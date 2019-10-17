International Entertainment : ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am pleased to take this opportunity to present the annual report of International Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").

The principal activities of the Group are hotel operations, leasing of properties equipped with entertainment equipment, football club operations, and live poker events operations.

In 2019, the Company changed its financial year end date from 31 March to 30 June and therefore there were fifteen months for this financial period. The Group's revenue for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$456.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 54.1%, as compared with approximately HK$296.4 million in the year ended 31 March 2018. Both the revenue from the leasing of properties and the hotel operations for the Period increased as compared with the year ended 31 March 2018. The Group recorded a loss of approximately HK$93.3 million for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with a loss of approximately HK$67.3 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, which represented an increase of approximately 38.6%. The increase in loss was mainly attributable to the change in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$51.8 million, and the operation loss for the new segments - Football Club and Live Events. Loss per share for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately 5.66 HK cents, as compared with loss per share of approximately 5.15 HK cents for the year ended 31 March 2018.

Net cash generated from operating activities of the Group for the Period under review was approximately HK$37.1 million, representing a decrease of approximately 58.6%, as compared with approximately HK$89.6 million for the year ended 31 March 2018. Net assets attributable to the owners of the Company as at 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$2,023.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately 2.8%, as compared with approximately HK$2,082.4 million as at 31 March 2018.

As always, the Group is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance practices and will continue to enhance the risk management and internal control systems to comply with the statutory and regulatory requirements to maximise the values of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

The Group will continue to focus on its existing business operations and investments in the Philippines riding on business environment to strive for exploring potential business opportunities. The Company is renovating its investment properties as well as facilities, therein so as to retain the existing customers as well as to expand the customer base.