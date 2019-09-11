Log in
International Celebrity Fashion Photographer, Andrea Belluso, Signs on to be Keynote Speaker at Gianna Nicole Media's Much-Loved ‘Fashion Passport 2020' Event in Monument Valley, Utah

09/11/2019 | 05:01am EDT

One of the world’s leading celebrity fashion photographers and award-winning lighting experts, Andrea Belluso, has officially teamed up with U.S.-based child model advocate and children’s fashion photographer, Gianna Nicole. Together, Belluso and Nicole will soon be shining a very bright light on the potential dangers and dark realities of the fashion industry when they speak directly to hundreds of young, working fashion models – and their parents – at Nicole’s highly-acclaimed “Fashion Passport” event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005206/en/

U.S. fashion models Joscelyne Delgado, Ellie Matus, Madeline Berl, and Georgia Potts from Australia (on far right) are just some of the young, top fashion models from around the world who attend the large, educational event called "Fashion Passport" each year. This year's "Fashion Passport 2020" will take place in Monument Valley, Utah and Arizona from June 30-July 5. (Photo: Business Wire)

The next “Fashion Passport 2020” event will take place June 30 - July 5 in Monument Valley, Utah. Children, teens, and young adults – ages 4 to 24 – from around the globe will attend this large, educational fashion event.

Belluso has signed on to be the keynote speaker.

“We’re very honored to have Andrea Belluso be our keynote speaker because Andrea will also be shining a very important light on how crucial it is to have ‘inner beauty’ in the fashion industry and he’ll be teaching young fashion models about what he refers to as ‘redefining beauty,’” says Nicole.

Belluso has been outspoken in the fashion industry for encouraging models to “know your own beauty,” and he encourages models to learn his five important tips to reveal one’s true inner beauty.

He says there are five traits that are even more beautiful than conventional looks:

Vulnerability. Let your guard down so you have nothing to hide behind. All that you are shines through.
Authenticity. Be yourself regardless of what anyone else thinks.
Non-conformity. Don’t give in to today’s fads.
Non-pretentiousness. Your beauty speaks for itself.
Courage to choose what’s best for you. Your integrity is important and helps make you beautiful. Trust yourself.

“When kids come to Fashion Passport, not only do they get to work and learn from top industry photographers and fashion designers, they have plenty of relaxing and fun downtime to enjoy some much-needed quality time as a family,” adds Nicole. “That's why we encourage entire families to attend Fashion Passport together.”

Andrea Belluso and Gianna Nicole will both be working at London Fashion Week, Sept. 13 - 17.

Ms. Nicole will be at London Fashion Week working exclusively with two rising, young stars in the fashion modeling industry – Australian teen model, Georgia Potts, 17, and U.S. teen model, Ellie Matus, 15. Joining them in London will be Anne Marie Ryan, Managing Director of the Ahead of Time Hair & Beauty Spa in Kalgoorlie, Australia who will be doing all the hair and make-up duties.

To arrange an interview with Gianna Nicole during or after London Fashion Week and learn more about Fashion Passport 2020, please email Ms. Nicole’s Publicist, Lila Baltman, at PR@giannanicolemedia.com.

For more information about Fashion Passport 2020, www.fashionpassport.org.

To learn more about Gianna Nicole Media, www.giannanicolemedia.com.


© Business Wire 2019
