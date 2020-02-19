International Monetary Fund Calls Argentina's Debt Unsustainable -- Update

By Ryan Dube

The International Monetary Fund said Wednesday that Argentina's debt was unsustainable and private creditors would need to make a "meaningful contribution" to help end a financial crisis in the South American country.

"The primary surplus that would be needed to reduce public debt and gross financing needs to levels consistent with manageable rollover risk and satisfactory potential growth is not economically nor politically feasible," the IMF said in a statement.

"Accordingly, a definitive debt operation -- yielding a meaningful contribution from private creditors -- is required to help restore debt sustainability with high probability," the IMF said following a visit to Buenos Aires by its deputy director of Western Hemisphere affairs, Julie Kozack.

Ms. Kozack met with Argentina's Finance Minister Martin Guzman and Central Bank Gov. Miguel Pesce.

Political analysts say the IMF's position will be welcomed by President Alberto Fernandez's leftist government, which has argued that it is unable to pay back the debt taken on during the previous administration of Mauricio Macri.

Argentina's new government, which took office in December, has pledged to restructure debt that increased sharply under Mr. Macri.

"For the government it is good news. It is coherent with the view that the government is now presenting to bondholders that a haircut is inevitable," said Sergio Berensztein, a political analyst in Buenos Aires.

Argentina has been mired in financial turmoil since 2018 amid a crisis of confidence among bondholders concerned about a default on over $100 billion in foreign debt.

Argentina, Latin America's third-biggest economy, has a long history of financial volatility. The country has received close to 30 IMF aid packages over the past 60 years while defaulting on debt at least eight times in the past 200 years. The last major crisis occurred in 2001 when Argentina defaulted on about $100 billion in debt, the largest default at the time.

The IMF is deeply unpopular in Argentina, where many ordinary people, rightly or wrongly, blame it for past crises and imposing difficult austerity measures.

Vice President Cristina Kirchner, a powerful former president, said this month that the government shouldn't pay back the IMF until the economy emerges from a recession. She said the IMF's recent program led to the "subordination" of Argentina's interests.

Mr. Macri's government implemented an austerity program after receiving a $57 billion bailout from the IMF amid economic stagnation and high inflation.

The IMF said in the statement that risks of a default have increased since July, as the peso has weakened by more than 40% against the dollar and international reserves have declined by $20 billion. It said that Argentina's gross public debt had risen to about 90% of gross domestic product by the end of last year.

"IMF staff now assesses Argentina's debt to be unsustainable," the fund said. "IMF staff and the authorities will continue to engage closely, and further discussions are planned as the authorities advance in defining their economic plans and policies."

Write to Ryan Dube at ryan.dube@dowjones.com