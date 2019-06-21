Log in
International Search Summit : Boston 2019 Announces Agenda

06/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT

SEOs and search engine marketers can earn their next promotion by attending the event on Sept. 26, 2019, and learning how to manage international websites and run global campaigns

The International Search Summit, the only event dedicated entirely to international search marketing topics and challenges, today announced the final agenda and speakers for the upcoming Boston event, which will be held on September 26, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005024/en/

The International Search Summit (ISS), the only event dedicated entirely to international search marketing topics and challenges, is heading to Boston again. (Photo: Business Wire)

The International Search Summit (ISS), the only event dedicated entirely to international search marketing topics and challenges, is heading to Boston again. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gemma Houghton, the event director says, “Attending our full-day event, which will feature experts who will share tips, tactics, and advice for improving your organization’s online presence in international markets is the most cost-effective way to earn your next promotion. What’s that worth? According to Indeed.com, the average salary for a Director of Marketing in Boston is $112,337 per year and the average salary for a Vice President of Marketing is $177,492. And to become a Director or VP of Marketing, SEOs and search engine marketers need to know how to manage international websites and run global campaigns.”

The final agenda features the following sessions and speakers:

  • Understanding culture, trends, search and social in Asia,” by Gemma Houghton of Webcertain.
  • US Hispanics - The test segment to grow in LatAm,” by Blas Giffuni, consultant.
  • Insights into the Russian market and Yandex,” by Tatiana Bashlycheva of Yandex.
  • Scaling localization & international SEO in a decentralized world,” by Mellissa Jensen of Cisco.
  • Scaling content marketing for a global audience,” by Leona Frank of Autodesk.
  • How to successfully roll out an SEO strategy internationally,” by Cheryl Burke of New Balance.
  • Missed opportunities in global search,” by Bill Hunt of Back Azimuth Consulting.
  • Navigating the complex world of geo-targeting and hreflang,” by Andy Atkins-Krüger of Webcertain.
  • Q&A session with Google,” by Gary Illyes of Google.

The International Search Summit Boston will be held at the Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill. Attendees who buy tickets to before Sunday, June 30, 2019, can take advantage of super early bird pricing.


© Business Wire 2019
