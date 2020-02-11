|
International Trade in Goods: December 2019
02/11/2020 | 05:13am EST
11 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 019/2020
Provisional ﬁ gures for registered trade in goods in Malta recorded a trade deﬁ cit of €58.7 million during December 2019.
International Trade in Goods: December 2019
Cut-oﬀ date:
3 February 2020
Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-oﬀ date (refer to methodological notes). Provisional data for registered international trade recorded a trade deﬁcit of €58.7 million during December 2019, compared to a deﬁcit of €95.0 million in the corresponding month of 2018. Both imports and exports experienced increases of €0.9 million and €37.1 million respectively (Table 1). The increase in the value of imports was primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€29.3 million) and semi-manufactured goods (€8.3 million), partly outweighed by a decrease of €30.0 million in machinery and transport equipment. On the exports side, chemicals (€18.7 million), machinery and transport equipment (€15.7 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€14.8 million) accounted for the main increase, partly outweighed by a decrease of €11.4 million in food (Table 2).
January-December 2019
During 2019, the trade deﬁ cit widened by €868.2 million when compared to 2018, reaching €3,706.7 million. Both imports and exports increased by €1,039.2 million and €171.0 million respectively (Table 1). Higher imports were recorded mainly in machinery and transport equipment (€1,001.5 million) and chemicals (€71.0 million), partly outweighed by a decrease of €79.3 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials. The main increases in exports were registered in chemicals (€135.2 million), miscellaneous manufactured articles (€100.0 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€67.7 million), partly outweighed by decreases of €68.0 million and €43.9 million in food and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials respectively (Table 2).
For 2019, imports from the European Union reached €4,821.5 million, or 65.9 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €312.8 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to 2018. Main increases and decreases in imports were registered from the United Kingdom (€840.2 million) and Italy (€207.9 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Germany (€69.0 million), whereas Japan (€83.8 million) registered the highest decrease (Table 3)
Chart 1. International Trade in Goods - quarterly
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
year
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade Deficit
|
|
Imports
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1. Trade in goods by period and broad economic category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Broad economic category
|
2016p
|
2017p
|
2018p
|
2019p
|
December
|
|
|
2018p
|
2019p
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
6,451.8
|
6,125.4
|
6,278.9
|
7,318.1
|
432.4
|
433.3
|
Industrial Supplies
|
1,335.0
|
1,322.9
|
1,470.3
|
1,639.2
|
103.1
|
108.2
|
Primary
|
112.7
|
126.3
|
125.7
|
115.7
|
6.2
|
2.8
|
Semi-Finished
|
1,028.8
|
1,011.1
|
1,139.2
|
1,329.5
|
84.0
|
98.6
|
Finished
|
193.5
|
185.5
|
205.4
|
193.9
|
12.9
|
6.8
|
Capital Goods and Others
|
2,282.2
|
1,680.4
|
1,401.5
|
2,338.2
|
66.3
|
40.4
|
Consumer Goods
|
1,241.6
|
1,350.4
|
1,472.7
|
1,512.3
|
115.3
|
110.5
|
Food and Beverages
|
499.5
|
530.8
|
548.6
|
545.0
|
40.0
|
37.9
|
Durable Goods
|
432.3
|
469.4
|
496.3
|
536.2
|
39.9
|
38.5
|
Others
|
309.8
|
350.1
|
427.8
|
431.1
|
35.3
|
34.2
|
Fuels and Lubricants
|
1,593.0
|
1,771.7
|
1,934.5
|
1,828.4
|
147.8
|
174.2
|
Exports
|
3,927.6
|
3,707.7
|
3,440.4
|
3,611.4
|
337.5
|
374.6
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports of Fuels and
|
1,130.1
|
1,419.9
|
986.6
|
975.0
|
70.1
|
93.0
|
Lubricants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of Trade
|
-2,524.2
|
-2,417.7
|
-2,838.5
|
-3,706.7
|
-95.0
|
-58.7
p Provisional
Notes:
-
Table 1 is based on the United Nations Statistical Division BEC codes (Broad Economic Categories). Figures for 'Fuels and Lubricants' refer to BEC 0031 and BEC 0032; 'Fuels and lubricants, primary' and 'Fuels and lubricants, processed' respectively.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
-
A disaggregation by quarter is available on the excel version of this news release:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/View_by_Unit/Unit_A4/International_Trade/Pages/International-Trade-in-Goods.aspx
Chart 2. Percentage distribution of trade in goods in December 2019
by major commodity group
major commodity group
Notes:
|
Machinery and Transport Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.8
|
|
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.8
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles
|
|
9.8
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semi-Manufactured Goods
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages and Tobacco
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Commodities not Mentioned
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
10
|
20
|
30
|
40
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per cent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
-
"Other Commodities not Mentioned" includes the commodity groups "Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities", "Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats" and "Crude Materials".
