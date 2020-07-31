International trade in goods by enterprise characteristics, 2018 0 07/31/2020 | 05:22am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 31 July 2020 PRESS RELEASE STATISTICS ON INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS BY ENTERPRISE CHARACTERISTICS (TEC), 2018 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces through this press release, data on international trade in goods by enterprise characteristics, presenting the value of imports and exports by economic activity sector of NACE Rev.2 and employment size class of the enterprises, for the year 2018. On the basis of the available data, in 2018 the total number of enterprises which carried out imports, exports or both types of transactions amounted to 38,799: out of this number 20,791 enterprises had transactions with EU countries and 28,962 enterprises with third countries. The total value of imports and exports amounted to 82,432.9 million euro: 42,350.9 million euro correspond to transactions with EU countries and 40,082.0 million euro to transactions with third countries. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying" accounted for 59.7% of the value of transactions; the enterprises belonging to "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding wholesale and retail sale, etc.)" accounted for 5.0% of the total value of transactions and the enterprises in the section "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles" stood for 35.3 % of the value of the transactions (Table 1). Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Business Statistics Tel. : +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of International Transactions Statistics e-mail : data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Eleni Pandi Tel. : +30 213 135 2042 Fax : +30 213 135 2398 e-mail : e.pandi@statistics.gr 1 More specifically, as regards imports, 33,260 enterprises had import transactions whose value amounted to 50,529.9 million euro. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", which represent 20.3% (6,732 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 52.7% of the total imports value (26,614.4 million euro). The enterprises in "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", which represent 22.7% (7,560 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 5.0% (2,522.3 million euro) of the total value of imports. Finally, the enterprises in "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", which stand for 57.0% (18,968 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 42.3 % (21,393.2 million euro) of the total value of imports (Table 1- Graph 1.1). Accordingly, as regards exports, 17,697 enterprises had export transactions amounting to 31,902.9 million euro. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", which represent 32,1% (5.684 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 70.9% (22,616.2 million euro) of the total exports value. The enterprises in sections "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail, etc.)", which represent 17.1% (3,026 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 4.9% (1,554.9 million euro) of the total exports value. Finally, the enterprises in "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", which stand for 50.8% (8,987 enterprises ) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 24.2% (7,731.8 million euro) of the total value of exports (Table 1- Graph 1.2). As regards the breakdown of import data by employment size class of the enterprises, it can be observed that small enterprises with less than 50 employees, which represent 92.4% of the total number of import enterprises accounted for 27.4% of the total value of imports, namely 13,850.3 million euro. Medium-sized enterprises, with 50 to 249 employees, which represent 5.6% of the total number of import enterprises, accounted for 23.7% of the total value of imports, namely 11,974.8 million euro, and large enterprises, with more than 249 employees, which stand for 1.5% of the total number of import enterprises, accounted for 48.9% of the total value of imports, namely 24,702.8 million euro (Table 2.1- Graph 2.1). As regards the breakdown of exports data by employment size class of the enterprises, it can be observed that small enterprises with less than 50 employees, which represent 90.3% of the total number of exporting