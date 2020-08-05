International SOS : and Prospekt Medical Caspian Announce a Joint Venture ‘Prospekt Medical Remote in Partnership With International SOS :'

Establishing a new business to sustainably deliver international standard clinic care and assistance services for our joint clients in West Kazakhstan

International SOS, the world’s leading medical and security risk services company, and Prospekt Medical Caspian, leading provider of clinic & hospital care in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, have today announced a joint venture partnership. The partnership will see the businesses collaborate to enhance primary, emergency and occupational care to our clients in Atyrau, whilst benefitting from the Global reach of International SOS specialist resources and capabilities.

Claire Gurney, General Director, Prospekt Medical Caspian, commented, “Building on the existing collaboration between our organisations during the COVID-19 crisis, this partnership represents a unique opportunity for the alliance to deliver enhanced range of services to our client companies leveraging the two operations’ distinct regional and international strengths. The joint venture will focus on operational synergies and utilise the best practices of each partner.”

Prospekt Medical Caspian will take the operational lead for clinic services in Atyrau with the full support of International SOS’ 35 years of global expertise in the industry and access to its global pool of highly skilled expatriate physicians. The joint venture will operate from the existing Prospekt Medical Caspian clinic at Abulkhair Khan Ave 82, Atyrau 060011, Kazakhstan.

Aigul Shapranova, Chairperson, CIS Region at International SOS, added, “We are excited to partner with the highly regarded Prospekt Medical Caspian. The joint venture clients will benefit from the collaboration of the clinic services in West Kazakhstan, whilst having full access to International SOS medical assistance, medical evacuation and repatriation services.”

The organisations will focus on combining the best aspects of clinical care and assistance service offerings to deliver enhanced outcomes for our joint venture clients in West Kazakhstan.

