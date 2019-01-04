International Recording Artist and DC Native Mary McBride Added To DC Proud 2019 Line Up At The Anthem

Founder of The Home Tour Returns Home With Her All-Star Band to Rock Mayor Bower’s DC Proud Celebration

The Mary McBride Band:

WHO: The Mary McBride Band

WHAT: DC Proud 2019 Celebration - Marks DC’s First Female Two-Term Mayor

WHERE: The Anthem, 901 Wharf Street, SW, Washington DC 20024

WHEN: Saturday, January 5, 2018 - Doors Open 6 PM, McBride Performs at 8pm

About Mary McBride Band

Mary McBride is a singer-songwriter, who has released four albums – “Everything Seemed Alright,” “By Any Other Name,” “Every Day Is a Holiday,” and "The Way Home." Mary received significant acclaim for her performance of “No One’s Gonna Love You like Me” on-screen and on the soundtrack of the Academy-award winning film Brokeback Mountain. Mary and her band members have performed thousands of live shows and have collaborated, performed or toured with Blondie, Chubby Checker, Clarence Gatemouth Brown, Cyndi Lauper, Delbert McClinton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Cocker, John Prine, Koko Taylor, LL Cool J, Lou Reed, Marcia Ball, Rufus Wainwright, Maria Muldaur, Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith, Mavis Staples, Philip Glass, Ray Davies, Son Volt, Sugarhill Gang, B52s, Indigo Girls, Tony Joe White, and Ziggy Marley. They have also performed with Elton John for the 35th Anniversary Concert of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. As a Cultural Envoy for the U.S. Department of State, Mary has performed as a Cultural Envoy in more than 30 countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia (where she toured with the first all-women touring band from the U.S.) Mary is also the Founder of The Home Tour, which uses live music to inspire and connect people, and engage the global community. In partnership with more than 100 social service organizations worldwide, The Home Tour brings live concerts to long term health care centers, veterans facilities, homeless shelters, supported-housing, mental health facilities, and prisons. Mary's work as a musician and humanitarian has been featured on CNN, MSNBC, and in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