enterprises, accounted for 20.4% of the total value of exports, namely 6,502.2 million euro. Medium-sized enterprises with 50 to 249 employees, which represent 7.7% of the total number of exporting enterprises, 2 accounted for 23.4% of the total value of exports, namely 7,480.6 million euro and large enterprises with more than 249 employees, which represent 1.7% of the total number of exporting enterprises, accounted for 56.2% of the total value of exports, amounting to 17,917.8 million euro (Table 2.2- Graph 2.2). On the basis of the available data on the concentration of trade value by size of the enterprises in terms of value of transactions, it is observed that the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value of transactions, accounted for 29.9% of the total value of imports and the top 100 enterprises accounted for 50.8% of imports, while the top 1,000 enterprises stood for 77.6% of the total value of imports (Table 3.1. - Graph 3). As regards exports, it is observed that the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value of transactions, accounted for 29.9% of the total value of exports, the top 100 enterprises stood for 58.2% of the total value of exports, while the top 1,000 enterprises accounted for 84.8% of the total value of exports (Table 3.2. - Graph 3). As regards the concentration of trade value by sector of economic activity, for imports the following are observed: in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, accounted for 55.0% of the total value of imports. In "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", the top 20 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood for half (50.0%) of the total value of imports. In "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", the top 100 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, accounted for 38.2% of the total value of imports and the top 500 enterprises for approximately 2/3 (64.0%) of the total value of imports (Table 3.1.). Accordingly as regards exports, on the basis of available data broken down by sector of economic activity, it is observed that in "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", the top 20 enterprises, in terms of value transactions accounted for more than half (53.0%) of the total value of exports. In "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", the top 50 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood for 60.4 % of the total value of exports. In "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", the top 50 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood approximately for half (50.4%) of the total value of exports and the biggest 500 enterprises for 79.5 % of the total value of exports (Table 3.2.). 3 Table 1. International trade in goods, by type of trader and section of economic activity, 2018 Total - Importers and Exporters(1) Importers of which: Importers only Two-way traders(1) Exporters of which: Exporters only Two-way traders(1) Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Construction, Other services Wholesale and retail trade, repair of Total Water supply, sewerage, waste Type of Trader (excluding wholesale and retail motor vehicles and motorcycles management and remediation trade, etc.) activities, Mining and quarrying (3) Number of Value in € Number of Value in € Number of Value in € Number of Value in € enterprises enterprises enterprises enterprises Importsand World(2) 38,799 82,432,865,847 8,943 4,077,231,207 8,511 49,230,658,566 21,345 29,124,976,074 Exports Third countries (other than of which: European Union 20,791 42,350,902,972 3,321 2,525,027,197 4,904 19,355,392,481 12,566 20,470,483,294 EU) 28,962 40,081,962,875 6,892 1,552,204,010 7,040 29,875,266,085 15,030 8,654,492,780 World(2) 33,260 50,529,936,903 7,560 2,522,342,409 6,732 26,614,413,074 18,968 21,393,181,420 of which: European Union 18,022 25,944,721,828 2,657 1,649,594,274 4,129 8,983,391,747 11,236 15,311,735,807 Third countries (other than 23,423 24,585,215,075 5,690 872,748,135 5,089 17,631,021,327 12,644 6,081,445,613 EU) Imports World(2) 21,102 4,792,999,863 5,917 806,116,827 2,827 506,478,944 12,358 3,480,404,092 of which: European Union 8,697 3,423,638,934 1,878 398,503,276 1,017 314,241,942 5,802 2,710,893,716 Third countries (other than 14,702 1,369,360,929 4,412 407,613,551 2,141 192,237,002 8,149 769,510,376 EU) World(2) 12,158 45,736,937,040 1,643 1,716,225,582 3,905 26,107,934,130 6,610 