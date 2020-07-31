|
International trade in goods by enterprise characteristics, 2018
07/31/2020 | 05:22am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 31 July 2020
PRESS RELEASE
STATISTICS ON INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS BY
ENTERPRISE CHARACTERISTICS (TEC), 2018
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces through this press release, data on international trade in goods by enterprise characteristics, presenting the value of imports and exports by economic activity sector of NACE Rev.2 and employment size class of the enterprises, for the year 2018.
On the basis of the available data, in 2018 the total number of enterprises which carried out imports, exports or both types of transactions amounted to 38,799: out of this number 20,791 enterprises had transactions with EU countries and 28,962 enterprises with third countries. The total value of imports and exports amounted to 82,432.9 million euro: 42,350.9 million euro correspond to transactions with EU countries and 40,082.0 million euro to transactions with third countries. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying" accounted for 59.7% of the value of transactions; the enterprises belonging to "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding wholesale and retail sale, etc.)" accounted for 5.0% of the total value of transactions and the enterprises in the section "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles" stood for 35.3 % of the value of the transactions (Table 1).
|
|
More specifically, as regards imports, 33,260 enterprises had import transactions whose value amounted to 50,529.9 million euro. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", which represent 20.3% (6,732 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 52.7% of the total imports value (26,614.4 million euro). The enterprises in "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", which represent 22.7% (7,560 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 5.0% (2,522.3 million euro) of the total value of imports. Finally, the enterprises in "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", which stand for 57.0% (18,968 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 42.3 % (21,393.2 million euro) of the total value of imports (Table 1- Graph 1.1).
Accordingly, as regards exports, 17,697 enterprises had export transactions amounting to 31,902.9 million euro. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", which represent 32,1% (5.684 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 70.9% (22,616.2 million euro) of the total exports value. The enterprises in sections "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail, etc.)", which represent 17.1% (3,026 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 4.9% (1,554.9 million euro) of the total exports value. Finally, the enterprises in "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", which stand for 50.8% (8,987 enterprises ) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 24.2% (7,731.8 million euro) of the total value of exports (Table 1- Graph 1.2).
As regards the breakdown of import data by employment size class of the enterprises, it can be observed that small enterprises with less than 50 employees, which represent 92.4% of the total number of import enterprises accounted for 27.4% of the total value of imports, namely 13,850.3 million euro. Medium-sized enterprises, with 50 to 249 employees, which represent 5.6% of the total number of import enterprises, accounted for 23.7% of the total value of imports, namely 11,974.8 million euro, and large enterprises, with more than 249 employees, which stand for 1.5% of the total number of import enterprises, accounted for 48.9% of the total value of imports, namely 24,702.8 million euro (Table 2.1- Graph 2.1).
As regards the breakdown of exports data by employment size class of the enterprises, it can be observed that small enterprises with less than 50 employees, which represent 90.3% of the total number of exporting enterprises, accounted for 20.4% of the total value of exports, namely 6,502.2 million euro. Medium-sized enterprises with 50 to 249 employees, which represent 7.7% of the total number of exporting enterprises,
accounted for 23.4% of the total value of exports, namely 7,480.6 million euro and large enterprises with more than 249 employees, which represent 1.7% of the total number of exporting enterprises, accounted for 56.2% of the total value of exports, amounting to 17,917.8 million euro (Table 2.2- Graph 2.2).
On the basis of the available data on the concentration of trade value by size of the enterprises in terms of value of transactions, it is observed that the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value of transactions, accounted for 29.9% of the total value of imports and the top 100 enterprises accounted for 50.8% of imports, while the top 1,000 enterprises stood for 77.6% of the total value of imports (Table 3.1. - Graph 3). As regards exports, it is observed that the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value of transactions, accounted for 29.9% of the total value of exports, the top 100 enterprises stood for 58.2% of the total value of exports, while the top 1,000 enterprises accounted for 84.8% of the total value of exports (Table 3.2. - Graph 3).
As regards the concentration of trade value by sector of economic activity, for imports the following are observed: in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, accounted for 55.0% of the total value of imports. In "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", the top 20 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood for half (50.0%) of the total value of imports. In "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", the top 100 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, accounted for 38.2% of the total value of imports and the top 500 enterprises for approximately 2/3 (64.0%) of the total value of imports (Table 3.1.).
