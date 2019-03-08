International Wire Group to Be Acquired by Affiliates of Atlas Holdings

International Wire Group Holdings, Inc. (“IWG” or the “Company”) (OTC
PINK:ITWG) announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger
agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”).
Atlas owns and operates 18 manufacturing and distribution businesses,
which collectively employ more than 17,000 associates at over 150
facilities worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas will
acquire all outstanding shares of IWG common stock for $10.70 per share
in cash.
The Company’s board of directors unanimously approved the transactions
and recommended that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including
approval of the Company stockholders and regulatory approvals. The
transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2019 and
is not subject to a financing condition.
Houlihan Lokey has acted as financial advisor to IWG. Jones Day acted as
legal advisor to IWG and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal
advisor to Atlas.
About International Wire Group Holdings, Inc.
International Wire Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a
manufacturer and marketer of wire products, including bare,
silver-plated, nickel-plated and tin-plated copper wire, engineered wire
products and high-performance conductors, for other wire suppliers,
distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Its products include
a broad spectrum of copper wire configurations and gauges with a variety
of electrical and conductive characteristics and are utilized by a wide
variety of customers primarily in the industrial and energy, electronics
and data communications, automotive/specialty vehicles, aerospace and
defense, medical products and consumer and appliance industries. The
Company has seventeen manufacturing facilities and one distribution
facility located throughout the United States, France, Italy and Poland.