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 2. Balance of trade in goods by period and major commodity groups
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Major commodity group
|
2016p
|
2017p
|
2018p
|
2019p
|
December
|
|
|
2018p
|
2019p
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
6,451.8
|
6,125.4
|
6,278.9
|
7,318.1
|
432.4
|
433.3
|
Food
|
571.9
|
625.1
|
628.7
|
594.0
|
39.2
|
36.1
|
Beverages and Tobacco
|
98.0
|
95.9
|
112.3
|
129.7
|
11.4
|
10.2
|
Crude Materials
|
26.4
|
26.2
|
27.4
|
35.9
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials
|
1,600.3
|
1,775.0
|
1,947.0
|
1,867.7
|
150.4
|
179.7
|
Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats
|
9.4
|
9.3
|
9.6
|
9.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
Chemicals
|
466.4
|
521.5
|
603.0
|
674.0
|
46.6
|
44.8
|
Semi-Manufactured Goods
|
376.0
|
361.3
|
413.1
|
434.3
|
28.0
|
36.3
|
Machinery and Transport Equipment
|
2,852.8
|
2,236.2
|
2,005.0
|
3,006.5
|
111.0
|
81.0
|
Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles
|
439.0
|
469.7
|
527.7
|
562.0
|
42.8
|
42.5
|
Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities
|
11.7
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
4.5
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
3,927.6
|
3,707.7
|
3,440.4
|
3,611.4
|
337.5
|
374.6
|
Food
|
257.1
|
283.4
|
345.3
|
277.3
|
102.3
|
90.9
|
Beverages and Tobacco
|
41.1
|
38.6
|
44.6
|
46.9
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
Crude Materials
|
12.6
|
13.4
|
13.3
|
10.0
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials
|
1,162.6
|
1,469.1
|
1,048.6
|
1,004.7
|
78.2
|
93.0
|
Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Chemicals
|
965.0
|
383.1
|
387.0
|
522.2
|
32.6
|
51.3
|
Semi-Manufactured Goods
|
120.9
|
150.7
|
153.7
|
134.4
|
6.6
|
4.9
|
Machinery and Transport Equipment
|
961.7
|
987.8
|
956.8
|
1,024.5
|
69.7
|
85.4
|
Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles
|
405.8
|
380.7
|
488.8
|
588.8
|
41.4
|
44.3
|
Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of Trade
|
-2,524.2
|
-2,417.7
|
-2,838.5
|
-3,706.7
|
-95.0
|
-58.7
|
Food
|
-314.7
|
-341.6
|
-283.3
|
-316.7
|
63.0
|
54.8
|
Beverages and Tobacco
|
-56.9
|
-57.3
|
-67.7
|
-82.8
|
-6.8
|
-5.9
|
Crude Materials
|
-13.8
|
-12.9
|
-14.1
|
-25.9
|
-0.9
|
-1.4
|
Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials
|
-437.7
|
-305.9
|
-898.4
|
-863.0
|
-72.2
|
-86.7
|
Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats
|
-9.4
|
-9.3
|
-9.6
|
-9.5
|
-0.6
|
-0.6
|
Chemicals
|
498.6
|
-138.4
|
-216.1
|
-151.8
|
-14.0
|
6.5
|
Semi-Manufactured Goods
|
-255.1
|
-210.6
|
-259.4
|
-299.9
|
-21.4
|
-31.4
|
Machinery and Transport Equipment
|
-1,891.0
|
-1,248.3
|
-1,048.2
|
-1,981.9
|
-41.3
|
4.5
|
Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles
|
-33.2
|
-89.0
|
-39.0
|
26.8
|
-1.3
|
1.8
|
Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities
|
-10.9
|
-4.5
|
-2.7
|
-1.9
|
0.5
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Provisional
Notes:
-
The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
4
Table 3. Direction of trade in goods by period and country/region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
January-December
|
|
|
Country/Region
|
|
2018p
|
|
|
2019p
|
|
|
2018p
|
|
|
2019p
|
|
Arrivals/
|
Dispatches/
|
Balance of
|
Arrivals/
|
Dispatches/
|
Balance of
|
Arrivals/
|
Dispatches/
|
Balance of
|
Arrivals/
|
Dispatches/
|
Balance of
|
|
|
Imports
|
Exports
|
Trade
|
Imports
|
Exports
|
Trade
|
Imports
|
Exports
|
Trade
|
Imports
|
Exports
|
Trade
|
Europe
|
306.7
|
120.8
|
-185.9
|
317.1
|
99.7
|
-217.4
|
4,552.6
|
1,604.4
|
-2,948.2
|
5,496.2
|
1,670.3
|
-3,825.9
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
267.4
|
101.8
|
-165.6
|
280.5
|
93.5
|
-187.0
|
4,132.7
|
1,499.9
|
-2,632.8
|
4,821.5
|
1,601.6
|
-3,219.8
|
of which:
|
37.5
|
|
-31.8
|
|
|
-24.2
|
512.7
|
|
-451.0
|
|
|
-1,297.9
|
United Kingdom
|
5.7
|
25.9
|
1.7
|
61.7
|
1,352.9
|
54.9
|
euro area
|
202.7
|
78.8
|
-123.9
|
234.9
|
78.1
|
-156.8
|
3,393.1
|
1,215.1
|
-2,178.0
|
3,080.3
|
1,278.2
|
-1,802.0
|
of which:
|
85.0
|
17.3
|
-67.7
|
|
7.8
|
-88.2
|
1,437.3
|
331.8
|
-1,105.5
|
|
269.1
|
-960.2
|
Italy
|
95.9
|
1,229.4
|
France
|
19.7
|
23.2
|
3.5
|
43.7
|
12.4
|
-31.3
|
297.6
|
271.3
|
-26.3
|
440.8
|
268.9
|
-171.9
|
Belgium
|
5.7
|
0.3
|
-5.5
|
25.7
|
0.8
|
-24.9
|
154.7
|
8.0
|
-146.7
|
115.7
|
5.5
|
-110.2
|
Germany
|
36.2
|
26.4
|
-9.8
|
22.1
|
46.0
|
23.9
|
449.2
|
425.8
|
-23.4
|
482.8
|
494.8
|
12.0
|
Spain
|
21.7
|
5.7
|
-16.0
|
12.4
|
2.5
|
-10.0
|
311.3
|
52.9
|
-258.4
|
253.5
|
86.7
|
-166.8
|
Ireland
|
1.6
|
0.5
|
-1.0
|
9.9
|
0.1
|
-9.9
|
42.5
|
3.4
|
-39.1
|
90.9
|
4.6
|
-86.3
|
EFTA Countries
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
-0.7
|
5.1
|
1.5
|
-3.6
|
50.2
|
22.8
|
-27.4
|
58.7
|
27.4
|
-31.3
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Switzerland
