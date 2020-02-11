Log in
International Trade in Goods: December 2019

02/11/2020 | 05:13am EST

11 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 019/2020

Provisional ﬁ gures for registered trade in goods in Malta recorded a trade deﬁ cit of €58.7 million during December 2019.

International Trade in Goods: December 2019

Cut-oﬀ date:

3 February 2020

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-oﬀ date (refer to methodological notes). Provisional data for registered international trade recorded a trade deﬁcit of €58.7 million during December 2019, compared to a deﬁcit of €95.0 million in the corresponding month of 2018. Both imports and exports experienced increases of €0.9 million and €37.1 million respectively (Table 1). The increase in the value of imports was primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€29.3 million) and semi-manufactured goods (€8.3 million), partly outweighed by a decrease of €30.0 million in machinery and transport equipment. On the exports side, chemicals (€18.7 million), machinery and transport equipment (€15.7 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€14.8 million) accounted for the main increase, partly outweighed by a decrease of €11.4 million in food (Table 2).

January-December 2019

During 2019, the trade deﬁ cit widened by €868.2 million when compared to 2018, reaching €3,706.7 million. Both imports and exports increased by €1,039.2 million and €171.0 million respectively (Table 1). Higher imports were recorded mainly in machinery and transport equipment (€1,001.5 million) and chemicals (€71.0 million), partly outweighed by a decrease of €79.3 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials. The main increases in exports were registered in chemicals (€135.2 million), miscellaneous manufactured articles (€100.0 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€67.7 million), partly outweighed by decreases of €68.0 million and €43.9 million in food and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials respectively (Table 2).

For 2019, imports from the European Union reached €4,821.5 million, or 65.9 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €312.8 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to 2018. Main increases and decreases in imports were registered from the United Kingdom (€840.2 million) and Italy (€207.9 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Germany (€69.0 million), whereas Japan (€83.8 million) registered the highest decrease (Table 3) 

€ million

Chart 1. International Trade in Goods - quarterly

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2016

2017

year

2018

2019

Trade Deficit

Imports

Exports

Compiled by: Trade Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Trade in goods by period and broad economic category

€ million

Broad economic category

2016p

2017p

2018p

2019p

December

2018p

2019p

Imports

6,451.8

6,125.4

6,278.9

7,318.1

432.4

433.3

Industrial Supplies

1,335.0

1,322.9

1,470.3

1,639.2

103.1

108.2

Primary

112.7

126.3

125.7

115.7

6.2

2.8

Semi-Finished

1,028.8

1,011.1

1,139.2

1,329.5

84.0

98.6

Finished

193.5

185.5

205.4

193.9

12.9

6.8

Capital Goods and Others

2,282.2

1,680.4

1,401.5

2,338.2

66.3

40.4

Consumer Goods

1,241.6

1,350.4

1,472.7

1,512.3

115.3

110.5

Food and Beverages

499.5

530.8

548.6

545.0

40.0

37.9

Durable Goods

432.3

469.4

496.3

536.2

39.9

38.5

Others

309.8

350.1

427.8

431.1

35.3

34.2

Fuels and Lubricants

1,593.0

1,771.7

1,934.5

1,828.4

147.8

174.2

Exports

3,927.6

3,707.7

3,440.4

3,611.4

337.5

374.6

of which:

Exports of Fuels and

1,130.1

1,419.9

986.6

975.0

70.1

93.0

Lubricants

Balance of Trade

-2,524.2

-2,417.7

-2,838.5

-3,706.7

-95.0

-58.7

p Provisional

Notes:

  1. Table 1 is based on the United Nations Statistical Division BEC codes (Broad Economic Categories). Figures for 'Fuels and Lubricants' refer to BEC 0031 and BEC 0032; 'Fuels and lubricants, primary' and 'Fuels and lubricants, processed' respectively.
  2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
  3. A disaggregation by quarter is available on the excel version of this news release:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/View_by_Unit/Unit_A4/International_Trade/Pages/International-Trade-in-Goods.aspx

Chart 2. Percentage distribution of trade in goods in December 2019

by major commodity group

major commodity group

Notes:

Machinery and Transport Equipment

22.8

18.7

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

24.8

41.5

Chemicals

13.7

10.3

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

9.8

11.8

Food

8.3

24.3

Semi-Manufactured Goods

1.3

8.4

Beverages and Tobacco

1.1

2.3

Other Commodities not Mentioned

0.1

0.6

0

10

20

30

40

50

per cent

Exports

Imports

  1. The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
  2. "Other Commodities not Mentioned" includes the commodity groups "Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities", "Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats" and "Crude Materials".
  3. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

