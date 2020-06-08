Log in
International SOS : Launches Counselling Support Hotline for Global Workforce During COVID-19

06/08/2020 | 10:43am EDT

As the global workforce continues to face uncertainty and altered modes of working, so mental health is increasingly becoming a key consideration in business resilience. To help support organisations in this challenging period, International SOS has partnered with Workplace Options (WPO) to launch the COVID-19 Counselling Support Hotline. The hotline can be stood up as a short-term counselling line for the entire workforce for up to two months.

Dr Laurent Taymans, regional medical director at International SOS comments, “There are clear psychological impacts that employees are potentially more likely to experience in the current heightened environment. As many continue to live and work in a much more combined lifestyle, work related issues and family can combine to create an unmanageable situation for some employees. If left unaddressed, these can lead to longer term personal impacts as well as proven to have an impact on productivity and efficiency."

Dr Kennette Thigpen, VP Clinical Crisis and Speciality Services, Workplace Options, said “Now more than ever, organizations, should evaluate the type of psychological support offered to employees. According to the CDC, 1 out of 5 employees report stress or mental health. It’s important that leaders implement ways to support the emotional and mental well-being of employees, who are likely facing new concerns, new stressors and new demands brought on by COVID-19. This will be imperative as everyone is finding their way back to a new norm.

Some of the key benefits of the Counselling Support Hotline service include:

  • 24/7 direct access to a professional counsellor via phone, SMS, or email
  • Available in more than 30 languages including English, French, Mandarin, Dutch, Indonesian Bahasa, and Portuguese
  • Immediate support over the phone
  • Unlimited support for managers via Manager Assist / HR consultation (email initiation, with call back from specialist management counsellor)
  • Education flyers for internal promotion - provided in multiple languages with details of access points

The service can also be used as a transition solution for organisations considering an International Employee Assistance Programme (IEAP) for their people in the long-term. Existing International SOS clients can activate the service within a matter of days.

© Business Wire 2020
