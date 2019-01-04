Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International Recording Artist and DC Native Mary McBride Added To DC Proud 2019 Line Up At The Anthem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 06:07pm CET

Founder of The Home Tour Returns Home With Her All-Star Band to Rock Mayor Bower’s DC Proud Celebration

The Mary McBride Band:

WHO: The Mary McBride Band
WHAT: DC Proud 2019 Celebration - Marks DC’s First Female Two-Term Mayor
WHERE: The Anthem, 901 Wharf Street, SW, Washington DC 20024
WHEN: Saturday, January 5, 2018 - Doors Open 6 PM, McBride Performs at 8pm

Media Interviews: Kelsey Virginia
KEVA Strategic Communications
KevaStrategy@gmail.com

About Mary McBride Band
http://www.marymcbride.com
@marymcbrideband

Mary McBride is a singer-songwriter, who has released four albums – “Everything Seemed Alright,” “By Any Other Name,” “Every Day Is a Holiday,” and "The Way Home." Mary received significant acclaim for her performance of “No One’s Gonna Love You like Me” on-screen and on the soundtrack of the Academy-award winning film Brokeback Mountain. Mary and her band members have performed thousands of live shows and have collaborated, performed or toured with Blondie, Chubby Checker, Clarence Gatemouth Brown, Cyndi Lauper, Delbert McClinton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Cocker, John Prine, Koko Taylor, LL Cool J, Lou Reed, Marcia Ball, Rufus Wainwright, Maria Muldaur, Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith, Mavis Staples, Philip Glass, Ray Davies, Son Volt, Sugarhill Gang, B52s, Indigo Girls, Tony Joe White, and Ziggy Marley. They have also performed with Elton John for the 35th Anniversary Concert of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. As a Cultural Envoy for the U.S. Department of State, Mary has performed as a Cultural Envoy in more than 30 countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia (where she toured with the first all-women touring band from the U.S.) Mary is also the Founder of The Home Tour, which uses live music to inspire and connect people, and engage the global community. In partnership with more than 100 social service organizations worldwide, The Home Tour brings live concerts to long term health care centers, veterans facilities, homeless shelters, supported-housing, mental health facilities, and prisons. Mary's work as a musician and humanitarian has been featured on CNN, MSNBC, and in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pSMITH & NEPHEW : to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
12:44pSMITH & NEPHEW : at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
12:44pONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:42pIHS MARKIT : Growing Virtual Personal Assistant Market Expands Significantly into New Vehicles, IHS Markit Says
BU
12:39pCONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Investor Deck 1.8 MB
PU
12:39pMAREL : Transactions in relation to a share buy-back program
PU
12:39pSANTA FE GOLD : Announces Acquisition of Fully Permitted Billali, Jim Crow and Imperial Mines for $10 Million
AQ
12:38pCORRECTED RELEASE – Synalloy Announces ASTI Closing; Projections for 2018 and 2019
GL
12:37pJET AIRWAYS INDIA : just needed one rupee to avert this crisis
AQ
12:37pLACK OF REFINANCE FACILITY FOR NBFCS NEEDS DEBATE :  Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4ZTE CORPORATION : Chinese phone maker Huawei punishes employees for iPhone tweet blunder
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : New Netflix CFO to Tackle Cash-Flow Issues

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.