Accordingly as regards exports, on the basis of available data broken down by sector of economic activity, it is observed that in "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", the top 20 enterprises, in terms of value transactions accounted for more than half (53.0%) of the total value of exports. In "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", the top 50 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood for
60.4 % of the total value of exports. In "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", the top 50 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood approximately for half (50.4%) of the total value of exports and the biggest 500 enterprises for 79.5 % of the total value of exports (Table 3.2.).
Table 1. International trade in goods, by type of trader and section of economic activity, 2018
Total - Importers
and Exporters(1)
Importers
of which:
Importers only
Two-way traders(1)
Exporters
of which:
Exporters only
Two-way traders(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing,
|
|
Manufacturing, Electricity, gas,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
steam and air conditioning supply,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction, Other services
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste
|
|
|
Type of Trader
|
|
|
(excluding wholesale and retail
|
|
|
motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
management and remediation
|
|
|
|
|
|
trade, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities, Mining and quarrying (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Value in €
|
Number of
|
Value in €
|
Number of
|
Value in €
|
Number of
|
Value in €
|
enterprises
|
enterprises
|
enterprises
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importsand
|
|
|
|
|
World(2)
|
|
|
38,799
|
|
|
82,432,865,847
|
|
8,943
|
|
4,077,231,207
|
|
8,511
|
|
49,230,658,566
|
|
21,345
|
|
29,124,976,074
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
Third countries (other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
|
|
20,791
|
|
|
42,350,902,972
|
|
3,321
|
|
2,525,027,197
|
|
4,904
|
|
19,355,392,481
|
|
12,566
|
|
20,470,483,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU)
|
|
|
28,962
|
|
|
40,081,962,875
|
|
6,892
|
|
1,552,204,010
|
|
7,040
|
|
29,875,266,085
|
|
15,030
|
|
8,654,492,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World(2)
|
|
|
33,260
|
|
|
50,529,936,903
|
|
7,560
|
|
2,522,342,409
|
|
6,732
|
|
26,614,413,074
|
|
18,968
|
|
21,393,181,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
|
|
18,022
|
|
|
25,944,721,828
|
|
2,657
|
|
1,649,594,274
|
|
4,129
|
|
8,983,391,747
|
|
11,236
|
|
15,311,735,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third countries (other than
|
|
|
23,423
|
|
|
24,585,215,075
|
|
5,690
|
|
872,748,135
|
|
5,089
|
|
17,631,021,327
|
|
12,644
|
|
6,081,445,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
|
|
World(2)
|
|
|
21,102
|
|
|
4,792,999,863
|
|
5,917
|
|
806,116,827
|
|
2,827
|
|
506,478,944
|
|
12,358
|
|
3,480,404,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
|
|
8,697
|
|
|
3,423,638,934
|
|
1,878
|
|
398,503,276
|
|
1,017
|
|
314,241,942
|
|
5,802
|
|
2,710,893,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third countries (other than
|
|
|
14,702
|
|
|
1,369,360,929
|
|
4,412
|
|
407,613,551
|
|
2,141
|
|
192,237,002
|
|
8,149
|
|
769,510,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World(2)
|
|
|
12,158
|
|
|
45,736,937,040
|
|
1,643
|
|
1,716,225,582
|
|
3,905
|
|
26,107,934,130
|
|
6,610
|
|
17,912,777,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
|
|
9,325
|
|
|
22,521,082,894
|
|
779
|
|
1,251,090,998
|
|
3,112
|
|
8,669,149,805
|
|
5,434
|
|
12,600,842,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third countries (other than
|
|
|
8,721
|
|
|
23,215,854,146
|
|
1,278
|
|
465,134,584
|
|
2,948
|
|
17,438,784,325
|
|
4,495
|
|
5,311,935,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World(2)
|
|
|
17,697
|
|
|
31,902,928,944
|
|
3,026
|
|
1,554,888,798
|
|
5,684
|
|
22,616,245,492
|
|
8,987
|
|
7,731,794,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
|
|
11,045
|
|
|
16,406,181,144
|
|
1,306
|
|
875,432,923
|
|
3,601
|
|
10,372,000,734
|
|
6,138
|
|
5,158,747,487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third countries (other than
|
|
|
12,084
|
|
|
15,496,747,800
|
|
2,301
|
|
679,455,875
|
|
4,428
|
|
12,244,244,758
|
|
5,355
|
|
2,573,047,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World(2)
