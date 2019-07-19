Log in
International Bethlehem Mining : 07/19/2019 International Bethlehem Mining Corp. Announces Officer and Director Appointments

07/19/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

2489 BELLEVUE AVENUE WEST VANCOUVER, BC V7V 1E1 TEL 604 922 2030 FAX 604 922 2037 TOLL FREE (CANADA) 1 888 888 9122 TOLL FREE (USA) 1 888 888 9123

Trading symbol: TSX-V: IBC

News Release No. 19-04

International Bethlehem Mining Corp. Announces Officer and Director Appointments

West Vancouver, British Columbia - July 19, 2019 - International Bethlehem Mining Corp. ("International Bethlehem" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that Mr. Brayden Sutton has been appointed CEO and a Director of the Company and Mr. Neil Currie has been appointed a Director.

Brayden Sutton has been a successful entrepreneur and an active investor in the capital markets for over 15 years. Brayden operates a wholly-owned merchant bank and has deployed over $100 million dollars into the cannabis sector dating back to 2013. As well, he co-founded and served as the Executive Vice President for Supreme Pharmaceuticals, now called The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV: FIRE), and in 2015 became Director of Business Development for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB & NYSE: ACB). Brayden has had notable success finding quality companies and teams early, and he has been on the forefront of many large transactions in the cannabis space. Brayden is also the founder of Cannabis Health Sciences Inc. and the Cannabis Health Journal, which made its debut in 1999. He is now the Chairman of 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF), which owns and operates the very first licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Neil Currie is the Managing Partner and Founder of Capital Event Management Ltd. Since 2010, Neil and his team have organized over 50 investment conferences around North America, facilitating capital investment for companies listed on the TSX, TSX.V and the CSE. Neil started his career working in investor relations in 2006, moving on quickly to become Vice President, Partner of vantagewire.com which was sold in 2013. He was instrumental in the listings of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE:TSX) while acting as the Corporate Secretary, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM:TSX.V) for which he was CEO and a Director at the time, and Venzee Technologies Inc. (VENZ:TSX.V) as a founding and significant shareholder. Neil is also the CEO and Founder of Stockpools Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Douglas Mason states "that both Brayden and Neil have the credentials and the vision to lead the Company forward and to manage potential new business opportunities and to raise capital to support such plans. I look forward to working with both Brayden and Neil to help guide International Bethlehem's future."

In connection with Brayden Sutton's appointment as CEO, Douglas Mason has stepped down as an officer of the Company, but will continue to serve as a Director.

The Company also announces the resignations of Andrzej Kowalski and Mehrun Payravi as Directors of the Company and International Bethlehem wishes to thank Mr. Kowalski and Mr. Payravi for their dedication, contributions and service as members of the Company's Board of Directors.

- 2-

For further information, contact Mr. Clive Shallow, Shareholder Communications, at 604.922.2030 or visit the Company's website at www.bethlehemmining.com.

International Bethlehem Mining Corporation

"Douglas L. Mason"

____________________________________

Douglas L. Mason,

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release

Disclaimer

International Bethlehem Mining Corp published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 19:24:01 UTC
