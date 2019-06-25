International Stem Cell : Special Invitation to Purchase ISCO's Advanced Joint Supplement at an Introductory Price

Lifeline Skin Care would like to announce the launch of the Advanced Joint Supplement, the first product in our new dietary supplement line. Technology behind Doctors' Formula Advanced Joint Supplement is based on a series of scientific discoveries made by ISCO R&D's team that became the subject of an article published in the prestigious ' Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine '. Our scientists used essential sugars to generate healthy cartilage-specific matrix from human mesenchymal stem cells. Now, our research brings those same benefits to you as part of our new advanced joint supplement.

We're pleased to invite you to purchase the Advanced Joint Supplement online athttps://www.mydoctorsformula.com

Initial pricing for the Advanced Joint Supplement is $29.99 per bottle. Please use promo code ISCO25 at checkout to get 25% discount from the retail price.

