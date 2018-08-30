International Lithium : releases new Corporate Presentation

Vancouver, B.C. August 29, 2018: International Lithium Corp. (the 'Company' or 'ILC') (TSX VENTURE: ILC) announces new Corporate Presentation. You may find more details and download via https://www.internationallithium.com/presentation/

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John M. Wisbey

Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.com

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.