International Exchange ABE Global Hires Veteran Blockchain Executives

ABE
Global, a next-generation securities exchange, brings on veteran
technology executives, Justin Litchfield and Tiana Laurence. They have
joined the company as Director of Ledger Technology and Executive Vice
President respectively.
Litchfield was most recently the Chief Technology Officer of ProChain
Capital. He is an accomplished blockchain technologist and has pioneered
blockchain and banking software. Litchfield has a Ph.D. from Stanford
University and will be leading the integration of traditional trading
software with cutting edge distributed ledger technology.
“Blockchains and financial service efficiency are a natural fit,” said
Litchfield, Director of Ledger Technology at ABE Global. “Our approach
of tackling the issue of regulation head-on is novel for this space and
I am very excited to be part of this transformation.”
Most recently, Laurence has worked as an author and investor. She wrote Blockchain
for Dummies (an Amazon bestseller) and has advised governments and
financial institutions on blockchain technology and fintech. Laurence
will bring a combination of sales, operations, and global go-to-market
expertise to the company.
“ABE Global is one of the key evolutions in financial technology needed
to democratize capital raising,” says Laurence, Executive Vice President
of ABE Global. “With this new exchange, it will help increase global
access to new compliant investments and support entrepreneurs so that
they can raise the most efficient capital globally, which is very
compelling.”
About ABE Global
ABE
Global is an exchange platform for 24-hour asset trading in Europe,
the U.S., and Asia. Using tokenization and distributed ledger technology
(DLT), it will provide a world of access and liquidity to issuers and
investors, with the safety and performance of a traditional securities
exchange. Lead by an experienced team of financial products and system
experts, John Pigott (BondPoint), Joel Blom (Thinkorswim, Inc.), and
Roderick Psaila (AgriBank PLC), ABE Global will maximize market
accessibility and democratize capital for more efficient financial
products.