|
|
|
5,539
|
|
|
2,552,458,912
|
|
1,383
|
|
185,313,929
|
|
1,779
|
|
321,151,720
|
|
2,377
|
|
2,045,993,263
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
1,831,001,572
|
|
378
|
|
101,766,898
|
|
572
|
|
215,703,353
|
|
963
|
|
1,513,531,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third countries (other than
|
|
|
4,228
|
|
|
721,457,340
|
|
1,081
|
|
83,547,031
|
|
1,421
|
|
105,448,367
|
|
1,726
|
|
532,461,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World(2)
|
|
|
12,158
|
|
|
29,350,470,032
|
|
1,643
|
|
1,369,574,869
|
|
3,905
|
|
22,295,093,772
|
|
6,610
|
|
5,685,801,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
|
|
9,132
|
|
|
14,575,179,572
|
|
928
|
|
773,666,025
|
|
3,029
|
|
10,156,297,381
|
|
5,175
|
|
3,645,216,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third countries (other than
|
|
|
7,856
|
|
|
14,775,290,460
|
|
1,220
|
|
595,908,844
|
|
3,007
|
|
12,138,796,391
|
|
3,629
|
|
2,040,585,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Two-waytraders are recorded only once.
-
The number of enterprises is not the sum of the total number of enterprises because one enterprise may have transactions with both EU countries and Third countries.
-
Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.
Graph 1.1. Imports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by economic
activity section, 2018
70%
10%5.0%
0%
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing,
|
Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of
|
Construction, Other services (excluding
|
and air conditioning supply, Water
|
motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
wholesae and retail trade, etc.)
|
supply, sewerage, waste management
|
|
|
and remediation activities, Mining and
|
|
|
quarrying
|
|
|
Number of enterprises
|
Value in €
|
Graph 1.2. Exports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by economic
activity section, 2018
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.8%
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.2%
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
17.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing,
|
Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of
|
|
|
Construction, Other services (excluding
|
and air conditioning supply, Water
|
motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
wholesae and retail trade, etc.)
|
supply, sewerage, waste management
|
|
|
|
and remediation activities, Mining and
|
|
|
|
quarrying
|
|
|
|
Number of enterprises
|
Value in €
|
Table 2.1. Imports: Number of enterprises and trade value, by employment size class and section of economic activity, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
trade, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
size class
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in terms of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employees)
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Number
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0 - 9
|
|
|
23,613
|
|
71.0
|
|
4,709,215,301
|
|
9.3
|
|
4,762
|
|
63.0
|
|
396,422,987
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage,
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor
|
|
|
waste management and remediation activities,
|
|
|
|
|
vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,721
|
|
|
55.3
|
|
696,760,905
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
15,130
|
|
79.8
|
|
3,616,031,409
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10- 49
|
7,116
|
21.4
|
9,141,038,954
|
18.1
|
1,761
|
23.3
|
723,313,707
|
28.7
|
2,178
|
32.4
|
1,623,184,746
|
6.1
|
3,177
|
16.7
|
6,794,540,501
|
31.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 - 249
|
1,860
|
5.6
|
11,974,824,786
|
23.7
|
669
|
8.8
|
599,797,283
|
23.8
|
670
|
10.0
|
4,134,517,979
|
15.5
|
521
|
2.7
|
7,240,509,524
|
33.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
≥250
|
506
|
1.5
|
24,702,752,729
|
48.9
|
274
|
3.6
|
802,025,566
|
31.8
|
147
|
2.2
|
20,159,555,189
|
75.7
|
85
|
0.4
|
3,741,171,974
|
17.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unknown
|
165
|
0.5
|
2,105,133
|
0.0
|
94
|
1.2
|
782,866
|
0.0
|
16
|
0.2
|
394,255
|
0.0
|
55
|
0.3
|
928,012
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
33,260
|
100.0
|
50,529,936,903
|
100.0
|
7,560
|
100.0
|
2,522,342,409
|
100.0
|
6,732
|
100.0
|
26,614,413,074
|
100.0
|
18,968
|
100.0
|
21,393,181,420
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.
