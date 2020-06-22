International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 June 2020
Ref No : 06/20/0322 Jun 2020Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 hours on Monday 22 June 2020
The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD102.8 billion as at 15 June 2020. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.
See also: BNM Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 15 June 2020
Bank Negara Malaysia
22 Jun 2020
© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:31:07 UTC