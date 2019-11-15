Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

International Green Finance Conference: environmental sustainability is also a responsibility of the financial intermediary system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:19am EST

15 November 2019

Financial and environmental risks interact with each other. Central banks and financial supervisory authorities have an increasing responsibility to develop a sustainable and climate-friendly financial system, as was pointed out at the International Green Finance Conference, which was organised jointly by the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) and the EBRD in Budapest today. The conference was also attended by international financial institutions, central banks, supervisory authorities and market participants from Europe and Asia.

Environmental and financial risks interact with each other. This is why slowing climate change is vital for financial stability, which market participants and regulatory and supervisory authorities must support with their own means, said György Matolcsy, Governor of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB).

Irene Heemskerk, Senior Policy Advisor on Climate Risks and Sustainability of the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), stressed the importance of central banks and final supervisory authorities protecting the climate.

Csaba Kandrács, Deputy Governor of the MNB and responsible for supervision, summarised the Hungarian central bank's planned measures to make the financial system greener.

Francis Malige, EBRD Managing Director, Financial Institutions, pointed out that rising up to the challenges posed by climate change cannot be achieved by public money alone. It will require cooperation among many stakeholders, resolute regulatory action, as well as mobilising private sector investments - an area in which the EBRD has ample experience.

At the event, senior managers of the region's leading banking groups made presentations on, among other things, opportunities to lend that serve environmental sustainability. Representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Institute of Green Finance, Beijing, highlighted the efforts that have been made in the area of green finance in Europe and China. Foreign and Hungarian fund managers discussed new environmentally and socially responsible investment opportunities that meet environmental, social and governance criteria.

More than 250 participants representing central banks attended the conference, among whom were the financial supervisory authorities of 13 countries, including Austria, The Netherlands, Poland and Germany. Other representatives included the EBRD, the European Central Bank, the EIB, the Global Green Growth Institute and the Asian Financial Cooperation Association. Representatives from the Hungarian banking sector, foreign credit institutions, credit rating agencies, the Office of the President of the Republic of Hungary, the Hungarian Ministry for Innovation and Technology and the Fiscal Council of Hungary, which represented the state, were also present.

As part of the programme, a seminar for the Central, Eastern an Southeastern Europe region's central banks and supervisory authorities was organised under the guidance of the NGFS. Participants discussed the responsibilities of supervisors and central banks related to climate risks and opportunities for future international cooperation.

In collaboration with WWF Hungary, the MNB plans to offset the environmental impact associated with the conference with a complex, long-term investment in the ecological restoration of habitats.

Magyar Nemzeti Bank

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 09:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aRussian travel agency Intourist plans IPO after shareholder change
RE
04:44aUsain Bolt brings his e-scooter to Japan despite regulatory road bumps
RE
04:40aItaly to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy minister
RE
04:31aAirAsia to sell tickets on other airlines as part of online push
RE
04:27aU.S. AND CHINA 'GETTING CLOSE' TO TRADE DEAL : White House economic adviser
RE
04:24aJIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
04:23aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:21aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:19aINTERNATIONAL GREEN FINANCE CONFERENCE : environmental sustainability is also a responsibility of the financial intermediary system
PU
04:17aOil rises amid optimism over OPEC supply cuts, hopes on U.S.-China trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
5Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group