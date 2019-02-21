International Hemp Oil Company, Functional Remedies, Acquires New Lab, Increasing Production Capacity Ten-Fold

Premier Hemp Oil Producer Expands into New 25,000-Square-Foot Lab and 4,000-Square-Foot Executive Offices

Functional Remedies, the only vertically integrated manufacturer of whole-plant hemp oil products, announced a major expansion of its lab and production facility from 2,000 square feet to a new 25,000-square-foot facility located in Louisville, CO to meet the rapidly growing demand for its products across the U.S. and globally. Additionally, Functional Remedies recently moved into new 4,000-square-foot executive offices to house its expanding team.

“We are excited with our rapid growth, and our latest production and office expansions will help us continue building the most-advanced operations in the industry to meet the increasing demands for our full-spectrum hemp products domestically and internationally,” said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “We are fully executing on our aggressive 2019 plans and exceeding consumer expectations of how highly efficacious, full-spectrum hemp oil can impact health and wellness.”

Functional Remedies also recently announced that it signed five new agreements with natural retail broker networks to expand the distribution footprint of its products from 21 to 48 U.S. states. This comes at a time when the global industrial hemp market size is expected to reach USD $10.6 billion by 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 14 percent during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

“Our state-of-the-art 25,000-square-foot laboratory houses the production of the industry’s only hand-pressed, full-spectrum hemp oil using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process,” said Functional Remedies Chief Science Officer Tim Gordon. “Consumer demand is growing faster than education or regulatory structures can keep up, and many inferior products are willingly filling that grey market void. Functional Remedies’ mission is to continue educating consumers on the difference between lipid-infused, full-spectrum hemp oil and the majority of other products that are actually CBD isolate and concentrates made using harsh, CO2 extraction methods. Many of these products are mislabeled as full-spectrum which only adds to consumer confusion,” Gordon added.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.

