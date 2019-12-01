|
International Elite : APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
12/01/2019 | 05:08am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GOLDSTREAM INVESTMENT LIMITED
金涌投資有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1328)
APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
AND
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE
DIRECTORS
The Board announces the following changes with effect from 1 December 2019:
-
Mr. Jin Qingjun, Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe and Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors; and
-
Mr. Chen Xue Dao, Mr. Cheung Sai Ming and Mr. Liu Chun Bao have resigned as independent non-executive Directors and will cease to hold various positions in the board committees of the Company.
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
Following the changes of Directors and with effect from 1 December 2019, the composition of the following board committees has changed as follows:
-
the Audit Committee comprises Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence, Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe and Mr. Jin Qingjun; and Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence has been appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committee;
-
the Remuneration Committee comprises Mr. Jin Qingjun, Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe and Mr. Yuan Bing; and Mr. Jin Qingjun has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee; and
-
the Nomination Committee comprises Mr. Zhao John Huan, Mr. Jin Qingjun and Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence. Mr. Zhao John Huan remains as the chairman of the Nomination Committee.
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Goldstream Investment Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jin Qingjun, Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe and Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors, all with effect from 1 December 2019. Set out below are the biographical details of each of the newly appointed independent non-executive Directors:
Mr. JIN Qingjun (靳慶軍)
Mr. Jin, aged 62, is currently a partner of King & Wood Mallesons. His major areas of practice include securities, finance, investment, corporate, insolvency as well as foreign-related legal affairs. Mr. Jin has solid jurisprudence theory base and extensive legal practice experience. He has been adhering to work on major jobs in the past three decades, winning a higher reputation in the industry and among peers. Mr. Jin is one of the first lawyers who are granted Security Qualification Certificate in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), focusing on securities-related legal affairs for more than 30 years. Mr. Jin has previously worked as general counsel of Shenzhen Stock Exchange and a member of its Listing Supervisory Council, and he is currently a legal counsel for various financial institutions, securities companies, and listed companies at home and abroad.
Mr. Jin currently serves as an independent non-executive director of Times Property Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), stock code: 1233), Central Development Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 475), Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 3377) and Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1578); an independent director of Asiantime International Construction Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002811), Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2611; a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601211) and Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company Limited, and a director of Shenzhen Kondarl (Group) Co., Ltd (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000048). Mr. Jin was an independent director of Gemdale Corporation (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600383), Masterwork Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 300195), Konka Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000016, 200016), Xi'an Dagang Road Machinery Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 300103) and CSG Holding Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000012, 200012), and was an external supervisor of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 3968; a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600036).
Mr. Jin is the adjunct professor at China University of Political Science and Law and the School of Law, Renmin University of China; co-tutor for students of master's degree at the School of Law, Tsinghua University; arbitrator of Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration, mediator of Shenzhen Securities and Futures Dispute Resolution Centre; the PRC legal counsel of US Court of Appeals for the Washington D.C Circuit, and a member of the National Equities Exchange and Quotations Review Committee. Mr. Jin obtained his B.A. in English from Anhui University in 1982. He received his master's degree in International Law from China University of Political Science and Law in 1987. Mr. Jin also received a completion certificate for a program from Harvard Kennedy School of Harvard University in 2009.
Mr. LEE Kin Ping Christophe (李建平)
Mr. Lee, aged 50, is currently the chief executive officer of Lotus Asset Management Limited responsible for its overall management, as well as its responsible officer for Type 4 and Type 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO"). He has over 16 years of experience in asset management. From June 2019 to September 2019, he was a licensed representative of Zheng He Capital Management Limited for Type 4 and Type 9 regulated activities under the SFO. From January 2019 to May 2019, he was a responsible officer of Lotus Asset Management Limited for Type 4 and Type 9 regulated activities under the SFO. From July 2015 to July 2018, he was a responsible officer of MZ Asset Management Limited for Type 9 regulated activities under the SFO. From May 2014 to August 2014, he was a responsible officer of Fenex Capital Management Limited for Type 9 regulated activities under the SFO. He was a licensed representative for Type 9 regulated activities under the SFO from September 2010 to November 2011 and a responsible officer for Type 9 regulated activities under the SFO from November 2010 to March 2011 of FrontPoint Management (Hong Kong), Ltd. He was the chief financial officer of OrbusNeich Medical Company Ltd. from March 2012 to March 2017, and its senior advisor from March 2017 to June 2018. He worked in Sun Hung Kai & Co. group companies from August 2000 to August 2010 with his last position as Head of Corporate Development. He worked in Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC from February 1997 to July 2000 with his last position as executive director of the Investment Management Division. Mr. Lee was appointed as a committee member of the New Business Committee of the Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong by the Hong Kong SAR government from March 2013 to March 2019. He was the chairman of the Hong Kong Branch of the Alternative Investment Management Association from September 2004 to August 2012. Mr. Lee was appointed as a member of the Securities and Futures Commission Advisory Committee by the Hong Kong SAR government from June 2007 to May 2009. He obtained a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1991.
Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence (舒華東)
Mr. Shu, aged 47, was the chief financial officer of Brainhole Technology Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2203), primarily responsible for its overall financial strategies and daily management of the group's financial and investment functions from August 2018 to November 2019. Mr. Shu has over 25 years of experience in audit, corporate finance, investment banking and financial management. He joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") in 1994 and later became a manager of the Reorganisation Services Group of Deloitte and joined Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Limited (a corporate finance service company of Deloitte) as a manager from 2001 to 2002. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Shu was an associate director of Goldbond Capital (Asia) Limited. From May 2005 to July 2008, he served as the chief financial officer and company secretary
of Texhong Textile Group Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2678) overseeing the group's financial management functions. From July 2008 to June 2010, Mr. Shu served as the chief financial officer of Rongsheng Heavy Industries Holdings Limited (熔盛重工控股有限公司) and oversaw the group's financial management functions and corporate finance activities as well as the daily management of the group's finance department. From July 2010 to July 2018, he served as the chief financial officer of Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2178) and was responsible for the group's financial, accounting and legal functions. Mr. Shu is an independent non-executive director of Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1785), Riverine China Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1417) and Twintek Investment Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 6182).
Mr. Shu graduated from Deakin University, Australia in 1994 with a bachelor degree in Business majoring in Accounting. He received his CPA accreditation from both the Hong Kong Institute of CPAs and the Australian Society of CPAs in 1997 and completed his CFO Programme at 中歐國際工商學院 (China Europe International Business School) in 2009. He became a member of the Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Directors Association since May 2019.
Each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for an initial term of one year commencing from 1 December 2019 and will continue thereafter for successive one-year terms which may be terminated by either party thereto by giving to the other one month's prior notice in writing and is subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu shall hold office only until the next general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. Each of Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu will be entitled to remuneration of HK$220,000 per annum, while Mr. Jin will be entitled remuneration of HK$250,000 per annum, all of which are determined with reference to his duties and responsibility with the Company, and subject to adjustment as appropriate in the future as determined by the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu does not have any interests in any securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. As at the date of this announcement, each of the Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu does not hold any positions with the Company or its subsidiaries and does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu does not hold any directorship in other listed companies in the last three years prior to their respective appointment as an independent non-executive Director of the Company.
Each of Mr. Jin, Mr. Lee and Mr. Shu has confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and there are no other matters concerning their respective appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS
With effect from 1 December 2019, Mr. Chen Xue Dao, Mr. Cheung Sai Ming and Mr. Liu Chun Bao have resigned as independent non-executive Directors.
The resignations of the abovementioned independent non-executive Directors and their various positions in the board committees of the Company as mentioned in this announcement are due to their personal business pursuits. Each of the resigned Directors has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.
The Board expresses its gratitude to the above resigned Directors for their contributions and service on the Board.
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
Following the changes of independent non-executive Directors and with effect from 1 December 2019, the composition of the following board committees has changed as follows:
-
Mr. Chen Xue Dao and Mr. Liu Chun Bao have resigned as member of the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee") while Mr. Cheung Sai Ming has resigned as the chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence has been appointed as the chairman of Audit Committee while Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe and Mr. Jin Qingjun have been appointed as members of the Audit Committee.
The Audit Committee comprises Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence, Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe and Mr. Jin Qingjun; and Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence has been appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committee;
-
Mr. Chen Xue Dao has resigned as member of the remuneration committee of the Board (the "Remuneration Committee") while Mr. Cheung Sai Ming has resigned as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Jin Qingjun has been appointed as the chairman of Remuneration Committee while Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe has been appointed as member of the Remuneration Committee.
The Remuneration Committee comprises Mr. Jin Qingjun, Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe and Mr. Yuan Bing; and Mr. Jin Qingjun has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee; and
-
Mr. Chen Xue Dao and Mr. Cheung Sai Ming have resigned as members of the nomination committee of the Board (the "Nomination Committee"). Mr. Jin Qingjun and Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence have been appointed as members of the Nomination Committee.
The Nomination Committee comprises Mr. Zhao John Huan, Mr. Jin Qingjun and Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence. Mr. Zhao John Huan remains as the chairman of the Nomination Committee.
By order of the board of
Goldstream Investment Limited
Mr. Zhao John Huan
Chairman
Hong Kong, 1 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao John Huan, Dr. Lin Tun, Mr. Yuan Bing and Ms. Li Yin and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Jin Qingjun, Mr. Lee Kin Ping Christophe and Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence.
Disclaimer
International Elite Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 10:07:00 UTC
|
|