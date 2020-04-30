International Trade in Goods Statistics with third Countries by Invoicing Currency (Provisional Data), 2019

Log in
04/30/2020 | 05:13am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 30 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS STATISTICS WITH THIRD COUNTRIES BY INVOICING CURRENCY, 2019

(Provisional Data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on International Trade in Goods with Third Countries by Invoicing Currency, presenting the total value of imports from Third Countries and exports to Third Countries, by the currency of the commercial transaction invoice and also by main product groups of the Standard Classification of International Trade - SITC Rev. 4.

On the basis of the available data, in 2019 the total value of imports from Third Countries amounted to 26,043.90 million euro; imports of 19,605.48 million euro (75.28%) were invoiced in USA dollars ($), imports of 6,221.66 million euro (23.89%) were invoiced in euro (€), imports of 208.03 million euro (0.80%) were invoiced in a currency other than the national currency of the non-euro area Member States, the euro and the dollar and finally, imports amounting to 8.73 million euro (0.03%) were invoiced in the national currency of the non-euro area Member States (Table 1 - Graph 1)(1).

Similarly, in 2019, the total value of exports to Third Countries amounted to 14,867.70 million euro; exports of 8,608.32 million euro (57.90%) were invoiced in USA dollars ($), exports of 6,046.94 million euro (40.67%) were invoiced in euro (€), exports of 206.39 million euro (1.39%) were invoiced in a currency other than the national currency of the non-euro area Member States, the euro and the dollar and finally, exports amounting to 6.06 million euro (0.04%) were invoiced in the national currency of the non-euro area Member States (Table 2 - Graph 2)(1).

More specifically, as regards the percentage distribution of imports data from Third Countries by invoicing currency and by main product groups of SITC Rev.4, the following are observed (Table 3 - Graph 3). Value of imports invoiced in euro: 79.99% of the total value corresponds to Manufactured Products (SITC sections 5-8), 18.22% to Raw Materials (SITC sections 0-4 excluding division 33) and 1.35% to Oil Products (SITC division 33); Value of imports invoiced in USA dollars ($): 60.76% of the total value corresponds to Oil Products (SITC division 33), 24.67% to Manufactured Products (SITC sections 5-8) and 13.45% to Raw Materials (SITC sections 0-4 excluding division 33); Value of imports invoiced in the national currency of

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of International Transactions Statistics

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of Unit: Eleni Pandi

Tel. : +30 213 135 2042

e-mail : e.pandi@statistics.gr

  1. The Total Groups of products of SITC Rev.4 may be bigger than the sum of the three main product groups, since SITC section 9 "Products, non-classified" is not presented in any of the main product groups, yet it is included in the Total Groups of products of SITC Rev.4.

1

non-euro area Member States: 89.68% of the total value corresponds to Manufactured Products (SITC sections 5-8) and 10.32% to Raw Materials (SITC sections 0-4, excluding division 33); Value of imports invoiced in a currency other than the national currency of the non-euro area Member States, the euro and the dollar: 87.24% of the total value corresponds to Manufactured Products (SITC sections 5-8), 11.97% to Raw Materials (SITC sections 0-4, excluding division 33) and 0.01% to Oil Products (SITC division 33).

Respectively, as regards the percentage distribution of exports data to Third Countries by invoicing currency and by main product groups of SITC Rev.4, the following are observed (Table 3 - Graph 4). Value of exports invoiced in euro (€): 51.45% of the total value corresponds to Manufactured Products (SITC sections 5-8), 29.49% to Raw Materials (SITC sections 0-4 excluding division 33) and 16.83% to Oil Products (SITC division 33); Value of exports invoiced in USA dollars ($): 73.63% of the total value corresponds to Oil Products (SITC division 33), 13.82% to Manufactured Products (SITC sections 5-8) and 11.11% to Raw Materials (SITC sections 0-4 excluding division 33); Value of exports invoiced in the national currency of non-euro area Member States: 49.13% of the total value corresponds to Manufactured Products (SITC sections 5-8), 45.58% to Raw Materials (SITC sections 0-4, excluding division 33) and 1.78% to Oil Products (SITC division 33); Value of export invoiced in a currency other than the national currency of the non-euro area Member States, the euro and the dollar: 93.22% of the total value corresponds to Manufactured Products (SITC sections 5-8), 6.77% to Raw Materials (SITC sections 0-4, excluding division 33) and 0.01% to Oil Products (SITC division 33) .

