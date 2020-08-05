Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International SOS : and Prospekt Medical Caspian Announce a Joint Venture ‘Prospekt Medical Remote in Partnership With International SOS :'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Establishing a new business to sustainably deliver international standard clinic care and assistance services for our joint clients in West Kazakhstan

International SOS, the world’s leading medical and security risk services company, and Prospekt Medical Caspian, leading provider of clinic & hospital care in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, have today announced a joint venture partnership. The partnership will see the businesses collaborate to enhance primary, emergency and occupational care to our clients in Atyrau, whilst benefitting from the Global reach of International SOS specialist resources and capabilities.

Claire Gurney, General Director, Prospekt Medical Caspian, commented, “Building on the existing collaboration between our organisations during the COVID-19 crisis, this partnership represents a unique opportunity for the alliance to deliver enhanced range of services to our client companies leveraging the two operations’ distinct regional and international strengths. The joint venture will focus on operational synergies and utilise the best practices of each partner.”

Prospekt Medical Caspian will take the operational lead for clinic services in Atyrau with the full support of International SOS’ 35 years of global expertise in the industry and access to its global pool of highly skilled expatriate physicians. The joint venture will operate from the existing Prospekt Medical Caspian clinic at Abulkhair Khan Ave 82, Atyrau 060011, Kazakhstan.

Aigul Shapranova, Chairperson, CIS Region at International SOS, added, “We are excited to partner with the highly regarded Prospekt Medical Caspian. The joint venture clients will benefit from the collaboration of the clinic services in West Kazakhstan, whilst having full access to International SOS medical assistance, medical evacuation and repatriation services.”

The organisations will focus on combining the best aspects of clinical care and assistance service offerings to deliver enhanced outcomes for our joint venture clients in West Kazakhstan.

ENDS


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:27aWANG ON : Supplemental form of proxy for use by shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held on monday, 24 august 2020 (or any adjournment thereof)
PU
05:27aJANUS HENDERSON : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
05:27aGOODBABY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return 202007
PU
05:27aMAROC TELECOM : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d actions composant le capital social_FR 05/08/2020
PU
05:27aPCCW : Announcement of interim results of hkt trust and hkt limited for the six months ended june 30, 2020
PU
05:27aWANG ON : Letter to new registered shareholder(s) and reply form - election of means of receipt and language of corporate communications
PU
05:27aDAISHO MICROLINE : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 5 august 2020
PU
05:27aWEC ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:25aCK INFRASTRUCTURE : First-Half Net Profit Slumped 52%
DJ
05:23aENDÚR : Oslo Børs - GICS reclassification of Endur ASA (ENDUR)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Posts First Loss Since 2001
4BMW AG : BMW losses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group