2

Table 2. Balance of trade in goods by period and major commodity groups

€ million

Major commodity group

2016p

2017p

2018p

2019p

December

2018p

2019p

Imports

6,451.8

6,125.4

6,278.9

7,318.1

432.4

433.3

Food

571.9

625.1

628.7

594.0

39.2

36.1

Beverages and Tobacco

98.0

95.9

112.3

129.7

11.4

10.2

Crude Materials

26.4

26.2

27.4

35.9

2.0

1.8

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

1,600.3

1,775.0

1,947.0

1,867.7

150.4

179.7

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

9.4

9.3

9.6

9.5

0.6

0.6

Chemicals

466.4

521.5

603.0

674.0

46.6

44.8

Semi-Manufactured Goods

376.0

361.3

413.1

434.3

28.0

36.3

Machinery and Transport Equipment

2,852.8

2,236.2

2,005.0

3,006.5

111.0

81.0

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

439.0

469.7

527.7

562.0

42.8

42.5

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

11.7

5.3

5.2

4.5

0.4

0.3

Exports

3,927.6

3,707.7

3,440.4

3,611.4

337.5

374.6

Food

257.1

283.4

345.3

277.3

102.3

90.9

Beverages and Tobacco

41.1

38.6

44.6

46.9

4.6

4.3

Crude Materials

12.6

13.4

13.3

10.0

1.1

0.4

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

1,162.6

1,469.1

1,048.6

1,004.7

78.2

93.0

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Chemicals

965.0

383.1

387.0

522.2

32.6

51.3

Semi-Manufactured Goods

120.9

150.7

153.7

134.4

6.6

4.9

Machinery and Transport Equipment

961.7

987.8

956.8

1,024.5

69.7

85.4

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

405.8

380.7

488.8

588.8

41.4

44.3

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

0.7

0.8

2.5

2.6

0.9

0.1

Balance of Trade

-2,524.2

-2,417.7

-2,838.5

-3,706.7

-95.0

-58.7

Food

-314.7

-341.6

-283.3

-316.7

63.0

54.8

Beverages and Tobacco

-56.9

-57.3

-67.7

-82.8

-6.8

-5.9

Crude Materials

-13.8

-12.9

-14.1

-25.9

-0.9

-1.4

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

-437.7

-305.9

-898.4

-863.0

-72.2

-86.7

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

-9.4

-9.3

-9.6

-9.5

-0.6

-0.6

Chemicals

498.6

-138.4

-216.1

-151.8

-14.0

6.5

Semi-Manufactured Goods

-255.1

-210.6

-259.4

-299.9

-21.4

-31.4

Machinery and Transport Equipment

-1,891.0

-1,248.3

-1,048.2

-1,981.9

-41.3

4.5

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

-33.2

-89.0

-39.0

26.8

-1.3

1.8

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

-10.9

-4.5

-2.7

-1.9

0.5

-0.2

p Provisional

Notes:

  1. The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
  2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

4

Table 3. Direction of trade in goods by period and country/region

€ million

December

January-December

Country/Region

2018p

2019p

2018p

2019p

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Europe

306.7

120.8

-185.9

317.1

99.7

-217.4

4,552.6

1,604.4

-2,948.2

5,496.2

1,670.3

-3,825.9

of which:

European Union

267.4

101.8

-165.6

280.5

93.5

-187.0

4,132.7

1,499.9

-2,632.8

4,821.5

1,601.6

-3,219.8

of which:

37.5

-31.8

-24.2

512.7

-451.0

-1,297.9

United Kingdom

5.7

25.9

1.7

61.7

1,352.9

54.9

euro area

202.7

78.8

-123.9

234.9

78.1

-156.8

3,393.1

1,215.1

-2,178.0

3,080.3

1,278.2

-1,802.0

of which:

85.0

17.3

-67.7

7.8

-88.2

1,437.3

331.8

-1,105.5

269.1

-960.2

Italy

95.9

1,229.4

France

19.7

23.2

3.5

43.7

12.4

-31.3

297.6

271.3

-26.3

440.8

268.9

-171.9

Belgium

5.7

0.3

-5.5

25.7

0.8

-24.9

154.7

8.0

-146.7

115.7

5.5

-110.2

Germany

36.2

26.4

-9.8

22.1

46.0

23.9

449.2

425.8

-23.4

482.8

494.8

12.0

Spain

21.7

5.7

-16.0

12.4

2.5

-10.0

311.3

52.9

-258.4

253.5

86.7

-166.8

Ireland

1.6

0.5

-1.0

9.9

0.1

-9.9

42.5

3.4

-39.1

90.9

4.6

-86.3

EFTA Countries

2.0

1.3

-0.7

5.1

1.5

-3.6

50.2

22.8

-27.4

58.7

27.4

-31.3

of which:

