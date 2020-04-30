International Trade in Goods Statistics with third Countries by Invoicing Currency (Provisional Data), 2019

EXPLANATORY NOTES

International Trade in Goods Statistics by Invoicing Currency monitors the total value of imports from Third Countries and exports to Third Countries by the currency in which the commercial invoice of the transaction is issued, as well as by the main product groups of the Standard International Trade Classification Rev. 4.

The collection of the data on International Trade in Goods with Third Countries (Extrastat) by invoicing currency is carried out in the framework of Regulation (EC) 471/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Regulation (EU) 113/2010 on trade with Third Countries.

Yearly.

2019.

Three months after the reference year.

EXTRASTAT is the system for collecting external trade data with third countries (non-EU countries).

Import is considered every import of goods from a third country (non-EU countries). Export is considered every export of goods to a third country (non-EU countries).

Invoicing currency: The invoicing currency is the currency in which the commercial invoice is issued and it is recorded in accordance with the ISO alpha-3 currency code (ISO 4217). The primary data source for the compilation of these statistics is the Customs Authorities.

EXTRASTAT: It is a statistical survey where data are collected by administrative sources. The Customs Authorities collect the relevant statistical data on trade by filling in the Single Administrative Document (SAD). In the beginning of each month Customs Authorities transmit to the Hellenic Statistical Authority an electronic file with the customs data of statistical relevance of the previous month. All the transactions with third countries above the amount of 1,000 euro are registered.

The statistical data on imports and exports of goods with the Third Countries, deriving from the data transmitted by the Customs Authorities the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" are incorporated - which concern mainly petroleum products - in the monthly data on trade with third countries; the "incomplete customs declarations" data after having been completed will be replaced by the final data.

International Trade in Goods by Invoicing Currency data are grouped by currency categories depending on the currency of the commercial transaction invoice and by product group, depending on the product category. The statistical value is expressed in euro (€), irrespective of the invoicing currency.

The data are grouped in the following currency categories:

National currency of the non-euro area Member States Euro USA dollars Currency other than the national currency of the non-euro area Member States, euro and dollars

Classification of Goods: The goods are classified in compliance with the Standard Classification of International Trade (SITC) Rev. 4.

Data are grouped by the following SITC Product groups:

Raw materials excluding oil products (sections 0-4, excluding division 33) Oil products (division 33) Manufactured products (sections 5-8).

The Total Groups of products of SITC Rev.4 may be bigger than the sum of the three main groups, since SITC section 9 "Products, non-classified" is not presented in any of the main groups, yet it is included in the Total Groups of products.

