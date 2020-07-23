International accounts of the Republic of Moldova for quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)

International accounts for quarter I 2020 (preliminary data) - all analytical comments

In quarter I 2020, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of US$ 188,80 million, the capital account registered a negative balance amounting to US$ 10,44 million, and the financial account recorded a net capital inflow of US$ 243,76 million. The international investment position amounted to US$ -5 075,09 million as of 31.03.2020, while the gross external debt totaled US$ 7 580,77 million.

