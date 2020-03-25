Log in
International Land Alliance Announces Joint Venture to Develop 150 Homes at Bajamar

03/25/2020 | 11:33am EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) today announced that it has entered into a joint venture to co-develop 150 homes at the Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort.  The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada.  The new project, branded "The Plaza at Bajamar", will offer 5 floor plans with up to three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,000 to 1,800 square feet with prices starting at under $170,000.

For more information about the Plaza at Bajamar, including construction progress (groundbreaking March 1, 2020), please visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:
International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement
The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-land-alliance-announces-joint-venture-to-develop-150-homes-at-bajamar-301029768.html

SOURCE International Land Alliance, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