17,912,777,328 of which: European Union 9,325 22,521,082,894 779 1,251,090,998 3,112 8,669,149,805 5,434 12,600,842,091 Third countries (other than 8,721 23,215,854,146 1,278 465,134,584 2,948 17,438,784,325 4,495 5,311,935,237 EU) World(2) 17,697 31,902,928,944 3,026 1,554,888,798 5,684 22,616,245,492 8,987 7,731,794,654 of which: European Union 11,045 16,406,181,144 1,306 875,432,923 3,601 10,372,000,734 6,138 5,158,747,487 Third countries (other than 12,084 15,496,747,800 2,301 679,455,875 4,428 12,244,244,758 5,355 2,573,047,167 EU) World(2) 5,539 2,552,458,912 1,383 185,313,929 1,779 321,151,720 2,377 2,045,993,263 Exports of which: European Union 1,913 1,831,001,572 378 101,766,898 572 215,703,353 963 1,513,531,321 Third countries (other than 4,228 721,457,340 1,081 83,547,031 1,421 105,448,367 1,726 532,461,942 EU) World(2) 12,158 29,350,470,032 1,643 1,369,574,869 3,905 22,295,093,772 6,610 5,685,801,391 of which: European Union 9,132 14,575,179,572 928 773,666,025 3,029 10,156,297,381 5,175 3,645,216,166 Third countries (other than 7,856 14,775,290,460 1,220 595,908,844 3,007 12,138,796,391 3,629 2,040,585,225 EU) Two-way traders are recorded only once. The number of enterprises is not the sum of the total number of enterprises because one enterprise may have transactions with both EU countries and Third countries. Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included. 4 Graph 1.1. Imports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by economic activity section, 2018 70% 60% 57.0% 50% 40% 30% 22.7% 20% 52.7% 42.3% 20.3% 10%5.0% 0% Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam Wholesale and retail trade, repair of Construction, Other services (excluding and air conditioning supply, Water motor vehicles and motorcycles wholesae and retail trade, etc.) supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, Mining and quarrying Number of enterprises Value in € Graph 1.2. Exports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by economic activity section, 2018 80% 70.9% 70% 60% 50.8% 50% 40% 32.1% 30% 24.2% 20% 17.1% 10% 4.9% 0% Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam Wholesale and retail trade, repair of Construction, Other services (excluding and air conditioning supply, Water motor vehicles and motorcycles wholesae and retail trade, etc.) supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, Mining and quarrying Number of enterprises Value in € 5 Table 2.1. Imports: Number of enterprises and trade value, by employment size class and section of economic activity, 2018 Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction, Enterprise Total Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.) size class (in terms of number of employees) Number Share Share Number Share Share of Value in € of Value in € % % % % enterprises enterprises 0 - 9 23,613 71.0 4,709,215,301 9.3 4,762 63.0 396,422,987 15.7 Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor waste management and remediation activities, vehicles and motorcycles Mining and quarrying (1) Number Share Share Number Share Share of Value in € of Value in € % % % % enterprises enterprises 3,721 55.3 696,760,905 2.6 15,130 79.8 3,616,031,409 16.9 10- 49 7,116 21.4 9,141,038,954 18.1 1,761 23.3 723,313,707 28.7 2,178 32.4 1,623,184,746 6.1 3,177 16.7 6,794,540,501 31.8 50 - 249 1,860 5.6 11,974,824,786 23.7 669 8.8 599,797,283 23.8 670 10.0 4,134,517,979 15.5 521 2.7 7,240,509,524 33.8 ≥250 506 1.5 24,702,752,729 48.9 274 3.6 802,025,566 31.8 147 2.2 20,159,555,189 75.7 85 0.4 3,741,171,974 17.5 Unknown 165 0.5 2,105,133 0.0 94 1.2 782,866 0.0 16 0.2 394,255 0.0 55 0.3 928,012 0.0 Total 33,260 100.0 50,529,936,903 100.0 7,560 100.0 2,522,342,409 100.0 6,732 100.0 26,614,413,074 100.0 18,968 100.0 21,393,181,420 100.0 Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included. Graph 2.1. Imports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by employment size class, 2018 Number of Number of Value in € ≥250, Value in € enterprises ≥250, enterprises 48.9% Unknown, Number of 1.5% Unknown, 0.0% enterprises 50 - 249, 0.5% 5.6% Number of enterprises 10- 49, 21.4% Value in € 0 - 9, 9.3% Number of Value in € 10- 49, 18.1% enterprises 0 - 9, 71.0% Percentage distribution Value in € 50 - 249, Percentage distribution of enterprises 23.7% of trade value by employment size by employment size 6 Table 2.2. Exports: Number of enterprises and trade value, by employment size class and section of