International investment position at the end of quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)
07/23/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
The international investment position recorded a net debit of US$ 5 075,09 million as of 31.03.2020, 0,2% less as compared to the end of 2019.
International investment position of the Republic of Moldova as of 03/31/2020 (US$ million)
Position as of 31.12.
2019
Changes reflecting:
Position as of 31.03.
2020
total changes
BOP transactions
price changes
exchange rate changes
other changes
International investment position (net)
-5 084,65
9,56
-243,76
7,46
161,30
84,56
-5 075,09
Assets
5 315,89
-69,66
-120,06
6,46
-40,04
83,98
5 246,23
Direct investment
346,68
4,50
4,70
|
-0,20
|
351,18
Portfolio investment
11,20
-0,01
-0,01
|
|
11,19
Financial derivatives
4,00
|
|
|
4,00
Other investment
1 894,38
36,77
-33,51
|
-13,70
83,98
1 931,15
Reserve assets*
3 059,63
-110,92
-91,24
6,46
-26,14
|
2 948,71
Liabilities
10 400,54
-79,22
123,70
-1,00
-201,34
-0,58
10 321,32
Direct investment
4 836,36
-133,32
22,38
-1,06
-154,64
|
4 703,01
Portfolio investment
25,81
-0,04
0,27
0,06
-0,37
|
25,77
Financial derivatives
4,39
0,88
0,88
|
|
5,27
Other investment
5 533,98
53,26
100,17
|
|
|
5 587,27
* valued at daily exchange rate;
Note: Official cross-exchange rates of original currencies against the US dollar at period-end are used for the evaluation of stocks.
Time series in the Interactive database:
International investment position
