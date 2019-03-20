International Exchange ABE Global Hires Veteran Blockchain Executives

ABE Global, a next-generation securities exchange, brings on veteran technology executives, Justin Litchfield and Tiana Laurence. They have joined the company as Director of Ledger Technology and Executive Vice President respectively.

Litchfield was most recently the Chief Technology Officer of ProChain Capital. He is an accomplished blockchain technologist and has pioneered blockchain and banking software. Litchfield has a Ph.D. from Stanford University and will be leading the integration of traditional trading software with cutting edge distributed ledger technology.

“Blockchains and financial service efficiency are a natural fit,” said Litchfield, Director of Ledger Technology at ABE Global. “Our approach of tackling the issue of regulation head-on is novel for this space and I am very excited to be part of this transformation.”

Most recently, Laurence has worked as an author and investor. She wrote Blockchain for Dummies (an Amazon bestseller) and has advised governments and financial institutions on blockchain technology and fintech. Laurence will bring a combination of sales, operations, and global go-to-market expertise to the company.

“ABE Global is one of the key evolutions in financial technology needed to democratize capital raising,” says Laurence, Executive Vice President of ABE Global. “With this new exchange, it will help increase global access to new compliant investments and support entrepreneurs so that they can raise the most efficient capital globally, which is very compelling.”

About ABE Global

ABE Global is an exchange platform for 24-hour asset trading in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Using tokenization and distributed ledger technology (DLT), it will provide a world of access and liquidity to issuers and investors, with the safety and performance of a traditional securities exchange. Lead by an experienced team of financial products and system experts, John Pigott (BondPoint), Joel Blom (Thinkorswim, Inc.), and Roderick Psaila (AgriBank PLC), ABE Global will maximize market accessibility and democratize capital for more efficient financial products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005831/en/