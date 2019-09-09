|
International Money Express : Form of prospectus disclosing information facts events covered in both forms 424B1 424B3
09/09/2019 | 04:27pm EDT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is not permitted.
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4)
Registration No. 333-232888
SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED SEPTEMBER 9, 2019
PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT(To Prospectus dated September 6, 2019)
5,217,392 Shares of Common Stock Offered by Selling Stockholders
The selling stockholders identified in this prospectus supplement, referred to as the Selling Stockholders, are offering an aggregate of 5,217,392 shares of our outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, referred to as our common stock. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of our common stock by the Selling Stockholders. We will not pay any underwriting discounts or commissions in connection with any sale of our common stock by the Selling Stockholders, which amounts will be borne by the Selling Stockholders. However, we will bear certain other costs and expenses associated with the sale of our common stock by the Selling Stockholders.
You should carefully read this prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus and the documents we incorporate by reference, before you invest in our common stock.
Our common stock is traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbol "IMXI". The last reported sale price of our common stock on Nasdaq on September 6, 2019, was $14.15 per share.
We are an "emerging growth company" as defined under the federal securities laws and are subject to reduced public company reporting requirements. Investing in our common stock involves risks. You should carefully read and consider the risk factors described in, and incorporated by reference under, "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-4of this prospectus supplement.
Public offering price
Underwriting discount or commission(1)
Proceeds to the Selling Stockholders, before expenses
-
See "Underwriting" for a description of compensation payable to the underwriters.
The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 782,608 additional shares of our common stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters can exercise this option at any time within 30 days after the offering.
|
Delivery of the shares of our common stock sold hereby will be made on or about
|
, 2019.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined whether this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
|
Credit Suisse
|
|
Cowen
|
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
|
KeyBanc Capital Markets
|
BTIG Cantor Craig-Hallum Capital Group
|
JMP Securities
|
Northland Capital Markets
|
Piper Jaffray
|
|
|
|
|
The date of this prospectus supplement is
|
, 2019
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Prospectus Supplement
|
|
Page
|
|
About This Prospectus Supplement
|
S-ii
|
|
Trademarks
|
S-ii
|
|
Cautionary Note About Forward Looking
|
|
|
Statements
|
S-iii
|
|
Prospectus Supplement Summary
|
S-1
|
|
The Offering
|
S-3
|
|
Risk Factors
|
S-4
|
|
Use of Proceeds
|
S-26
|
|
|
Page
|
|
About This Prospectus
|
i
|
|
Cautionary Note About Forward Looking
|
|
|
Statements
|
ii
|
|
Prospectus Summary
|
1
|
|
Risk Factors
|
3
|
|
Use of Proceeds
|
3
|
|
Description of Capital Stock
|
3
|
|
|
|
Page
|
|
Selling Stockholders
|
S-26
|
|
|
Material U.S. Federal Income Tax
|
|
|
|
Considerations for Non-U.S. Holders
|
S-29
|
|
|
Underwriting
|
S-32
|
|
|
Legal Matters
|
S-37
|
|
|
Experts
|
S-37
|
|
|
Where You Can Find More Information
|
S-37
|
|
|
Information Incorporated by Reference
|
S-37
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prospectus
|
|
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
Description of the Debt Securities
|
6
|
|
|
Selling Stockholders
|
15
|
|
|
Plan of Distribution
|
17
|
|
|
Legal Matters
|
20
|
|
|
Experts
|
20
|
|
|
Where You Can Find More Information
|
20
|
|
|
Information Incorporated by Reference
|
22
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
This document consists of two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this offering and certain other matters relating to us, our business and our prospects. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, gives more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. Generally, when we refer only to the "prospectus," we are referring to both parts combined. A description of our common stock is set forth in the accompanying prospectus under the caption "Description of Capital Stock." This prospectus supplement may add to, update or change information in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. If information in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with the accompanying prospectus, this prospectus supplement will apply and will supersede that information in the accompanying prospectus.
You should read both this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with additional information described below under the headings "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference."
You should only rely on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. No person has been authorized to give any information or make any representations in connection with any offering other than those contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus and, if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by us, the Selling Stockholders, or the underwriters (or any of our or their respective affiliates). None of us, the Selling Stockholders, or the underwriters (or any of our or their respective affiliates) take any responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. The Selling Stockholders and the underwriters (or any of their respective affiliates) are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, shares of our common stock only in jurisdictions where offers and sales are permitted. Neither this prospectus supplement nor the accompanying prospectus shall constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy offered securities in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for such person to make such an offering or solicitation.
You should not consider any information in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus to be investment, legal or tax advice. You should consult your own counsel, accountant and other advisors for legal, tax, business, financial and related advice regarding the purchase of our common stock. Neither we, the Selling Stockholders nor any underwriter are making any representation to you regarding the legality of an investment in the common stock by you under applicable investment or similar laws.
This prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus do not contain all of the information included in the registration statement. For a more complete understanding of this offering of our common stock, you should refer to the registration statement, including its exhibits. You should read this entire prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as well as the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus or any prospectus supplement, before making an investment decision. The information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus or in any document incorporated by reference herein or therein is accurate and complete only as of the date hereof or thereof, respectively, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus or of any sale of our common stock by the Selling Stockholders or the underwriters. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.
Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this prospectus to "Intermex," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to International Money Express, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and our consolidated subsidiaries.
TRADEMARKS
We own or have rights to trademarks or trade names that we use in conjunction with the operation of our business. In addition, our name, logo, and website name and address are our service marks or trademarks. Some of the more important trademarks and service marks that we use include, among others, International Money Express, Intermex, Interpuntos, Pago Express, and Checkdirect.
This prospectus supplement, including the documents incorporated herein by reference, may contain references to a number of trademarks that are our registered trademarks or those of our affiliates, or trademarks for which we or our affiliates have pending registration applications or common law rights. This prospectus
S-ii
TABLE OF CONTENTS
supplement also may include trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies and organizations. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, or the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein may appear without the ® and TM symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights to these trademarks and trade names. Each trademark, trade name or service mark by any other company appearing in this prospectus supplement, including those documents incorporated by reference belongs to its holder.
CAUTIONARY NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the information we incorporate by reference herein and therein contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which reflect our current views with respect to certain matters that could have an effect on our future performance, including but without limitation, statements regarding our plans, objectives, financial performance, business strategies, expectations for our business and the business of the Company.
These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact and may include words or phrases such as "will," "may," "should," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potentially," "project," "approximately," "our planning assumptions," and "future outlook." These words and the negative and plural forms of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Except for historical information, matters discussed in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the information we incorporate by reference herein and therein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on information currently available to our management and on our current expectations, assumptions, plans, estimates, judgments and projections about our business and our industry, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those currently anticipated. Although we believe our expectations are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of performance and there are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors (many of which are outside our control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will, in fact, occur or that our estimates or assumptions will be correct, and we caution investors and all others not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (our "Annual Report"), our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 (collectively, our "Quarterly Reports"), and the other periodic reports and other filings that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the following factors:
-
the ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq;
-
the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Merger (as defined herein), which may be affected by, among other things, competition, and the ability of the combined business to grow and manage growth profitably;
-
changes in applicable laws or regulations;
-
the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors;
-
factors relating to our business, operations and financial performance, including:
-
-
competition in the markets in which we operate;
cyber-attacks or disruptions to our information technology, computer network systems and data centers; our ability to maintain agent relationships on terms consistent with those currently in place;
S-iii
|
|