International Elite : APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

of Texhong Textile Group Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2678) overseeing the group's financial management functions. From July 2008 to June 2010, Mr. Shu served as the chief financial officer of Rongsheng Heavy Industries Holdings Limited (熔盛重工控股有限公司) and oversaw the group's financial management functions and corporate finance activities as well as the daily management of the group's finance department. From July 2010 to July 2018, he served as the chief financial officer of Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2178) and was responsible for the group's financial, accounting and legal functions. Mr. Shu is an independent non-executive director of Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1785), Riverine China Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1417) and Twintek Investment Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 6182).

Mr. Shu graduated from Deakin University, Australia in 1994 with a bachelor degree in Business majoring in Accounting. He received his CPA accreditation from both the Hong Kong Institute of CPAs and the Australian Society of CPAs in 1997 and completed his CFO Programme at 中歐國際工商學院 (China Europe International Business School) in 2009. He became a member of the Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Directors Association since May 2019.

Each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for an initial term of one year commencing from 1 December 2019 and will continue thereafter for successive one-year terms which may be terminated by either party thereto by giving to the other one month's prior notice in writing and is subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu shall hold office only until the next general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. Each of Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu will be entitled to remuneration of HK$220,000 per annum, while Mr. Jin will be entitled remuneration of HK$250,000 per annum, all of which are determined with reference to his duties and responsibility with the Company, and subject to adjustment as appropriate in the future as determined by the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu does not have any interests in any securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. As at the date of this announcement, each of the Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu does not hold any positions with the Company or its subsidiaries and does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu does not hold any directorship in other listed companies in the last three years prior to their respective appointment as an independent non-executive Director of the Company.