Graph 2.1. Imports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by employment size class, 2018
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Value in € ≥250,
|
Value in €
|
|
enterprises ≥250,
|
enterprises
|
|
48.9%
|
|
|
Unknown,
|
Number of
|
1.5%
|
Unknown,
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
enterprises 50 - 249,
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises 10- 49,
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Value in € 0 - 9,
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Value in € 10- 49,
|
|
|
|
|
18.1%
|
|
|
|
enterprises 0 - 9,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71.0%
|
|
|
Percentage distribution
|
|
|
Value in € 50 - 249,
|
|
Percentage distribution
|
of enterprises
|
|
|
23.7%
|
|
of trade value
|
by employment size
|
|
|
|
|
by employment size
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2.2. Exports: Number of enterprises and trade value, by employment size class and section of economic activity, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail
|
|
|
size class
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
trade, etc.)
|
|
|
|
(in terms of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employees)
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Number
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0 - 9
|
|
|
11,026
|
|
62.3
|
|
2,793,221,690
|
|
8.8
|
|
1,894
|
|
62.6
|
|
198,011,833
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage,
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor
|
|
|
waste management and remediation activities,
|
|
|
|
|
vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,886
|
|
|
50.8
|
|
504,960,433
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
6,246
|
|
69.5
|
|
2,090,249,424
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10- 49
|
4,947
|
28.0
|
3,708,997,566
|
11.6
|
741
|
24.5
|
264,736,014
|
17.0
|
2,008
|
35.3
|
1,705,073,715
|
7.5
|
2,198
|
24.5
|
1,739,187,837
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 - 249
|
1,365
|
7.7
|
7,480,573,795
|
23.4
|
265
|
8.8
|
552,350,261
|
35.5
|
646
|
11.4
|
4,095,283,609
|
18.1
|
454
|
5.1
|
2,832,939,925
|
36.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
≥250
|
305
|
1.7
|
17,917,817,477
|
56.2
|
100
|
3.3
|
539,409,972
|
34.7
|
133
|
2.3
|
16,310,569,768
|
72.1
|
72
|
0.8
|
1,067,837,737
|
13.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unknown
|
54
|
0.3
|
2,318,416
|
0.0
|
26
|
0.9
|
380,718
|
0.0
|
11
|
0.2
|
357,967
|
0.0
|
17
|
0.2
|
1,579,731
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
17,697
|
100.0
|
31,902,928,944
|
100.0
|
3,026
|
100.0
|
1,554,888,798
|
100.0
|
5,684
|
100.0
|
22,616,245,492
|
100.0
|
8,987
|
100.0
|
7,731,794,654
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.
Graph 2.2. Exports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by employment size class, 2018
|
|
Number of
|
Number of enterprises
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
enterprises ≥250,
|
|
|
|
Unknown, 0.3%
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Unknown,
|
Value in € 0 - 9,
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
enterprises 50 - 249,
|
|
|
0.0%
|
8.8%
|
7.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value in € 10- 49,
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.6%
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises 10- 49,
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Value in € 50 - 249,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.4%
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises 0 - 9,
|
|
|
|
|
|
62.3%
|
|
|
Percentage distribution
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage distribution
|
|
|
Value in € ≥250,
|
of enterprises
|
|
|
56.2%
|
|
of trade value
|
|
|
|
|
by employment size
|
|
|
|
|
by employment size
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
Table 3.1. Imports: Concentration of trade value by section of economic activity, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing, Electricity, gas,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and
|
|
|
steam and air conditioning
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade,
|
|
|
Distribution of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fishing, Construction, Other
|
|
|
supply, Water supply,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repair of motor vehicles and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services (excluding wholesale
|
|
|
sewerage, waste management
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises by value of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and retail trade, etc.)