2

Table 1. Imports of International Trade in Goods from Third Countries by Invoicing Currency, year 2019

In million Euro

Groups of products according to the Standard Classification of

International Trade - SITC Rev. 4

Percentage

Total

distribution of

Invoice Currency

Raw materials excluding oil

Manufactured

Groups of products

imports to Third

Oil products

(1-9)(2)

Countries by

products

products

Invoicing Currency

(division 33)

(0 - 4 excluding division 33)

(5 - 8)

Euro

1,133.85

83.99

4,976.82

6,221.66

23.89

USA dollar

2,636.53

11,912.10

4,837.31

19,605.48

75.28

National currency of the non-

euro area Member States

0.90

0.00

7.83

8.73

0.03

Currency other than the national

currency of the non-euro area

Member States, the euro and

the dollar

24.90

0.01

181.48

208.03

0.80

Total (3)

3,796.18

11,996.10

10,003.44

26,043.90

100

  1. The Total Groups of products of SITC Rev.4 may be bigger than the sum of the three main product groups, since SITC section 9 "Products, non-classified" is not presented in
    any of the main product groups, yet it is included in the Total of Groups of products.
    (3)Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

3

Table 2. Exports of the International Trade in Goods to Third Countries by Invoicing Currency, year 2019

In million Euro

Groups of products according to the Standard Classification of

International Trade - SITC Rev. 4

Percentage

Total

distribution of

Invoice Currency

Raw materials excluding oil

Manufactured

Groups of products

exports to Third

Oil products

(1-9)(4)

Countries by

products

products

Invoicing Currency

(division 33)

(0 - 4 excluding division 33)

(5 - 8)

Euro

1,783.48

1,017.75

3,111.37

6,046.94

40.67

USA dollar

956.48

6,338.71

1,189.30

8,608.32

57.90

National currency of the non-

euro area Member States

2.76

0.11

2.98

6.06

0.04

Currency other than the

national currency of the non-

euro area Member States, the

euro and the dollar

13.97

0.02

192.40

206.39

1.39

Total(5)

2,756.69

7,356.59

4,496.05

14,867.70

100

(4)The Total of Groups of products of SITC Rev.4 may be bigger than the sum of the three main product groups, since SITC section 9 "Products, non-classified" is not presented in any of the main product groups, yet it is included in the Total of Groups of products.

  1. Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

4

Graph 1. Percentage disribution (%) of imports from Third Countries

by Invoicing Currency, year 2019

USA dollar

75.28

National currency of

the non-euro area

Member States

0.03

Currency other than the national currency of the non-euro area Member States, the euro and the dollar

0.80

Euro 23.89

Graph 2. Percentage disribution (%) of exports to Third Countries

by Invoicing Currency, year 2019

USA dollar

57.90

National currency of the non-euro area Member States

0.04

Currency other than the national currency of the non-euro area Member States, the euro and the dollar

1.39

Euro 40.67

5

Table 3. Percentage distribution (%) of International Trade in Goods Statistics with Third Countries by Invoicing Currency and group of products, year 2019

Imports from Third Counties(6)

Exports to Third Counties (6)

Groups of products according to the Standard Classification of

Groups of products according to the Standard Classification of

Invoice Currency

International Trade - SITC Rev. 4

International Trade - SITC Rev. 4

Raw materials excluding oil

Oil products

Manufactured

Raw materials excluding oil

Oil products

Manufactured

products

products

products

products

(division 33)

(division 33)

(0 - 4 excluding division 33)

(5 - 8)

(0 - 4 excluding division 33)

(5 - 8)

Euro

18.22

1.35

79.99

29.49

16.83

51.45

USA dollar

13.45

60.76

24.67

11.11

73.63

13.82

National currency of the non-

10.32

0.00

89.68

45.58

1.78

49.13

euro area Member States

Currency other than the national

currency of the non-euro area

11.97

0.01

87.24

6.77

0.01

93.22

Member States, the euro and

the dollar

  1. The percentages in Table 3 were calculated on the basis of the Total Groups of products of SITC Rev.4 (1-9) taking into account the product category SITC 9 "Products, non- classified" (Tables 1 and 2).

