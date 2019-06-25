Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International Stem Cell : Special Invitation to Purchase ISCO's Advanced Joint Supplement at an Introductory Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 08:07pm EDT
Lifeline Skin Care would like to announce the launch of the Advanced Joint Supplement, the first product in our new dietary supplement line. Technology behind Doctors' Formula Advanced Joint Supplement is based on a series of scientific discoveries made by ISCO R&D's team that became the subject of an article published in the prestigious 'Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine '. Our scientists used essential sugars to generate healthy cartilage-specific matrix from human mesenchymal stem cells. Now, our research brings those same benefits to you as part of our new advanced joint supplement.

We're pleased to invite you to purchase the Advanced Joint Supplement online athttps://www.mydoctorsformula.com

Initial pricing for the Advanced Joint Supplement is $29.99 per bottle. Please use promo code ISCO25 at checkout to get 25% discount from the retail price.

Disclaimer

International Stem Cell Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 00:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27pLAKE RESOURCES NL : Cauchari Drilling Progresses - Video Update Opens in a new Window
PU
09:21pLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Cauchari Drilling Progresses - Video Update
AQ
09:17pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Details of Company Address
PU
09:14pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines maiden flight lands in P'Harcourt Int'l Airport
AQ
09:12pERICSSON : and KDDI boost Japan's network performance with AI-based optimization
PU
09:09pKINDER MORGAN : wins Texas court challenge, removing obstacle to $2 billion gas pipeline
RE
09:09pU.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
RE
09:07pLG ELECTRONICS : To expand partnership with qt on next generation embedded devices running webos
PU
09:03pCambium Networks Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
09:01pINDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Agri Resources Says Offer by Parent to Take Company Private Has Lapsed
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with sale..
2ERICSSON AB : U.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron says some Huawei shipments resumed, shares rise
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
5TESLA INC. : TESLA FACES DELIVERY BOTTLENECK AT CLOSE OF SECOND QUARTER: Electrek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About