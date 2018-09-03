International Country Risk Guide Annual 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "International
Country Risk Guide Annual" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The publication comprises seven bound volumes covering 140 countries.
Contains all analysis, ratings and data published in ICRG over the past
twelve months.
ICRG provides 18 tables of in-depth statistical ratings based on the
industry-standard ICRG model. Also includes textual analysis of recent
changes in ratings and relevant events in each country. A complete
explanation of the ICRG methodology is included to allow researchers to
customize the ratings.
For more information about this book, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lth3g5/international?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005309/en/