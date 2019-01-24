Log in
International VIP Law Firm Harvey Law Group (HLG) Helps Filipinos Obtain Global Citizenship

01/24/2019 | 05:09am EST

More high-net-worth individuals look to widen travel options with citizenship-by-investment programs.

Harvey Law Group (HLG), an international investment law firm, offers to help Filipinos widen their travel options around the world by acquiring a second citizenship and passport that comes with global mobility and greater ease of travel through citizenship-by-investment programs (CIPs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005305/en/

Ms. Elisabeth Dumais (Left), Director of Operations, Mr. Samuel Harvey (Middle) with Mr. Jean-Franco ...

Ms. Elisabeth Dumais (Left), Director of Operations, Mr. Samuel Harvey (Middle) with Mr. Jean-Francois Harvey (Right) at Harvey Law Group office in Manila, Philippines (Photo: Business Wire)

As of now, Philippines passport holder can access to around 66 country visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival, ranking the Philippines passport 74th in the world. Filipinos are required to obtain visa to travel to the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and other developed economies. As a comparison, Cyprus nationals, with its residency program that starts at EUR 300,000 and a citizenship program starting at EUR 2,000,000, have access to over 170 countries, including Canada, Schengen, Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand.St. Kitts & Nevis passport holder, with a citizenship programs starting at USD 200,000, will grant access to over 150 countries without the need to apply for a visa. Investing into an alternative residency and nationality has never been more accessible for Filipinos through renowned investment immigration programs.

Investment immigration, also known as citizenship-by-investment, are government-approved programs offering Filipinos the opportunity to invest money into real estate, business, government bonds, or donate directly to the government - and acquire a new nationality. The nationality comes with a new passport, tax ID, and is passable through generations, therefore making it a proven succession planning tool. It is to note that all applications must be processed through authorized and duly licenced agents.

“Who’s eligible for citizenship-by-investment? If you spend time traveling overseas for business or leisure, pursuing a residency or citizenship program can set you up with property in strategic locations, which you can develop into a home away from home. If you’re a parent, some of these programs allow security and education opportunities overseas for your children. If you’re an entrepreneur, here are more opportunities to widen your network and expand benefits from the program. Acquiring a second citizenship can help attain personal goals of a hassle-free travel, access to good health and education system, as well as to grow and maximize wealth across borders,” commented Mr. Jean-Francois Harvey, Global Managing Partner of Harvey Law Group. Harvey Law Group (HLG) is headquartered in Hong Kong, with office presence in major cities such as Bangkok, London, Manila, Phnom Penh, Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Noi, Da Nang, where the firm offers residence and citizenship-by-investment programs in over 23 jurisdictions (including USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Schengen countries).

“Having a second passport is not only about the number of countries you can visit without a visa; it is also about securing your family’s future. Instability within one’s home-country is often a factor that influences our clients to look for an alternative passport or residency elsewhere,” commented Mr. Samuel Harvey, Director of Business Development. “By example, The Commonwealth of Dominica citizenship-by-investment program starts at USD 100,000 and became one of the most prominent program since its establishment in 1993. A Dominican citizen is granted visa-free access to over 135 countries including the Schengen Area” added Harvey.

Since 2017, HLG has been advising Filipinos on their investment options to attain a residency or second nationality. Quite convenient for business people and families looking to diversify, the investors can also resell their investment back after a specific holding period and keep their lifetime citizenship for themselves and their dependents, on top of all other benefits.

About Harvey Law Group (HLG)

HLG is a leading multinational law firm specialized in corporate law and mobility with a worldwide reputation for representing high-profile clients and corporations. HLG was awarded for Immigration Law Firm of the Year at the 13th annual Macallan ALB Hong Kong Law Awards 2014 and 2017. HLG is duly licensed by most CIPs to promote and submit applications on behalf of investors.

HLG entered Philippines market as a pioneer in the investment immigration industry with the most comprehensive mobility packages. HLG (Philippines) do not provide legal advice on Philippines law.

A private meeting facility is available in Bel-Air village – strictly by appointment.

Harvey Law Group (Philippines)

1006A, The Pearlbank Centre,

Makati, Manila, Philippines


© Business Wire 2019
