International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition 2020 is Rescheduled for October 6-8

03/11/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the health, safety, and needs of the industry being our utmost priority, we are announcing the rescheduling of the International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition. Originally scheduled to take place April 28-30, the event will now take place October 6-8, 2020 at the same location, the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. 

We appreciate the unwavering support of our key partner, Process Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (PEMA), that stands behind our decision to reschedule the event to October. The decision, which has been made in light of the uncertainty caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19), follows the careful consideration from our [Informa Markets] Managed Postponement Program. 

“We have been closely monitoring the situation and are following the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and leading health authorities,” said Steve Everly, brand director of iPBS, Informa Markets. “Due to the gravity of the situation, we have come to an overwhelming consensus that rescheduling iPBS is the appropriate response to assure the wellbeing of our exhibitors, attendees, speakers, and staff. As we move forward in navigating this challenging time as a united community, our thoughts are with those who have been directly and indirectly affected by COVID-19.” 

We understand our announcement may raise questions. Our team is working diligently to address all questions or concerns to ensure our industry and community feels supported as we navigate through this unprecedented time. We have a steadfast commitment to the protection of our customers’ investment in our partnership. At this time, we will automatically be transferring all attendee registration to the rescheduled event – no action is needed at this time.

For the most up to date information, please refer to the show’s website: https://powderandbulkshow.com.

Informa Markets strongly urges all customers to refer to the guidelines and protocols as suggested by the WHO and local/national public health authorities to keep yourself and others healthy. 

Press Contact: 
Lauren Lloyd
PR Manager
(310) 266-4792
lauren.lloyd@informa.com 

About the International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition
Bringing the processing community together since 1976, iPBS is the longest-running and largest powder show in North America, providing access to a full range of equipment, technology, information, and expertise needed for every phase of processing. More information is available at: powderandbulkshow.com. iPBS is organized by Informa PLC, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com.

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:
Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"

