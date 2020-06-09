International scientific workshop: "Economic relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation in the face of new challenges"

The conference's participants were leading scientists, experts in the field of economics and international political economy, managers and policy makers, business representatives of Vietnam and the Russian Federation. From the Russian Federation, there were the participation of the Russian Embassy in Vietnam, scientists from the member institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), the Strategic Research Institute under the President of Russia, Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI),Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU), High School of Economics-National research University (HSE University), Saint-Petersburg University, National Economic and Public Administration Academy under the Office of the President of Russia, Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation (FinU), Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN). The Vietnamese side was attended by leaders and lecturers / experts of the NEU, National Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation, and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vietnam (VCCI), Ministry of Finance, Diplomatic Academy (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), experts and scientists from the Center for Vietnam Science and Technology Internationalization Promotion belonging Ministry of Science and Technology (VISTIP), Foreign Trade University (Ministry of Education and Training), Central Institute for Economic Management (Ministry of Planning and Investment), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietnam Embassy in the Russian Federation and the news agencies.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, the Director of the Institute of Economy of RAS - Prof. Dr. Elena Lenchuk expressed the welcome to the participants. She said the conference was held on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation, and at the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Institute of Economy of RAS. Dr. Lenchuk evaluated that in the past time, the relationship between Vietnam and Russia has always been close. With the import-export turnover between the two countries reaching about US$ 1 billion in 2019, Vietnam has initially had investment projects of about US$ 3 billion in Russia, with the typical example of TH Group's dairy projects. Vietnam and Russia also have economic cooperation activities, culture and tourism, and scientific and technological cooperation activities in the fields of petrochemical refining, automation, electronics, mechanics, traffic consultancy, high-tech agriculture ... In the context of globalization today, facing new challenges, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's economic poles have turned the whole global supply chain and value chain. Russia realized that it needs to promote the interest in cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, and especially with Vietnam, which is experiencing high economic growth and has been very successful in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, is admired by the international community.

The online International Scientific Conference 'Economic relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation in the face of new challenges' and a number of speakers presenting at the Conference (screenshot - VISTIP)

The conference was structured into 03 sessions with the following topics:

• Session 1 . Major trends in trade-investment cooperation between Vietnam and the Russian Federation in the 2010-2020 decade • Session 2 . Experts discussion with topic: «Vietnam-Russia relations are facing the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic» • Session 3. Symposium: 'Decreasing oil prices and energy cooperation between Vietnam and the Russian Federation'

The conference's presentations focused on discussing and sharing factors affecting economic relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation in recent years. The raised issues were very diversified, such as issues of geo-strategic and Ukrainian crisis and relations between Russia and the US and the Western countries, integration between Vietnam and Russia and countries in the Eurasian Economic Union within the framework of new generation free trade agreements, which came into force in 2016, the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, the decline in oil prices, the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Russia and Vietnam in the fields of economy, tourism, science and technology and improving the investment environment ... challenges, directions as well as solutions to promote economic relations between the two countries in a new context, commensurate with the comprehensive strategic relationship between the two countries.

Prof. Dr. Tran Tho Dat - member of the Economic Advisory Group of the Prime Minister, Chairman of the NEU Council - delivered his presentation and a number of participants at the Conference (screenshot -VISTIP)



Although held online, the conference, with well-prepared, well-written presentations and updated data and analysis, provided participants with useful information. At the same time, it also provided opportunities for strengthening research and practices cooperation, sharing experiences between scientists, experts, managers, and enterprises between the two countries in the field of economics, contributed in promoting economic relations between Vietnam and Russia in a new context.



Here are the presentations deliveried at the conference:

• Presentation on 'Vietnam-Russian Federation relations: The relationship of two sides 'win-win' by Dr. Vo Tri Thanh - Chairman of National Committee for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Vietnam) • Presentation on 'Vietnam-Russia relations: The relationship between two sides win' -by Dr. Pylin A.G - Leader of Russian Bilateral Relations Research Department and neighboring countries, Institute of Economy of RAS; Professor of Finance University under the Government of the Russian Federation • Presentation on «Issues of Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in the context of free trade area»by Assoc. Dr. Do Huong Lan - Deputy Director of the Center for entrepreneurship and social creation, NEU

he Center for entrepreneurship and social creation, NEU