|
|
|
and remediation activities,
|
|
|
|
|
transactions (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
Share %
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
Share %
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
Share %
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
Share %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 5
|
|
|
15,090,287,860
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
710,247,794
|
|
|
28.2
|
|
|
14,636,585,885
|
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
2,027,561,035
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10
|
|
|
16,747,682,225
|
|
|
33.1
|
|
|
1,003,252,098
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
15,864,315,169
|
|
|
59.6
|
|
|
2,978,721,162
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 20
|
|
|
18,910,405,922
|
|
|
37.4
|
|
|
1,260,113,638
|
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
17,098,765,286
|
|
|
64.2
|
|
|
4,063,669,074
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 50
|
|
|
22,328,353,958
|
|
|
44.2
|
|
|
1,572,046,393
|
|
|
62.3
|
|
|
19,018,188,059
|
|
|
71.5
|
|
|
6,135,777,146
|
|
|
28.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 100
|
|
|
25,682,624,420
|
|
|
50.8
|
|
|
1,775,000,642
|
|
|
70.4
|
|
|
20,574,061,181
|
|
|
77.3
|
|
|
8,164,657,632
|
|
|
38.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 500
|
|
|
35,091,738,400
|
|
|
69.4
|
|
|
2,188,245,498
|
|
|
86.8
|
|
|
24,055,327,905
|
|
|
90.4
|
|
|
13,685,701,962
|
|
|
64.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 1.000
|
|
|
39,213,071,407
|
|
|
77.6
|
|
|
2,348,018,053
|
|
|
93.1
|
|
|
25,207,805,665
|
|
|
94.7
|
|
|
15,880,852,516
|
|
|
74.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>1.000
|
|
|
50,529,936,903
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
2,522,342,409
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
26,614,413,074
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
21,393,181,420
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The distribution of the enterprises is based on the value of their transactions
-
Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.
8
Table 3.2. Exports: Concentration of trade value by section of economic activity, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing, Electricity, gas,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and
|
|
|
steam and air conditioning
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade,
|
|
|
Distribution of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fishing, Construction, Other
|
|
|
supply, Water supply,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repair of motor vehicles and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services (excluding wholesale
|
|
|
sewerage, waste management
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises by value of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and retail trade, etc.)
|
|
|
and remediation activities,
|
|
|
|
|
transactions (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
Share %
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
Share %
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
Share %
|
|
|
Value in €
|
|
|
Share %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 5
|
|
|
9,528,258,777
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
413,841,242
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
|
9,522,551,112
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
1,887,011,311
|
|
|
24.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10
|
|
|
11,683,071,228
|
|
|
36.6
|
|
|
586,809,637
|
|
|
37.7
|
|
|
10,832,428,034
|
|
|
47.9
|
|
|
2,482,842,465
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 20
|
|
|
13,397,944,729
|
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
721,092,434
|
|
|
46.4
|
|
|
11,978,491,448
|
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
3,052,869,877
|
|
|
39.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 50
|
|
|
16,159,719,595
|
|
|
50.7
|
|
|
938,694,355
|
|
|
60.4
|
|
|
14,050,313,819
|
|
|
62.1
|
|
|
3,896,966,563
|
|
|
50.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 100
|
|
|
18,569,521,828
|
|
|
58.2
|
|
|
1,092,429,482
|
|
|
70.3
|
|
|
15,876,675,236
|
|
|
70.2
|
|
|
4,540,600,864
|
|
|
58.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 500
|
|
|
24,647,661,800
|
|
|
77.3
|
|
|
1,408,938,689
|
|
|
90.6
|
|
|
19,897,641,685
|
|
|
88.0
|
|
|
6,144,374,749
|
|
|
79.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 1.000
|
|
|
27,059,892,391
|
|
|
84.8
|
|
|
1,505,376,849
|
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
21,258,236,312
|
|
|
94.0
|
|
|
6,774,519,791
|
|
|
87.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>1.000
|
|
|
31,902,928,944
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
1,554,888,798
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
22,616,245,492
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
7,731,794,654
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The distribution of the enterprises is based on the value of their transactions
-
Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.
