International Money Express : Form of prospectus disclosing information facts events covered in both forms 424B1 424B3

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined whether this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 782,608 additional shares of our common stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters can exercise this option at any time within 30 days after the offering.

We are an "emerging growth company" as defined under the federal securities laws and are subject to reduced public company reporting requirements. Investing in our common stock involves risks. You should carefully read and consider the risk factors described in, and incorporated by reference under, "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-4of this prospectus supplement.

The selling stockholders identified in this prospectus supplement, referred to as the Selling Stockholders, are offering an aggregate of 5,217,392 shares of our outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, referred to as our common stock. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of our common stock by the Selling Stockholders. We will not pay any underwriting discounts or commissions in connection with any sale of our common stock by the Selling Stockholders, which amounts will be borne by the Selling Stockholders. However, we will bear certain other costs and expenses associated with the sale of our common stock by the Selling Stockholders.

The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is not permitted.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

This document consists of two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this offering and certain other matters relating to us, our business and our prospects. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, gives more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. Generally, when we refer only to the "prospectus," we are referring to both parts combined. A description of our common stock is set forth in the accompanying prospectus under the caption "Description of Capital Stock." This prospectus supplement may add to, update or change information in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. If information in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with the accompanying prospectus, this prospectus supplement will apply and will supersede that information in the accompanying prospectus.

You should read both this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with additional information described below under the headings "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference."

You should only rely on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. No person has been authorized to give any information or make any representations in connection with any offering other than those contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus and, if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by us, the Selling Stockholders, or the underwriters (or any of our or their respective affiliates). None of us, the Selling Stockholders, or the underwriters (or any of our or their respective affiliates) take any responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. The Selling Stockholders and the underwriters (or any of their respective affiliates) are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, shares of our common stock only in jurisdictions where offers and sales are permitted. Neither this prospectus supplement nor the accompanying prospectus shall constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy offered securities in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for such person to make such an offering or solicitation.

You should not consider any information in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus to be investment, legal or tax advice. You should consult your own counsel, accountant and other advisors for legal, tax, business, financial and related advice regarding the purchase of our common stock. Neither we, the Selling Stockholders nor any underwriter are making any representation to you regarding the legality of an investment in the common stock by you under applicable investment or similar laws.

This prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus do not contain all of the information included in the registration statement. For a more complete understanding of this offering of our common stock, you should refer to the registration statement, including its exhibits. You should read this entire prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as well as the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus or any prospectus supplement, before making an investment decision. The information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus or in any document incorporated by reference herein or therein is accurate and complete only as of the date hereof or thereof, respectively, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus or of any sale of our common stock by the Selling Stockholders or the underwriters. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this prospectus to "Intermex," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to International Money Express, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and our consolidated subsidiaries.

TRADEMARKS

We own or have rights to trademarks or trade names that we use in conjunction with the operation of our business. In addition, our name, logo, and website name and address are our service marks or trademarks. Some of the more important trademarks and service marks that we use include, among others, International Money Express, Intermex, Interpuntos, Pago Express, and Checkdirect.

This prospectus supplement, including the documents incorporated herein by reference, may contain references to a number of trademarks that are our registered trademarks or those of our affiliates, or trademarks for which we or our affiliates have pending registration applications or common law rights. This prospectus

S-ii