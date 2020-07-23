International investment position at the end of quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)

The international investment position recorded a net debit of US$ 5 075,09 million as of 31.03.2020, 0,2% less as compared to the end of 2019.

International investment position of the Republic of Moldova as of 03/31/2020 (US$ million)

Position as of 31.12. 2019 Changes reflecting: Position as of 31.03. 2020 total changes BOP transactions price changes exchange rate changes other changes International investment position (net) -5 084,65 9,56 -243,76 7,46 161,30 84,56 -5 075,09 Assets 5 315,89 -69,66 -120,06 6,46 -40,04 83,98 5 246,23 Direct investment 346,68 4,50 4,70 -0,20 351,18 Portfolio investment 11,20 -0,01 -0,01 11,19 Financial derivatives 4,00 4,00 Other investment 1 894,38 36,77 -33,51 -13,70 83,98 1 931,15 Reserve assets* 3 059,63 -110,92 -91,24 6,46 -26,14 2 948,71 Liabilities 10 400,54 -79,22 123,70 -1,00 -201,34 -0,58 10 321,32 Direct investment 4 836,36 -133,32 22,38 -1,06 -154,64 4 703,01 Portfolio investment 25,81 -0,04 0,27 0,06 -0,37 25,77 Financial derivatives 4,39 0,88 0,88 5,27 Other investment 5 533,98 53,26 100,17 -46,33 -0,58 5 587,27

* valued at daily exchange rate;

Note: Official cross-exchange rates of original currencies against the US dollar at period-end are used for the evaluation of stocks.

