10-year old International Child Celebrity, Emiliano Cyrus is a
Singapore-born Chinese-Portuguese who was recently appointed as the
Republic of Palau's Honorary Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism by His
Excellency, Tommy Remengesau, President of The Republic of Palau.
International Child Celebrity, Emiliano Cyrus aged 10 appointed as the Republic of Palau's Honorary Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism by President of The Republic of Palau, Tommy Remengesau (Photo: Business Wire)
Fondly known as “Wonder Boy”, Emiliano is a multitalented individual who
is more than an artist, he is also a singer, musical actor, gymnast,
model and kart racer who has a successful and vibrant international
artist life where he has been invited to perform in China, USA,
Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Palau.
With an outstanding speed track record, he is a well-known professional
kart racer who has raced in competitions on international tracks in Sri
Lanka, France, Italy, Thailand, Macau, Malaysia and Singapore and was
recently spotted and invited for an exclusive interview with Vroom Kart
Magazine in Italy, an Italian kart-racing magazine featuring worldwide
kart racers, known as the "Speed Superstar".
“I am very pleased that Emiliano is the ambassador of Palau's Honorary
Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism. He is a talented and passionate
individual who is actively involved in charity and has a positive and
wide-ranging influence internationally. We are very good friends and I
am very touched by his love for Palau. He is most deserving of his
appointment,” said the President of the Republic of Palau, Tommy
Remengesau.
Emiliano who shares a close tie with Tommy Remengesau, President of The
Republic of Palau has been also personally invited by Tommy for the
inauguration Ceremony of the 10th Constitutional Government, Republic of
Palau as well as for President Tommy’s re-election on 19th January 2017.
Emiliano has attended a few state events in Palau and has even performed
with a local Palauan band for a fundraising Gala Dinner titled
“Visionaries- Leading Conservation Forward”. A fundraising gala in
support of a conservation programme targeted towards the realization of
the coral reef research center in Palau.
When asked what is he going to do next as a Goodwill Ambassador, he said
“I am extremely excited that I have decided to do a song for The
Republic of Palau, a country that is close to my heart and which I am
completely in awe by for its pristine coral reefs and the uniqueness of
their non-poisonous jellyfish which lost all their stinging capacities,
after the lake got separated from the ocean years ago. One of the unique
features of Palau where I am planning to incorporate all these in my
song and may more people hear about what this beautiful country has to
offer through my song, I always believe in the power of song and its
ability to connects people and there’s no better way to express my love
for Palau but through a song.”
His recent official appointment alongside with his prominent
international celebrity status, representing international brands such
as Gap, And1, Mobike, Ofo, Tmall (part of Alibaba Group), etc. No
stranger to the media, Emiliano is a media personality who has been
interviewed by countless international media in countries such as
Singapore, China, Italy, Canada, USA, Malaysia and Thailand. This will
allow him to take charge of promoting tourism exchange between Palau and
Singapore, and the countries in the Asia Pacific region. He will help to
foster relationships bridging the gap between Asia Pacific region and
The Republic of Palau.
He has always been involved with charity works globally despite his
hectic artist and professional kart racing life. Following the
successful launch of the first EP "WonderBoy" in 2017, "Keep the Faith"
and the third single "Wonderful", Emiliano released his EP "The Closest
Embrace" recently in late 2018. He was also the youngest invited
international child celebrity amongst megastars like Hua Chenyu and Li
Yuchun to perform at 2018 Meiling Lunlun Music Festival in China, he
gave an amazing performance and left a significant impression in the
hearts of the people.
Emiliano who kickstarted his artist career at a tender age of 9 has ever
since been invited for prominent CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2018 in China
which was broadcasted to millions across the festive period in China. In
fact he had a great start to 2019 where he received four invitations to
perform in China’s most acclaimed spring festival programmes on
prominent Chinese stations such as CCTV for ”Children’s Spring Festival
Gala”, Liaoning Satellite TV with 2 different programmes titled,
Main”Spring Festival Gala” and ”Children’s Spring Festival Gala” ,
followed by The 5th AnHui TV Youth Spring Festival , Emiliano is a
Wonder Boy who is always on the go.
Being an international child celebrity, Emiliano also finds time to
balance his life as a full-time student, an artist and a professional
kart racer and he looks forward to serve The Republic of Palau as their
Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism. In fact, he is thrilled for the
upcoming 2020 year where he will be performing at a national state event
in Palau which will be attended by presidents all over the world.
He looks forward to contribute in the development of tourism and
economic growth, raising environmental awareness and to keep open
channels of communication that could serve in the interest of both Palau
and Asia Pacific. He will also continue with his charity works for Palau
internationally.
