International Lithium : releases new Corporate Presentation

Vancouver, B.C. August 29, 2018: International Lithium Corp. (the 'Company' or 'ILC') (TSX VENTURE: ILC) announces new Corporate Presentation. You may find more details and download via https://www.internationallithium.com/presentation/
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John M. Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
www.internationallithium.com
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520.
