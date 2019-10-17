International Entertainment : ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19

Dear Fellow Shareholders,
I am pleased to take this opportunity to present the annual report of International Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").
The principal activities of the Group are hotel operations, leasing of properties equipped with entertainment equipment, football club operations, and live poker events operations.
In 2019, the Company changed its financial year end date from 31 March to 30 June and therefore there were fifteen months for this financial period. The Group's revenue for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$456.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 54.1%, as compared with approximately HK$296.4 million in the year ended 31 March 2018. Both the revenue from the leasing of properties and the hotel operations for the Period increased as compared with the year ended 31 March 2018. The Group recorded a loss of approximately HK$93.3 million for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with a loss of approximately HK$67.3 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, which represented an increase of approximately 38.6%. The increase in loss was mainly attributable to the change in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$51.8 million, and the operation loss for the new segments - Football Club and Live Events. Loss per share for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately 5.66 HK cents, as compared with loss per share of approximately 5.15 HK cents for the year ended 31 March 2018.
Net cash generated from operating activities of the Group for the Period under review was approximately HK$37.1 million, representing a decrease of approximately 58.6%, as compared with approximately HK$89.6 million for the year ended 31 March 2018. Net assets attributable to the owners of the Company as at 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$2,023.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately 2.8%, as compared with approximately HK$2,082.4 million as at 31 March 2018.
As always, the Group is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance practices and will continue to enhance the risk management and internal control systems to comply with the statutory and regulatory requirements to maximise the values of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").
The Group will continue to focus on its existing business operations and investments in the Philippines riding on business environment to strive for exploring potential business opportunities. The Company is renovating its investment properties as well as facilities, therein so as to retain the existing customers as well as to expand the customer base.
致各位股東：
本人藉此機會欣然提呈國際娛樂有限公司（「本公 司」）及其附屬公司（統稱「本集團」）截至二零一九 年六月三十日止十五個月期間（「期內」）之年報。
本集團之主要業務為經營酒店、出租設有娛樂設 備之物業、經營足球俱樂部及經營現場撲克活動。
於二零一九年，本公司將其財政年度結算日由三 月三十一日改為六月三十日，故本財政期間涵蓋 十五個月。截至二零一九年六月三十日止十五個 月期間，本集團之收入約為 456,900,000 港元，較 截至二零一八年三月三十一日止年度約296,400,000 港元增加約 54.1%。期內，來自出租物業及經營酒 店之收入較截至二零一八年三月三十一日止年度 有所增加。截至二零一九年六月三十日止十五個 月期間，本集團錄得虧損約 93,300,000 港元，而截 至二零一八年三月三十一日止年度則錄得虧損約 67,300,000 港元，即增加約 38.6%。虧損增加主要由 於按公平值計入損益之金融資產公平值變動約 51,800,000 港元及新分部 - 足球俱樂部及現場活 動 之 經 營 虧 損。截 至 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 止 十五個月期間之每股虧損約為 5.66 港仙，而截至 二零一八年三月三十一日止年度之每股虧損則約
為 5.15 港仙。
本集團於回顧期內經營活動產生之現金淨額約為 37,100,000 港元，較截至二零一八年三月三十一日 止 年 度 約 89,600,000 港 元 減 少 約 58.6%。 於 二 零 一九年六月三十日，本公司擁有人應佔資產淨值 約為 2,023,300,000 港元，較二零一八年三月三十一 日之約 2,082,400,000 港元減少約 2.8%。
一如以往，本集團致力維持高水平之企業管治常 規，並將繼續加強風險管理及內部監控制度，以 符合法定及監管規定，務求為本公司股東（「股東」） 帶來最大價值。
本集團將繼續專注於其現時位於菲律賓之業務營 運及投資，在目前之營商環境下致力開拓潛在商 機。本公司正翻新其投資物業及內建設施，藉以 留住現有客戶及擴大客戶群。