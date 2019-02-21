International Hemp Oil Company, Functional Remedies, Acquires New Lab, Increasing Production Capacity Ten-Fold

Functional
Remedies, the only vertically integrated manufacturer of whole-plant
hemp oil products, announced a major expansion of its lab and production
facility from 2,000 square feet to a new 25,000-square-foot facility
located in Louisville, CO to meet the rapidly growing demand for its
products across the U.S. and globally. Additionally, Functional Remedies
recently moved into new 4,000-square-foot executive offices to house its
expanding team.
“We are excited with our rapid growth, and our latest production and
office expansions will help us continue building the most-advanced
operations in the industry to meet the increasing demands for our
full-spectrum hemp products domestically and internationally,” said
Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “We are fully executing on our
aggressive 2019 plans and exceeding consumer expectations of how highly
efficacious, full-spectrum hemp oil can impact health and wellness.”
Functional Remedies also recently announced that it signed five new
agreements with natural retail broker networks to expand the
distribution footprint of its products from 21 to 48 U.S. states. This
comes at a time when the global industrial
hemp market size is expected to reach USD $10.6 billion by 2025 and
expand at a CAGR of 14 percent during the forecast period, according to
a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.
“Our state-of-the-art 25,000-square-foot laboratory houses the
production of the industry’s only hand-pressed, full-spectrum hemp oil
using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process,” said
Functional Remedies Chief Science Officer Tim Gordon. “Consumer demand
is growing faster than education or regulatory structures can keep up,
and many inferior products are willingly filling that grey market void.
Functional Remedies’ mission is to continue educating consumers on the
difference between lipid-infused, full-spectrum hemp oil and the
majority of other products that are actually CBD isolate and
concentrates made using harsh, CO2 extraction methods. Many of these
products are mislabeled as full-spectrum which only adds to consumer
confusion,” Gordon added.
For more information, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.
About Functional Remedies
Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused
hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and
formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This
results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest
possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and
concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes.
Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only
vertically integrated company with complete control from farm to
cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most
respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient
specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on
Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005613/en/