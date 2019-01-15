International Coach Federation Foundation : Board of Trustees Names New Officers, Members

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coach Federation Foundation (ICFF) Board of Trustees has named its 2019 executive leadership team, along with welcoming two new Trustees.

Morel Fourman, CEO and principal consultant for Gaiasoft, will serve as 2019 President of the ICFF Board of Trustees. He brings years of leadership and capacity building experience to his new role. Morel is an articulate, inspirational leader and change agent. He has three decades of experience as an inventor and architect of governance, management and collaboration systems for global corporations, national governments and international organizations. Fourman has served as an ICFF Trustee for the past two years.

"I am deeply honored to be elected to lead the Foundation, and I will work with my colleagues on the Board of Trustees, ICF Members and our global partners to ensure the impact of social progress through coaching is realized," Fourman said.

Trustee and ICF Professional Certified Coach Ann Dorgan will sit on the executive team as treasurer. Dorgan is based in Seattle, Washington, USA, and she is CEO of Gumball Enterprises.

Also joining the executive team as secretary is ICF Associate Certified Coach Maria Elena Retter. She is based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where she is an Executive Coach and consultant at The Dash Group.

The ICFF Board of Trustees also added two new members: ICF Master Certified Coach Saima Butt and executive consultant Lisa Nitze.

Butt is co-founding director of a business delivering coaching, training, mentoring and facilitation to executive leaders who want to create and drive change. Her purpose is to connect people with the abundance of their potential, and she views coaching and societal progress as intrinsically linked.

Nitze has 30 years' experience leading organizations, governments and corporations to develop and implement strategies for building sustainable social systems change and for maximizing social impact. She previously served as CEO of Social Venture Partners Seattle, leading a team responsible for engaging and educating more than 500 philanthropists investing in social enterprises and collective impact initiatives.

Dumi Magadlela, Ph.D., also returns to the ICFF Board of Trustees for a second term in 2019.

The International Coach Federation Foundation is the 501(c)(3) supporting organization of the International Coach Federation. The Foundation cultivates frameworks and active partnerships for coaching to support progress toward social change, leads research opportunities to ensure social progress initiatives remain a focus for individuals and organizations, and develops coaches within diverse populations advancing coaching across various demographics. Learn more at FoundationofICF.org.