6

Graph 3. Percentage distribution (%)(7) of imports from Third Countries by

Invoicing Currency and group of products (SITC Rev. 4), year 2019

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Euro

USA dollar

National currency of the

Currency other than the

non-euro area Member

national currency of the

States

non-euro area Member

States, the euro and the

dollar

Manufactured products (5 - 8)

Oil products (division 33)

Raw materials excluding oil products (0 - 4 excluding division 33)

Graph 4. Percentage distribution (%) (7) of exports to Third Countries by

Invoicing Currency and group of products (SITC Rev. 4), year 2019

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Euro

USA dollar

National currency of the

Currency other than the

non-euro area Member

national currency of the

States

non-euro area Member

States, the euro and the

dollar

Manufactured products (5 - 8)

Oil products (division 33)

Raw materials excluding oil products (0 - 4 excluding division 33)

  1. The percentages of Graphs 3 and 4 were calculated on the basis of the Total Groups of products of SITC Rev.4 (1-9) taking into account the product category SITC 9 "Products, non-classified".

7

International Trade in Goods with Third Countries by Invoicing Currency

Legal Framework

Periodicity of data compilation

Reference Period

Dissemination of results

Definitions

Methodology

EXPLANATORY NOTES

International Trade in Goods Statistics by Invoicing Currency monitors the total value of imports from Third Countries and exports to Third Countries by the currency in which the commercial invoice of the transaction is issued, as well as by the main product groups of the Standard International Trade Classification Rev. 4.

The collection of the data on International Trade in Goods with Third Countries (Extrastat) by invoicing currency is carried out in the framework of Regulation (EC) 471/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Regulation (EU) 113/2010 on trade with Third Countries.

Yearly.

2019.

Three months after the reference year.

EXTRASTAT is the system for collecting external trade data with third countries (non-EU countries).

Import is considered every import of goods from a third country (non-EU countries). Export is considered every export of goods to a third country (non-EU countries).

Invoicing currency: The invoicing currency is the currency in which the commercial invoice is issued and it is recorded in accordance with the ISO alpha-3 currency code (ISO 4217). The primary data source for the compilation of these statistics is the Customs Authorities.

EXTRASTAT: It is a statistical survey where data are collected by administrative sources. The Customs Authorities collect the relevant statistical data on trade by filling in the Single Administrative Document (SAD). In the beginning of each month Customs Authorities transmit to the Hellenic Statistical Authority an electronic file with the customs data of statistical relevance of the previous month. All the transactions with third countries above the amount of 1,000 euro are registered.

The statistical data on imports and exports of goods with the Third Countries, deriving from the data transmitted by the Customs Authorities the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" are incorporated - which concern mainly petroleum products - in the monthly data on trade with third countries; the "incomplete customs declarations" data after having been completed will be replaced by the final data.

International Trade in Goods by Invoicing Currency data are grouped by currency categories depending on the currency of the commercial transaction invoice and by product group, depending on the product category. The statistical value is expressed in euro (€), irrespective of the invoicing currency.

The data are grouped in the following currency categories:

  1. National currency of the non-euro area Member States
  2. Euro
  3. USA dollars
  4. Currency other than the national currency of the non-euro area Member States, euro and dollars

Classification of Goods: The goods are classified in compliance with the Standard Classification of International Trade (SITC) Rev. 4.

Data are grouped by the following SITC Product groups:

  1. Raw materials excluding oil products (sections 0-4, excluding division 33)
  2. Oil products (division 33)
  3. Manufactured products (sections 5-8).

The Total Groups of products of SITC Rev.4 may be bigger than the sum of the three main groups, since SITC section 9 "Products, non-classified" is not presented in any of the main groups, yet it is included in the Total Groups of products.

8

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 09:12:05 UTC
