International Monetary and Financial Committee: Attendance List

10/13/2018 | 07:58am CEST

October 13, 2018

Chairman

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve Bank

ManagingDirector

Christine Lagarde

Members or Alternates

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Nigeria

Mohammed Aljadaan, Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, United Arab Emirates

Stefan Ingves, Governor, Central Bank of Sweden, Sweden (Alternate for Magdalena Andersson, Minister for Finance, Sweden)

Taro Aso, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Financial Services, Japan

Pablo Hernandez de Cos, Governor, Bank of Spain (Alternate for Nadia Calviño Santamaria, Minister of Economy and Enterprise, Spain

Ilan Goldfajn, Governor, Central Bank of Brazil, Brazil (Alternate for Eduardo Guardia, Minister of Finance, Brazil)

Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom

Klaas Knot, Governor, De Nederlandsche Bank, The Netherlands (Alternate for Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Finance, Netherlands)

Subhash Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, India (Alternate for Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance, India)

Dong Yeon Kim, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance, Korea

François Villeroy De Galhau, Governor, Banque de France, France (Alternate for Bruno Le Maire, Minister for the Economy and Finance, France)

Mohamed Loukal, Governor, Bank of Algeria

Ueli Maurer, Head of the Federal Department of Finance, Switzerland

Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, United States

Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, Canada

Déogratias Mutombo, Governor, Banque Centrale du Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Jiří Rusnok, Governor, Czech National Bank, Czech Republic

Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance, Germany

Sergey Storchak, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Finance, Russia (Alternate for Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance, Russian Federation

Giovanni Tria, Minister of the Economy and Finance, Italy

Julio Velarde, President, Central Reserve Bank, Perú

Perry Warjiyo, Governor, Bank of Indonesia

Yi Gang, Governor, People's Bank of China

Observers

Agustín Carstens, General Manager, Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Chair, Development Committee (DC)

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President, European Commission (EC)

Mario Draghi, President, European Central Bank (ECB)

Mark Carney, Chairman, Financial Stability Board (FSB)

Christophe Perrin, Director, Department for Multilateral Cooperation, International Labour Organization (ILO)

Angel Gurria, Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Ayed S. Al-Qahtani, Director, Research Division, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations (UN)

Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Executive Officer, World Bank (WB)

Alexander Keck, Counsellor, Economic Research and Statistics Division, World Trade Organization (WTO)

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER:

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