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
-0.7
|
5.0
|
1.3
|
-3.7
|
36.7
|
17.6
|
-19.2
|
41.2
|
23.6
|
-17.6
|
Other European Countries
|
37.4
|
17.7
|
-19.7
|
31.5
|
4.7
|
-26.8
|
369.7
|
81.7
|
-288.0
|
616.0
|
41.2
|
-574.8
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russian Federation
|
9.0
|
0.1
|
-8.9
|
18.4
|
2.9
|
-15.6
|
127.4
|
0.7
|
-126.7
|
286.2
|
5.8
|
-280.3
|
Asia
|
68.3
|
128.6
|
60.3
|
68.9
|
152.7
|
83.8
|
943.8
|
701.6
|
-242.2
|
1,016.5
|
755.4
|
-261.1
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
19.5
|
1.7
|
-17.8
|
19.7
|
3.3
|
-16.4
|
226.5
|
33.0
|
-193.5
|
270.2
|
37.0
|
-233.3
|
Israel
|
4.5
|
0.2
|
-4.3
|
12.3
|
0.2
|
-12.2
|
128.3
|
2.0
|
-126.3
|
153.8
|
2.9
|
-150.9
|
India
|
11.8
|
1.1
|
-10.8
|
11.0
|
5.6
|
-5.4
|
144.9
|
11.9
|
-133.0
|
157.1
|
21.3
|
-135.7
|
Singapore
|
2.1
|
13.6
|
11.5
|
5.3
|
12.4
|
7.1
|
42.0
|
152.3
|
110.4
|
44.9
|
146.0
|
101.1
|
Japan
|
3.2
|
80.7
|
77.5
|
4.7
|
52.5
|
47.8
|
67.7
|
236.8
|
169.1
|
56.5
|
153.0
|
96.6
|
North and Central America
|
20.0
|
12.2
|
-7.9
|
31.0
|
17.8
|
-13.2
|
278.7
|
176.9
|
-101.7
|
261.0
|
186.2
|
-74.8
|
of which:
|
19.1
|
|
-10.0
|
30.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.3
|
United States of America
|
9.1
|
15.7
|
-14.5
|
155.2
|
144.3
|
-11.0
|
168.3
|
159.1
|
Canada
|
0.7
|
1.4
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
121.1
|
19.6
|
-101.5
|
87.0
|
15.9
|
-71.2
|
Africa
|
12.6
|
57.2
|
44.6
|
14.3
|
57.4
|
43.1
|
260.0
|
468.3
|
208.3
|
165.2
|
436.6
|
271.5
|
of which:
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
|
|
-11.5
|
13.5
|
5.4
|
-8.1
|
|
|
-21.6
|
Cameroon
|
11.9
|
0.3
|
23.8
|
2.2
|
Australia and Oceania
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
-0.2
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
16.8
|
5.9
|
-10.9
|
113.8
|
6.7
|
-107.2
|
South America
|
2.5
|
3.9
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
3.2
|
1.8
|
55.1
|
50.2
|
-4.9
|
24.8
|
27.2
|
2.4
|
Caribbean and Bahamas Islands
|
21.6
|
0.3
|
-21.3
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
171.6
|
3.9
|
-167.7
|
240.3
|
6.2
|
-234.2
|
Ships and Aircraft Stores
|
0.0
|
14.0
|
14.0
|
0.1
|
42.5
|
42.4
|
0.3
|
429.3
|
429.0
|
0.2
|
522.9
|
522.7
|
Grand Total
|
432.4
|
337.5
|
-95.0
|
433.3
|
374.6
|
-58.7
|
6,278.9
|
3,440.4
|
-2,838.5
|
7,318.1
|
3,611.4
|
-3,706.7
Table 4. Trade in goods by period and principal traded commodities
