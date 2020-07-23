Log in
International investment position at the end of quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)

07/23/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

International investment position at the end of quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)

The international investment position recorded a net debit of US$ 5 075,09 million as of 31.03.2020, 0,2% less as compared to the end of 2019.

International investment position of the Republic of Moldova as of 03/31/2020 (US$ million)

Position as of 31.12.

2019

Changes reflecting:

Position as of 31.03.

2020

total changes

BOP transactions

price changes

exchange rate changes

other changes

International investment position (net)

-5 084,65

9,56

-243,76

7,46

161,30

84,56

-5 075,09

Assets

5 315,89

-69,66

-120,06

6,46

-40,04

83,98

5 246,23

Direct investment

346,68

4,50

4,70

-0,20

351,18

Portfolio investment

11,20

-0,01

-0,01

11,19

Financial derivatives

4,00

4,00

Other investment

1 894,38

36,77

-33,51

-13,70

83,98

1 931,15

Reserve assets*

3 059,63

-110,92

-91,24

6,46

-26,14

2 948,71

Liabilities

10 400,54

-79,22

123,70

-1,00

-201,34

-0,58

10 321,32

Direct investment

4 836,36

-133,32

22,38

-1,06

-154,64

4 703,01

Portfolio investment

25,81

-0,04

0,27

0,06

-0,37

25,77

Financial derivatives

4,39

0,88

0,88

5,27

Other investment

5 533,98

53,26

100,17

-46,33

-0,58

5 587,27

* valued at daily exchange rate;
Note: Official cross-exchange rates of original currencies against the US dollar at period-end are used for the evaluation of stocks.

Time series in the Interactive database:

International investment position

Disclaimer

The National Bank of Moldova published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 18:15:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