Switzerland

1.9

1.2

-0.7

5.0

1.3

-3.7

36.7

17.6

-19.2

41.2

23.6

-17.6

Other European Countries

37.4

17.7

-19.7

31.5

4.7

-26.8

369.7

81.7

-288.0

616.0

41.2

-574.8

of which:

Russian Federation

9.0

0.1

-8.9

18.4

2.9

-15.6

127.4

0.7

-126.7

286.2

5.8

-280.3

Asia

68.3

128.6

60.3

68.9

152.7

83.8

943.8

701.6

-242.2

1,016.5

755.4

-261.1

of which:

China

19.5

1.7

-17.8

19.7

3.3

-16.4

226.5

33.0

-193.5

270.2

37.0

-233.3

Israel

4.5

0.2

-4.3

12.3

0.2

-12.2

128.3

2.0

-126.3

153.8

2.9

-150.9

India

11.8

1.1

-10.8

11.0

5.6

-5.4

144.9

11.9

-133.0

157.1

21.3

-135.7

Singapore

2.1

13.6

11.5

5.3

12.4

7.1

42.0

152.3

110.4

44.9

146.0

101.1

Japan

3.2

80.7

77.5

4.7

52.5

47.8

67.7

236.8

169.1

56.5

153.0

96.6

North and Central America

20.0

12.2

-7.9

31.0

17.8

-13.2

278.7

176.9

-101.7

261.0

186.2

-74.8

of which:

19.1

-10.0

30.2

-9.3

United States of America

9.1

15.7

-14.5

155.2

144.3

-11.0

168.3

159.1

Canada

0.7

1.4

0.7

0.7

1.1

0.4

121.1

19.6

-101.5

87.0

15.9

-71.2

Africa

12.6

57.2

44.6

14.3

57.4

43.1

260.0

468.3

208.3

165.2

436.6

271.5

of which:

-

0.1

0.1

-11.5

13.5

5.4

-8.1

-21.6

Cameroon

11.9

0.3

23.8

2.2

Australia and Oceania

0.6

0.4

-0.2

0.5

1.1

0.5

16.8

5.9

-10.9

113.8

6.7

-107.2

South America

2.5

3.9

1.4

1.4

3.2

1.8

55.1

50.2

-4.9

24.8

27.2

2.4

Caribbean and Bahamas Islands

21.6

0.3

-21.3

0.0

0.2

0.2

171.6

3.9

-167.7

240.3

6.2

-234.2

Ships and Aircraft Stores

0.0

14.0

14.0

0.1

42.5

42.4

0.3

429.3

429.0

0.2

522.9

522.7

Grand Total

432.4

337.5

-95.0

433.3

374.6

-58.7

6,278.9

3,440.4

-2,838.5

7,318.1

3,611.4

-3,706.7

Table 4. Trade in goods by period and principal traded commodities

€ 000

Chapter

December

January-December

Commodity description

2018p

2019p

2018p

2019p

number

Main imports

2

Meat and edible offal

4,439

5,569

61,942

62,779

4

Dairy produce; birds' eggs

4,122

4,137

54,226

52,948

8

Edible fruit and nuts

2,799

2,190

39,429

37,884

16

Preparations of meat/fish

3,295

3,404

52,461

52,613

19

Preparations of cereals

4,683

4,603

65,732

65,345

20

Preparations of vegetables, fruit and nuts

2,045

2,344

30,331

31,361

21

Miscellaneous edible preparations

3,034

2,394

41,834

41,553

22

Beverages, spirits and vinegar

7,846

4,677

80,008

82,969

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

3,619

5,570

33,159

47,617

25

Salt/sulphur/earths/plastering materials and cement

2,103

3,266

30,701

39,955

27

Mineral fuels, oils and products

150,413

179,666

1,948,337

1,871,500

29

Organic chemicals

6,170

8,285

86,967

169,804

30

Pharmaceutical products

20,054

17,827

255,162

238,324

32

Tanning/dyeing extracts and paints

3,449

4,656

46,422

52,446

33

Essential oils and toilet preparations

3,498

2,919

41,009

43,093

39

Plastics and articles of plastics

11,387

10,827

168,282

171,494

48

Paper and paperboard articles

6,553

12,266

96,179

109,543

61

Knitted clothing

6,893

7,938

67,990

80,299

62

Woven clothing

3,603

3,793

53,505

54,797

64

Footwear, gaiters etc.and parts

3,289

4,208

50,949

59,520

69

Ceramic products

2,073

2,700

29,324

29,867

71

Pearls, precious stones/metals and imitation jewellery

3,887

3,211

29,141

30,262

72

Iron and steel

1,245

3,121

31,608

32,238

73

Articles of iron or steel

3,801

3,863

70,855

66,200

84

Machinery and mechanical appliances

30,107

22,144

432,102

380,577

85

Electrical machinery etc.

