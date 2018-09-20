International Security Experts to Gather for 29th Annual Information Security Forum World Congress

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders recognize the enormous benefits of cyberspace and how the Internet greatly increases innovation, collaboration, productivity, competitiveness and engagement with customers. Unfortunately, they have difficulty assessing the risks versus the rewards. One thing that organizations must do is to ensure that they have standard security measures in place and this means going well beyond implementing the latest security tools.

To meet the need of organizations of all sizes, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is hosting its Annual World Congress in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 27-30, 2018. More than 1,000 cyber security experts are expected to attend to discuss the key security challenges and opportunities that organizations of all sizes are facing. Key topics of discussion will include: the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), cyber security in the boardroom, Threat Horizon 2021, Quantitative Techniques in Information Risk Analysis, establishing a business-driven assurance program, securing industrial controls systems (ICS) and the continuing defense of mobile devices in the workplace.

"ISF World Congress offers attendees the opportunity to discuss and find solutions to today's most significant cyber security challenges. Our flagship event provides attendees with the chance to hear presentations from world-renowned experts and the exclusive opportunity to gain insight into the latest ISF projects, all in a relaxed, private setting," said Steve Durbin, Managing Director, ISF. "Businesses around the world understand the benefits the ISF brings and this annual event has become the location where the industry-leading organizations and executives gather for a series of keynote presentations, workshops and networking sessions that allow attendees to share knowledge, best practices and thought leadership in a confidential, peer-group setting."

Over the three-days, attendees can enjoy presentations from ISF member speakers, as well as keynote sessions from the following:

Bruce Schneier , Renowned Security Technologist

, Renowned Security Technologist Misha Glenny , Broadcaster & Investigative Journalist

Broadcaster & Investigative Journalist Helaine Leggat , Principal Lawyer, Sladen Legal

Principal Lawyer, Sladen Legal Michele Myauo, Author and Director, Cybersecurity & Systems Engineering, Microsoft

Author and Director, Cybersecurity & Systems Engineering, Microsoft Kostantinos Karaglannis, CTO, BT Americas

The ISF World Congress program will also place an emphasis on the role that the C-suite and Board of Directors can play in an organization's cyber security strategy. In a global enterprise, there are many elements beyond the C-suite's control and traditional risk management is not agile enough to deal with the dangers of cyberspace activity. By building on a foundation of preparedness, executives can create cyber resilience by assessing threat vectors from a position of business acceptability and risk profiling. Leading the enterprise to a position of readiness, resilience and responsiveness is the sure-fire way to secure assets and protect customers, partners and employees.

"Every type and size of organization is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. To control risk and damage, each organization has to develop and maintain a thorough understanding of its particular weak points, targeted mission-critical information assets and industry-specific threat vectors," continued Durbin. "In order to consistently make better decisions about how to align business and security objectives to manage risk, protect brand reputation, and respond effectively to incidents, boards and senior executives have to remain consistently engaged."

For the ninth consecutive year, the event is opening its doors to a select number of non-Member organizations. This world class platform offers the opportunity to interact and build peer-to-peer relationships with senior global decision makers and share in the ISF experience. For more information, please visit the ISF website or if you are interested in attending this year's event, please email the Congress Management Team at congress@securityforum.org.

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

