International SOS : Expands Digital Learning Portfolio Including a Coronavirus Course Helping Employers to Empower Employees and Fulfil Duty of Care

03/18/2020 | 10:42am EDT

To help employers provide employees with practical information on protecting themselves and their wider workforce from COVID-19, International SOS has launched a new digital learning course. Part of the Digital Learning Portfolio (DLP), the Coronavirus course is four minutes long and provides the key information and practical measures to take to help minimise the spread of the virus. There is a short section for manager advice included. The course is online and available 24/7 via the International SOS Training Hub, and is available in 10 languages1 from anywhere in the world.

Domenic Bell, SVP & Group General Manager Product and Solution Management at International SOS commented, “There continues to be a need for reliable, clear information on how employees can protect themselves and those around them. This new digital learning provides instant access to advice on COVID-19 and the practical precautionary measures to take. It also provides employers with peace of mind that they have provided employees with accessible information in a wide range of ways to best cover the needs of their workforce and fulfil their Duty of Care obligations.”

The Coronavirus micro learning forms is part of the International SOS Travel Risk Management service. It joins over 25 other DLP courses, including; Terror Incidents & Response, Hotel Safety, Natural Disasters, Violent Attacks, LBGTQ Security, Women’s Travel Security, Air Pollution, Emotional Wellbeing for Travellers, and Food & Water Safety.

For more information on the Coronavirus digital learning course, click here.

More information on the COVID-19 outbreak can be found here.

1 Chinese (simplified), Japanese, Korean, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish – European, Latin American Spanish –ESPAÑOL, Brazilian Portuguese​


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group