42,951

44,553

524,751

580,557

87

Vehicles (excluding trains) and parts thereof

11,482

11,309

174,037

198,835

88

Aircraft/spacecraft and parts thereof

23,328

3,205

470,077

451,696

90

Optical/photographic/cinematographic instruments

5,562

6,074

91,606

80,423

94

Furniture; bedding, etc.

5,380

5,218

69,892

74,288

Main exports

3

Fish and crustaceans, etc.

85,763

67,064

251,033

178,222

19

Preparations of cereals

3,265

6,495

20,764

22,483

21

Miscellaneous edible preparations

12,687

16,936

66,784

71,865

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

2,710

2,452

15,860

18,521

27

Mineral fuels, oils and products

78,001

92,850

1,046,745

1,003,738

29

Organic chemicals

4,839

31,085

38,270

154,984

30

Pharmaceutical products

21,930

13,596

291,289

286,224

33

Essential oils and toilet preparations

1,508

1,753

15,363

20,850

39

Plastics and articles of plastics

5,285

5,333

70,421

84,429

40

Rubber and articles of rubber

2,447

1,741

61,338

55,829

49

Printed books, newspapers

9,081

18,979

128,088

198,742

60

Knitted/crocheted fabrics

1,723

1,507

25,787

23,399

71

Pearls, precious stones/metals and imitation jewellery

2,040

1,163

10,012

14,509

84

Machinery and mechanical appliances

8,226

8,500

152,805

186,943

85

Electrical machinery etc.

52,168

47,840

683,470

651,464

88

Aircraft/spacecraft and parts thereof

8,643

28,585

108,143

177,128

90

Optical/photographic/cinematographic instruments

12,225

6,869

95,981

80,909

95

Toys, games and sports requisites

7,476

10,594

140,156

155,545

99

Special classifications

2,119

2,505

31,045

35,076

5

Methodological Notes

  1. Figures presented in this news release are based on register data available as at the cut-off date printed on the front page of this release. These are provisional figures based on information provided by traders and customs declarations on a monthly basis. Regular revisions to monthly and annual trade data may be carried out for up to two (2) years after the reference period. No estimations are included in these figures to compensate for late or non-response by traders or late documentation of customs declarations.
  2. Data in this release are based on:
    1. The Intrastat Supplementary Declaration that traders in merchandise goods must submit in respect of arrivals (imports) and dispatches (exports) of goods from and to the Member States of the European Union (EU) in compliance with Legal Notice 131 of 2004, and
    2. The Customs Declarations for imports from and exports to countries that are not Member States of the EU.
  4. The Intrastat Supplementary Declaration for the collection of data on trade in goods between the Member States of the EU replaced the Customs Declaration as from 1 May 2004. The requirements of the Supplementary Declaration, which at EU level were introduced as from 1 January 1993, are similar in all the Member States of the EU.
  5. As from May 2004, with the introduction of the Intrastat Supplementary Declaration as the source document for trade statistics, it was no longer possible to disaggregate total exports into domestic exports and re-exports.
  6. The 'Balance of Trade' is the difference between a country's exports and imports. A country has a trade deficit if it imports more than it exports; the opposite scenario signifies a trade surplus.
  7. National concepts differ from the harmonised methodology used by Eurostat, leading to differences between figures in this release and those published by Eurostat. Malta uses the "General Trade" system for dissemination purposes in line with UN recommendations. On the other hand, monthly data sent to Eurostat for both Intra-EU and Extra-EU are compiled according to the "Special Trade" methodology. A more detailed explanation of these two concepts can be found in the "Statistical Concepts" link below.
  8. i. Up to 31 December 2014, the euro area included Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia (from 2014), Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. From 1 January 2015, the euro area also includes Lithuania. Trade data for Lithuania is included with the euro area data as from reference month January 2015.
    1. The European Union includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia (from July 2013), Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
    2. EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries comprise Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
  10. More detailed and disaggregated data not appearing in this release is available in the excel version of this release or upon request from the NSO.
  11. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:

Sources and Methods:

https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_A4/International_Trade/Pages/External-Trade-Statistics.aspx

Statistical Concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx

Metadata: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/reports.aspx?id=7

Classification: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/ramon/index.cfm?

  1. References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
  2. A detailed news release calendar is available on:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx

6

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:12:02 UTC
