International Montoro Resources : Montoro Receives Encouraging Final Results from Completed ZTEM Helicopter Survey Over Serpent River- Pecors (Ni-Cu-PGE), Elliot Lake-Ontario Property

September 19, 2018 - International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSX-V: IMT) (the 'Company').

ZTEM Survey indicates further encouraging results:

Further to our news release of August 8, 2018, Geotech Ltd. dba Geotech Airborne of Aurora, Ontario has provided the Company with a final operations report on the helicopter-borne ZTEM geophysical survey of approximately 42 km2; 295 line km at 200m line spacing providing further information to depths over 2000 metres. Survey results will substantially assist in better targeting the next phase of diamond drilling on its Serpent River - Pecors Ni-Cu-PGE project.

The ZTEM appears to identify a deep, gently east dipping & north plunging conductive layer at a depth of ~750m that coincides with the magnetic anomaly. The feature layer that is centered on our Pecors area block, also remains open to the north.

These results are encouraging, and a 3D inversion processing of the data is being planned for.

The survey indicates similarities to the East Bull Lake intrusion in nearby Massey, Ontario. ZTEM was successfully applied as follow-up to VTEM over Magmatic Massive Sulphide (MMS) Ni-Cu deposits to determine their potential extensions to depth. These included the Ni-Cu-PGE prospect at Western Area-Mustang Minerals JV East Bull Lake Anorthosite (Orta et al., 2011) in nearby Massey, Ont., where ZTEM successfully defined a deep PGE mineralized, troctolitic layer at a depth of 850m that was originally identified in MT surveys from the 1980's (Kurtz et al.,1986).

NI 43-101 Disclosure:

Jean M. Legault, M.SC.A., P.Eng, P.Geo., and Chief Geophysicist of Geotech Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information above in this news release as in reference to the ZTEM survey on the Pecors anomaly.

Electric Vehicle Battery Demand Propels further nickel demand, and Sudbury area exploration spending bodes well for Montoro advancing its Pecors Ni-Cu-PGE project:

Market analysts for nickel agree that the demand for nickel is growing and stockpiles that caused a glut in 2017 are shrinking - two signs that bode well for the Sudbury area mining cluster. Early signs of a strengthening demand for nickel surfaced last fall in October 2017, when Bloomberg News wrote about the role the electric car battery will play in boosting the demand for nickel. Bloomberg focused on the need for nickel sulphate, a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries, that could see demand increase 50 percent to 3 million metric tons by 2030.

Forecasts by Glencore, which operates Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations, also expect that nickel production will need to increase 1.2 million tons by 2030, equal to more than half of current global output, to keep up with demand from the battery industry.

In November, 2017 Kitco.Com reported increased sales of nickel in the Chinese futures market which shot up in response to similar gains by the London Metal Exchange. See Mining Life and Exploration News (Summer 2018) -pages 10, 12, 18 & 20

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Montoro is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Serpent River - Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario, Pecors magnetic anomaly - a potential Ni-Cu-PGE discovery. The southwestern portion of the property has located Uranium/REE mineralization from previous drilling in the general area where Rio Algom discovered uranium. The property comprises 10 mineral claims (115 units), or approximately 1,840 ha

In February 2018 Montoro received approval for the acquisition of the Duhamel, Quebec property. The Ni-Cu-Co prospect consisted of nine (9) mineral claims comprising 500 ha. Additional staking and compiling of data has been underway since February, and an updated report of these findings is forthcoming.

In addition the Company owns jointly with Belmont Resources Inc. (50/50) its Crackingstone (982 ha, 2,427 acres) and Orbit (11,109 ha, 27,450 acres) Uranium properties in the Uranium City District, Northern Saskatchewan, and is seeking a joint venture partner to continue development of this advanced property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Gary Musil'

Gary Musil,

President/CEO and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.