9
Graph 3. Imports-Exports: Concentration of trade value (%), 2018
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTES
|
International trade
|
Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled on a
|
in goods by
|
yearly basis and refer to the total value of imports and exports on the basis of the economic
|
enterprise
|
activity sector and employment size class of the enterprises. International Trade in Goods
|
characteristics
|
Statistics, when combined with data on other characteristics of the enterprises, can provide a
|
|
more comprehensive view for assessing the economy of a country.
|
|
The data on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled pursuant
|
Legal framework
|
to Regulations 222/2009 and 471/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
|
Reference period
|
The year 2018.
|
Frequency
|
Annual.
|
Definitions
|
International Trade in Goods Statistics: It refers to the compilation of statistics on trade with
|
|
EU countries (Intra Union Trade) and with Third countries (Extra Union Trade), on a monthly
|
|
basis.
|
|
The transactions with EU countries are compiled on the basis of the data submitted to the
|
|
Intrastat system of ELSTAT by the enterprises which have intra EU trade transactionsthe value
|
|
of which is above 150,000 euro for imports and 90,000 euro for exports (statistical threshold
|
|
for 2018), on a yearly basis. The trade transactions with Third countriesare compiled on the
|
|
basis of data transmitted by the Customs Authorities of the country.
|
|
Type of trader refers to the type of trade transactions of the enterprise, namely if the
|
|
enterprise is only an importer, only an exporter or a two-way trader (importer and exporter).
|
|
Classification by section of economic activity: The classification of the enterprises by sector
|
|
of economic activity is in compliance with the European standard statistical classification of
|
|
economic activities, NACE Rev.2, as laid down in Annex I of Regulation (EC) 1893/2006 of the
|
|
European Parliament and of the Council. Economic activities are classified into four distinct
|
|
breakdown levels, namely: 21 Sections (one-digit level, A-U), 88 Divisions (two-digit level), 272
|
|
Groups (three-digit level) and 615 Classes (four-digit level).
|
|
Size class of the enterprise (employment size class): the classification of the enterprises by
|
|
size class is based on the number of employees of the enterprise, in accordance with the
|
|
definitions laid down in Regulation (EC) 295/2008 on Structural Business Statistics.
|
|
Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled based on
|
|
data on imports and exports of international trade in goods and data on the characteristics of
|
|
these enterprises deriving from the Statistical Business Register.
|
Methodology
|
Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics (TEC) are compiled
|
|
using imports and exports data from Intrastat system regarding the trade with the EU
|
|
countries and imports and exports data regarding the trade with the Third Countries (Extra-
|
|
EU Trade), combined with data on enterprises' characteristics from the Statistical Business
|
|
Register.
|
|
In this framework, Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are
|
|
compiled, on a yearly basis, by combining information from the aforementioned sources at
|
|
the level of the enterprise. Subsequently, tables are compiled with aggregate data pertaining
|
|
to the number of enterprises and the value of international trade transactions by section of
|
|
economic activity and employment size class of the enterprise.
|
|
For the purposes of this statistical work, the data are broken down at one-digit level of NACE
|
|
Rev. 2, namely at the level of the Section. The data of the Sections have been grouped and
|
|
presented as follows:
|
|
A) "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply,
|
|
sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, Mining and quarrying".
|
|
B) "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding wholesale and
|
|
retail trade, etc.)".
|
|
It should be noted that "Other services" include: Transportation and storage, Accommodation
|
|
and food service activities, Information and communication, Financial and insurance activities,
|
|
Real estate activities, Professional, scientific and technical activities, Public administration and
|
|
defence, Compulsory social security, Education, Human health and social work activities, Arts,
|
|
entertainment and recreation, Other service activities, Activities of households as employers,
|
|
undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use,
|
|
Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies.
|
|
C) "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles".
|
|
Since the year 2016, Eurostat's methodological recommendations to Member States include
|
|
enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which have carried out small value
|
|
transactions.
|
|
ELSTAT, in the frame of scheduled revisions announced for the year 2019, in accordance with
|
|
the European Statistics Code of Practice, on 5.7.2019 published revised data concerning
11
international trade in good statistics for the years 2010-2018 and the period January - April 2019. The revision of the time series was applied in line with the requirements of the EU Regulations 96/2010 and 113/2010 concerning the implementation of the principle of economic ownership for imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of ships and aircrafts. In this Press Release announcing data with reference year 2018, the international trade in goods statistics by enterprise characteristics includes the revised data on international trade in goods. ELSTAT informs users that it is estimated that the time series of statistics by enterprise characteristics for the years before 2018 will be updated on the basis of the revised international trade in good statistics within 2020 and the relevant revised tables will be posted on the website.
References More information concerning Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics can be found on the portal of ELSTAT at: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/itr
12
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 09:21:11 UTC
|
|