International Trade in Goods: December 2019

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-oﬀ date (refer to methodological notes). Provisional data for registered international trade recorded a trade deﬁcit of €58.7 million during December 2019, compared to a deﬁcit of €95.0 million in the corresponding month of 2018. Both imports and exports experienced increases of €0.9 million and €37.1 million respectively (Table 1). The increase in the value of imports was primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€29.3 million) and semi-manufactured goods (€8.3 million), partly outweighed by a decrease of €30.0 million in machinery and transport equipment. On the exports side, chemicals (€18.7 million), machinery and transport equipment (€15.7 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€14.8 million) accounted for the main increase, partly outweighed by a decrease of €11.4 million in food (Table 2).

January-December 2019

During 2019, the trade deﬁ cit widened by €868.2 million when compared to 2018, reaching €3,706.7 million. Both imports and exports increased by €1,039.2 million and €171.0 million respectively (Table 1). Higher imports were recorded mainly in machinery and transport equipment (€1,001.5 million) and chemicals (€71.0 million), partly outweighed by a decrease of €79.3 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials. The main increases in exports were registered in chemicals (€135.2 million), miscellaneous manufactured articles (€100.0 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€67.7 million), partly outweighed by decreases of €68.0 million and €43.9 million in food and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials respectively (Table 2).

For 2019, imports from the European Union reached €4,821.5 million, or 65.9 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €312.8 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to 2018. Main increases and decreases in imports were registered from the United Kingdom (€840.2 million) and Italy (€207.9 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Germany (€69.0 million), whereas Japan (€83.8 million) registered the highest decrease (Table 3) 