€ 000
|
Chapter
|
|
|
December
|
January-December
|
Commodity description
|
2018p
|
2019p
|
2018p
|
2019p
|
number
|
|
|
Main imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Meat and edible offal
|
4,439
|
5,569
|
61,942
|
62,779
|
4
|
Dairy produce; birds' eggs
|
4,122
|
4,137
|
54,226
|
52,948
|
8
|
Edible fruit and nuts
|
2,799
|
2,190
|
39,429
|
37,884
|
16
|
Preparations of meat/fish
|
3,295
|
3,404
|
52,461
|
52,613
|
19
|
Preparations of cereals
|
4,683
|
4,603
|
65,732
|
65,345
|
20
|
Preparations of vegetables, fruit and nuts
|
2,045
|
2,344
|
30,331
|
31,361
|
21
|
Miscellaneous edible preparations
|
3,034
|
2,394
|
41,834
|
41,553
|
22
|
Beverages, spirits and vinegar
|
7,846
|
4,677
|
80,008
|
82,969
|
24
|
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
3,619
|
5,570
|
33,159
|
47,617
|
25
|
Salt/sulphur/earths/plastering materials and cement
|
2,103
|
3,266
|
30,701
|
39,955
|
27
|
Mineral fuels, oils and products
|
150,413
|
179,666
|
1,948,337
|
1,871,500
|
29
|
Organic chemicals
|
6,170
|
8,285
|
86,967
|
169,804
|
30
|
Pharmaceutical products
|
20,054
|
17,827
|
255,162
|
238,324
|
32
|
Tanning/dyeing extracts and paints
|
3,449
|
4,656
|
46,422
|
52,446
|
33
|
Essential oils and toilet preparations
|
3,498
|
2,919
|
41,009
|
43,093
|
39
|
Plastics and articles of plastics
|
11,387
|
10,827
|
168,282
|
171,494
|
48
|
Paper and paperboard articles
|
6,553
|
12,266
|
96,179
|
109,543
|
61
|
Knitted clothing
|
6,893
|
7,938
|
67,990
|
80,299
|
62
|
Woven clothing
|
3,603
|
3,793
|
53,505
|
54,797
|
64
|
Footwear, gaiters etc.and parts
|
3,289
|
4,208
|
50,949
|
59,520
|
69
|
Ceramic products
|
2,073
|
2,700
|
29,324
|
29,867
|
71
|
Pearls, precious stones/metals and imitation jewellery
|
3,887
|
3,211
|
29,141
|
30,262
|
72
|
Iron and steel
|
1,245
|
3,121
|
31,608
|
32,238
|
73
|
Articles of iron or steel
|
3,801
|
3,863
|
70,855
|
66,200
|
84
|
Machinery and mechanical appliances
|
30,107
|
22,144
|
432,102
|
380,577
|
85
|
Electrical machinery etc.
|
42,951
|
44,553
|
524,751
|
580,557
|
87
|
Vehicles (excluding trains) and parts thereof
|
11,482
|
11,309
|
174,037
|
198,835
|
88
|
Aircraft/spacecraft and parts thereof
|
23,328
|
3,205
|
470,077
|
451,696
|
90
|
Optical/photographic/cinematographic instruments
|
5,562
|
6,074
|
91,606
|
80,423
|
94
|
Furniture; bedding, etc.
|
5,380
|
5,218
|
69,892
|
74,288
|
|
|
|
Main exports
|
|
3
|
Fish and crustaceans, etc.
