International Recording Artist and DC Native Mary McBride Added To DC Proud 2019 Line Up At The Anthem

The Mary McBride Band:
WHO: The Mary McBride Band
WHAT: DC Proud 2019 Celebration - Marks
DC’s First Female Two-Term Mayor
WHERE: The Anthem, 901 Wharf
Street, SW, Washington DC 20024
WHEN: Saturday, January 5,
2018 - Doors Open 6 PM, McBride Performs at 8pm
About Mary McBride Band
http://www.marymcbride.com
@marymcbrideband
Mary McBride is a singer-songwriter, who has released four albums –
“Everything Seemed Alright,” “By Any Other Name,” “Every Day Is a
Holiday,” and "The Way Home." Mary received significant acclaim for her
performance of “No One’s Gonna Love You like Me” on-screen and on the
soundtrack of the Academy-award winning film Brokeback Mountain. Mary
and her band members have performed thousands of live shows and have
collaborated, performed or toured with Blondie, Chubby Checker, Clarence
Gatemouth Brown, Cyndi Lauper, Delbert McClinton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe
Cocker, John Prine, Koko Taylor, LL Cool J, Lou Reed, Marcia Ball, Rufus
Wainwright, Maria Muldaur, Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith, Mavis Staples,
Philip Glass, Ray Davies, Son Volt, Sugarhill Gang, B52s, Indigo Girls,
Tony Joe White, and Ziggy Marley. They have also performed with Elton
John for the 35th Anniversary Concert of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,”
and at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. As a Cultural Envoy
for the U.S. Department of State, Mary has performed as a Cultural Envoy
in more than 30 countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia,
Ukraine, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia (where she toured with the first
all-women touring band from the U.S.) Mary is also the Founder of The
Home Tour, which uses live music to inspire and connect people, and
engage the global community. In partnership with more than 100 social
service organizations worldwide, The Home Tour brings live concerts to
long term health care centers, veterans facilities, homeless shelters,
supported-housing, mental health facilities, and prisons. Mary's work as
a musician and humanitarian has been featured on CNN, MSNBC,
and in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal,
and The Washington Post.
