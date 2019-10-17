Log in
International Entertainment : ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19

10/17/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Contents 目錄

Corporate Information

公司資料

Chairman's Statement

主席報告書

Management Discussion and Analysis

管理層討論及分析

Board of Directors and Senior Management

董事會及高級管理人員

Report of the Directors

董事會報告書

Corporate Governance Report

企業管治報告

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

環境、社會及管治報告

Independent Auditor's Report

獨立核數師報告書

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

綜合全面收益表

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

綜合財務狀況表

Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity

綜合權益變動表

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

綜合現金流量表

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

綜合財務報表附註

Financial Summary

財務摘要

Particulars of Principal Properties

主要物業詳情

The English text of this annual report shall prevail over the Chinese text in case of inconsistencies or discrepancies.

本年報之中英文本如有任何歧義或差異，概以英文文本為準。

This annual report is printed on environmentally friendly paper.

本年報以環保紙印製。

2

4

7

21

25

36

51

67

73

75

77

79

82

219

220

International Entertainment Corporation  國際娛樂有限公司

Corporate Information 公司資料

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

執行董事

Dr. CHOI Chiu Fai Stanley (Chairman)

蔡朝暉博士（主席）

Mr. CHAN Chun Yiu Thomas (Chief Executive Officer)

陳浚曜先生（行政總裁）

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

獨立非執行董事

  DIRECTORS

Ms. LU Gloria Yi

陸奕女士

Mr. SUN Jiong

孫炯先生

Mr. HA Kee Choy Eugene

夏其才先生

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

執行委員會

Dr. CHOI Chiu Fai Stanley (Committee Chairman)

蔡朝暉博士（委員會主席）

Mr. CHAN Chun Yiu Thomas

陳浚曜先生

AUDIT COMMITTEE

審核委員會

Mr. HA Kee Choy Eugene (Committee Chairman)

夏其才先生（委員會主席）

Ms. LU Gloria Yi

陸奕女士

Mr. SUN Jiong

孫炯先生

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

提名委員會

Ms. LU Gloria Yi (Committee Chairman)

陸奕女士（委員會主席）

Mr. HA Kee Choy Eugene

夏其才先生

Mr. CHAN Chun Yiu Thomas

陳浚曜先生

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

薪酬委員會

Mr. SUN Jiong (Committee Chairman)

孫炯先生（委員會主席）

Ms. LU Gloria Yi

陸奕女士

Mr. HA Kee Choy Eugene

夏其才先生

COMPANY SECRETARY

公司秘書

Mr. WONG Chun Kit

王震傑先生

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

授權代表

Dr. CHOI Chiu Fai Stanley

蔡朝暉博士

Mr. WONG Chun Kit

王震傑先生

COMPANY WEBSITE

公司網址

http://www.ientcorp.com

http://www.ientcorp.com

02 Annual Report 年報 2018/19

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P. O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE   OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Units 2109-10 21st Floor

Wing On House

No. 71 Des Voeux Road Central

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND   TRANSFER OFFICE

SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road

P. O. Box 1586

Grand Cayman, KY1-1110 Cayman Islands

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

  REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716

17th Floor, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Chong Hing Bank Limited

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Maybank Philippines Inc.

AUDITOR

BDO Limited

Certified Public Accountants

25th Floor, Wing On Centre

111 Connaught Road Central

Hong Kong

STOCK CODE

01009

International Entertainment Corporation  國際娛樂有限公司

Corporate Information

公司資料

註冊辦事處

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

香港總辦事處及主要營業地點

香港

德輔道中 71 號 永安集團大廈 212109-10

股份過戶登記總處

SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road

P.O. Box 1586

Grand Cayman, KY1-1110 Cayman Islands

香港股份過戶登記分處

香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港

灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 171712-1716 號舖

主要往來銀行

BDO Unibank, Inc. 創興銀行有限公司 恒生銀行有限公司 Maybank Philippines Inc.

