International solidarity with Emirates workers against 9,000 layoffs plan

The World Federation of Trade Unions, representing 105 million workers who live and struggle in more than 130 countries around the world, reiterates its internationalist and class solidarity with the employees of the airline 'Emirates' against the statements of the company bosses who plan 9,000 layoffs.

The largest airline in the Middle East, which has already cut a tenth of its workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic, seeks to transfer the burden of the capitalist crisis on its workers, just as the owners of capital do around the world.

The large union family of the WFTU, denounces the plans of the airline 'Emirates' and calls on workers and class unions around the world to show their solidarity with the airline's employees. Furthermore, we pledge to continue at a firm pace on the side of the world workers, so that the working class throughout the world organize its counterattack, against the global onslaught of capital.

The workers will not pay for the capitalist crisis again!

The Secretariat