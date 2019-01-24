International VIP Law Firm Harvey Law Group (HLG) Helps Filipinos Obtain Global Citizenship

Harvey Law Group (HLG), an international investment law firm,
offers to help Filipinos widen their travel options around the world by
acquiring a second citizenship and passport that comes with global
mobility and greater ease of travel through citizenship-by-investment
programs (CIPs).
As of now, Philippines passport holder can access to around 66 country
visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival, ranking the Philippines passport 74th
in the world. Filipinos are required to obtain visa to travel to the
United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and other developed economies.
As a comparison, Cyprus nationals, with its residency program that
starts at EUR 300,000 and a citizenship program starting at EUR
2,000,000, have access to over 170 countries, including Canada,
Schengen, Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand.St. Kitts & Nevis
passport holder, with a citizenship programs starting at USD 200,000,
will grant access to over 150 countries without the need to apply for a
visa. Investing into an alternative residency and nationality has never
been more accessible for Filipinos through renowned investment
immigration programs.
Investment immigration, also known as citizenship-by-investment, are
government-approved programs offering Filipinos the opportunity to
invest money into real estate, business, government bonds, or donate
directly to the government - and acquire a new nationality. The
nationality comes with a new passport, tax ID, and is passable through
generations, therefore making it a proven succession planning tool. It
is to note that all applications must be processed through authorized
and duly licenced agents.
“Who’s eligible for citizenship-by-investment? If you spend time
traveling overseas for business or leisure, pursuing a residency or
citizenship program can set you up with property in strategic locations,
which you can develop into a home away from home. If you’re a parent,
some of these programs allow security and education opportunities
overseas for your children. If you’re an entrepreneur, here are more
opportunities to widen your network and expand benefits from the
program. Acquiring a second citizenship can help attain personal goals
of a hassle-free travel, access to good health and education system, as
well as to grow and maximize wealth across borders,” commented Mr.
Jean-Francois Harvey, Global Managing Partner of Harvey Law Group.
Harvey Law Group (HLG) is headquartered in Hong Kong, with office
presence in major cities such as Bangkok, London, Manila, Phnom Penh, Ho
Chi Minh City, Ha Noi, Da Nang, where the firm offers residence and
citizenship-by-investment programs in over 23 jurisdictions (including
USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Schengen countries).
“Having a second passport is not only about the number of countries you
can visit without a visa; it is also about securing your family’s
future. Instability within one’s home-country is often a factor that
influences our clients to look for an alternative passport or residency
elsewhere,” commented Mr. Samuel Harvey, Director of Business
Development. “By example, The Commonwealth of Dominica
citizenship-by-investment program starts at USD 100,000 and became one
of the most prominent program since its establishment in 1993. A
Dominican citizen is granted visa-free access to over 135 countries
including the Schengen Area” added Harvey.
Since 2017, HLG has been advising Filipinos on their investment options
to attain a residency or second nationality. Quite convenient for
business people and families looking to diversify, the investors can
also resell their investment back after a specific holding period and
keep their lifetime citizenship for themselves and their dependents, on
top of all other benefits.
About Harvey Law Group (HLG)
HLG is a leading multinational law firm specialized in corporate law and
mobility with a worldwide reputation for representing high-profile
clients and corporations. HLG was awarded for Immigration Law Firm of
the Year at the 13th annual Macallan ALB Hong Kong Law Awards 2014 and
2017. HLG is duly licensed by most CIPs to promote and submit
applications on behalf of investors.
HLG entered Philippines market as a pioneer in the investment
immigration industry with the most comprehensive mobility packages. HLG
(Philippines) do not provide legal advice on Philippines law.
A private meeting facility is available in Bel-Air village – strictly by
appointment.
Harvey Law Group (Philippines)
1006A, The Pearlbank Centre,
Makati, Manila, Philippines