核數師

香港立信德豪會計師事務所有限公司 執業會計師

香港

干諾道中 111 號 永安中心 25

股份代號

01009

Annual Report 年報 2018/19 03

International Entertainment Corporation  國際娛樂有限公司

Chairman's Statement

主席報告書

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am pleased to take this opportunity to present the annual report of International Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").

The principal activities of the Group are hotel operations, leasing of properties equipped with entertainment equipment, football club operations, and live poker events operations.

In 2019, the Company changed its financial year end date from 31 March to 30 June and therefore there were fifteen months for this financial period. The Group's revenue for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$456.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 54.1%, as compared with approximately HK$296.4 million in the year ended 31 March 2018. Both the revenue from the leasing of properties and the hotel operations for the Period increased as compared with the year ended 31 March 2018. The Group recorded a loss of approximately HK$93.3 million for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with a loss of approximately HK$67.3 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, which represented an increase of approximately 38.6%. The increase in loss was mainly attributable to the change in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$51.8 million, and the operation loss for the new segments - Football Club and Live Events. Loss per share for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately 5.66 HK cents, as compared with loss per share of approximately 5.15 HK cents for the year ended 31 March 2018.

Net cash generated from operating activities of the Group for the Period under review was approximately HK$37.1 million, representing a decrease of approximately 58.6%, as compared with approximately HK$89.6 million for the year ended 31 March 2018. Net assets attributable to the owners of the Company as at 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$2,023.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately 2.8%, as compared with approximately HK$2,082.4 million as at 31 March 2018.

As always, the Group is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance practices and will continue to enhance the risk management and internal control systems to comply with the statutory and regulatory requirements to maximise the values of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

The Group will continue to focus on its existing business operations and investments in the Philippines riding on business environment to strive for exploring potential business opportunities. The Company is renovating its investment properties as well as facilities, therein so as to retain the existing customers as well as to expand the customer base.

致各位股東：

本人藉此機會欣然提呈國際娛樂有限公司（「本公 司」）及其附屬公司（統稱「本集團」）截至二零一九 年六月三十日止十五個月期間（「期內」）之年報。

本集團之主要業務為經營酒店、出租設有娛樂設 備之物業、經營足球俱樂部及經營現場撲克活動。

於二零一九年，本公司將其財政年度結算日由三 月三十一日改為六月三十日，故本財政期間涵蓋 十五個月。截至二零一九年六月三十日止十五個 月期間，本集團之收入約為 456,900,000 港元，較 截至二零一八年三月三十一日止年度約296,400,000 港元增加約 54.1%。期內，來自出租物業及經營酒 店之收入較截至二零一八年三月三十一日止年度 有所增加。截至二零一九年六月三十日止十五個 月期間，本集團錄得虧損約 93,300,000 港元，而截 至二零一八年三月三十一日止年度則錄得虧損約 67,300,000 港元，即增加約 38.6%。虧損增加主要由 於按公平值計入損益之金融資產公平值變動約 51,800,000 港元及新分部 - 足球俱樂部及現場活 動 之 經 營 虧 損。截 至 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 止 十五個月期間之每股虧損約為 5.66 港仙，而截至 二零一八年三月三十一日止年度之每股虧損則約

5.15 港仙。

本集團於回顧期內經營活動產生之現金淨額約為 37,100,000 港元，較截至二零一八年三月三十一日 止 年 度 約 89,600,000 港 元 減 少 約 58.6%。 於 二 零 一九年六月三十日，本公司擁有人應佔資產淨值 約為 2,023,300,000 港元，較二零一八年三月三十一 日之約 2,082,400,000 港元減少約 2.8%

一如以往，本集團致力維持高水平之企業管治常 規，並將繼續加強風險管理及內部監控制度，以 符合法定及監管規定，務求為本公司股東（「股東」） 帶來最大價值。

本集團將繼續專注於其現時位於菲律賓之業務營 運及投資，在目前之營商環境下致力開拓潛在商 機。本公司正翻新其投資物業及內建設施，藉以 留住現有客戶及擴大客戶群。

04 Annual Report 年報 2018/19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Entertainment Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 22:38:05 UTC