|
85,763
|
67,064
|
251,033
|
178,222
|
19
|
Preparations of cereals
|
3,265
|
6,495
|
20,764
|
22,483
|
21
|
Miscellaneous edible preparations
|
12,687
|
16,936
|
66,784
|
71,865
|
24
|
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
2,710
|
2,452
|
15,860
|
18,521
|
27
|
Mineral fuels, oils and products
|
78,001
|
92,850
|
1,046,745
|
1,003,738
|
29
|
Organic chemicals
|
4,839
|
31,085
|
38,270
|
154,984
|
30
|
Pharmaceutical products
|
21,930
|
13,596
|
291,289
|
286,224
|
33
|
Essential oils and toilet preparations
|
1,508
|
1,753
|
15,363
|
20,850
|
39
|
Plastics and articles of plastics
|
5,285
|
5,333
|
70,421
|
84,429
|
40
|
Rubber and articles of rubber
|
2,447
|
1,741
|
61,338
|
55,829
|
49
|
Printed books, newspapers
|
9,081
|
18,979
|
128,088
|
198,742
|
60
|
Knitted/crocheted fabrics
|
1,723
|
1,507
|
25,787
|
23,399
|
71
|
Pearls, precious stones/metals and imitation jewellery
|
2,040
|
1,163
|
10,012
|
14,509
|
84
|
Machinery and mechanical appliances
|
8,226
|
8,500
|
152,805
|
186,943
|
85
|
Electrical machinery etc.
|
52,168
|
47,840
|
683,470
|
651,464
|
88
|
Aircraft/spacecraft and parts thereof
|
8,643
|
28,585
|
108,143
|
177,128
|
90
|
Optical/photographic/cinematographic instruments
|
12,225
|
6,869
|
95,981
|
80,909
|
95
|
Toys, games and sports requisites
|
7,476
|
10,594
|
140,156
|
155,545
|
99
|
Special classifications
|
2,119
|
2,505
|
31,045
|
35,076
Methodological Notes
-
Figures presented in this news release are based on register data available as at the cut-off date printed on the front page of this release. These are provisional figures based on information provided by traders and customs declarations on a monthly basis. Regular revisions to monthly and annual trade data may be carried out for up to two (2) years after the reference period. No estimations are included in these figures to compensate for late or non-response by traders or late documentation of customs declarations.
-
Data in this release are based on:
-
-
The Intrastat Supplementary Declaration that traders in merchandise goods must submit in respect of arrivals (imports) and dispatches (exports) of goods from and to the Member States of the European Union (EU) in compliance with Legal Notice 131 of 2004, and
-
The Customs Declarations for imports from and exports to countries that are not Member States of the EU.
-
The Intrastat Supplementary Declaration for the collection of data on trade in goods between the Member States of the EU replaced the Customs Declaration as from 1 May 2004. The requirements of the Supplementary Declaration, which at EU level were introduced as from 1 January 1993, are similar in all the Member States of the EU.
-
As from May 2004, with the introduction of the Intrastat Supplementary Declaration as the source document for trade statistics, it was no longer possible to disaggregate total exports into domestic exports and re-exports.
-
The 'Balance of Trade' is the difference between a country's exports and imports. A country has a trade deficit if it imports more than it exports; the opposite scenario signifies a trade surplus.
-
National concepts differ from the harmonised methodology used by Eurostat, leading to differences between figures in this release and those published by Eurostat. Malta uses the "General Trade" system for dissemination purposes in line with UN recommendations. On the other hand, monthly data sent to Eurostat for both Intra-EU and Extra-EU are compiled according to the "Special Trade" methodology. A more detailed explanation of these two concepts can be found in the "Statistical Concepts" link below.
-
i. Up to 31 December 2014, the euro area included Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia (from 2014), Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. From 1 January 2015, the euro area also includes Lithuania. Trade data for Lithuania is included with the euro area data as from reference month January 2015.
-
-
The European Union includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia (from July 2013), Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
-
EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries comprise Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
-
More detailed and disaggregated data not appearing in this release is available in the excel version of this release or upon request from the NSO.
-
More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
Sources and Methods:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_A4/International_Trade/Pages/External-Trade-Statistics.aspx
Statistical Concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx
Metadata: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/reports.aspx?id=7
Classification: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/ramon/index.cfm?
-
References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
-
A detailed news release calendar is available on:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx
Disclaimer
|
|