economic activity, 2018 Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction, Enterprise Total Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail size class trade, etc.) (in terms of number of employees) Number Share Share Number Share Share of Value in € of Value in € % % % % enterprises enterprises 0 - 9 11,026 62.3 2,793,221,690 8.8 1,894 62.6 198,011,833 12.7 Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor waste management and remediation activities, vehicles and motorcycles Mining and quarrying (1) Number Share Share Number Share Share of Value in € of Value in € % % % % enterprises enterprises 2,886 50.8 504,960,433 2.2 6,246 69.5 2,090,249,424 27.0 10- 49 4,947 28.0 3,708,997,566 11.6 741 24.5 264,736,014 17.0 2,008 35.3 1,705,073,715 7.5 2,198 24.5 1,739,187,837 22.5 50 - 249 1,365 7.7 7,480,573,795 23.4 265 8.8 552,350,261 35.5 646 11.4 4,095,283,609 18.1 454 5.1 2,832,939,925 36.6 ≥250 305 1.7 17,917,817,477 56.2 100 3.3 539,409,972 34.7 133 2.3 16,310,569,768 72.1 72 0.8 1,067,837,737 13.8 Unknown 54 0.3 2,318,416 0.0 26 0.9 380,718 0.0 11 0.2 357,967 0.0 17 0.2 1,579,731 0.0 Total 17,697 100.0 31,902,928,944 100.0 3,026 100.0 1,554,888,798 100.0 5,684 100.0 22,616,245,492 100.0 8,987 100.0 7,731,794,654 100.0 Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included. Graph 2.2. Exports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by employment size class, 2018 Number of Number of enterprises Value in € enterprises ≥250, Unknown, 0.3% Number of Unknown, Value in € 0 - 9, 1.7% enterprises 50 - 249, 0.0% 8.8% 7.7% Value in € 10- 49, 11.6% Number of enterprises 10- 49, 28.0% Value in € 50 - 249, 23.4% Number of enterprises 0 - 9, 62.3% Percentage distribution Percentage distribution Value in € ≥250, of enterprises 56.2% of trade value by employment size by employment size 7 Table 3.1. Imports: Concentration of trade value by section of economic activity, 2018 Imports Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, Agriculture, forestry and steam and air conditioning Wholesale and retail trade, Distribution of fishing, Construction, Other supply, Water supply, Total repair of motor vehicles and services (excluding wholesale sewerage, waste management enterprises by value of motorcycles and retail trade, etc.) and remediation activities, transactions (1) Mining and quarrying (2) Value in € Share % Value in € Share % Value in € Share % Value in € Share % Top 5 15,090,287,860 29.9 710,247,794 28.2 14,636,585,885 55.0 2,027,561,035 9.5 Top 10 16,747,682,225 33.1 1,003,252,098 39.8 15,864,315,169 59.6 2,978,721,162 13.9 Top 20 18,910,405,922 37.4 1,260,113,638 50.0 17,098,765,286 64.2 4,063,669,074 19.0 Top 50 22,328,353,958 44.2 1,572,046,393 62.3 19,018,188,059 71.5 6,135,777,146 28.7 Top 100 25,682,624,420 50.8 1,775,000,642 70.4 20,574,061,181 77.3 8,164,657,632 38.2 Top 500 35,091,738,400 69.4 2,188,245,498 86.8 24,055,327,905 90.4 13,685,701,962 64.0 Top 1.000 39,213,071,407 77.6 2,348,018,053 93.1 25,207,805,665 94.7 15,880,852,516 74.2 >1.000 50,529,936,903 100.0 2,522,342,409 100.0 26,614,413,074 100.0 21,393,181,420 100.0 The distribution of the enterprises is based on the value of their transactions Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included. 8 Table 3.2. Exports: Concentration of trade value by section of economic activity, 2018 Exports Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, Agriculture, forestry and steam and air conditioning Wholesale and retail trade, Distribution of fishing, Construction, Other supply, Water supply, Total repair of motor vehicles and services (excluding wholesale sewerage, waste management enterprises by value of motorcycles and retail trade, etc.) and remediation activities, transactions (1) Mining and quarrying (2) Value in € Share % Value in € Share % Value in € Share % Value in € Share % Top 5 9,528,258,777 29.9 413,841,242 26.6 9,522,551,112 42.1 1,887,011,311 24.4 Top 10 11,683,071,228 36.6 586,809,637 37.7 10,832,428,034 47.9 2,482,842,465 32.1 Top 20 13,397,944,729 42.0 721,092,434 46.4 11,978,491,448 53.0 3,052,869,877 39.5 Top 50 16,159,719,595 50.7 938,694,355 60.4 14,050,313,819 62.1 3,896,966,563 50.4 Top 100 18,569,521,828 58.2 1,092,429,482 70.3 15,876,675,236 70.2 4,540,600,864 58.7 Top 500 24,647,661,800 77.3 1,408,938,689 90.6 19,897,641,685 88.0 6,144,374,749 79.5 Top 1.000 27,059,892,391 84.8 1,505,376,849 96.8 21,258,236,312 94.0 6,774,519,791 87.6 >1.000 31,902,928,944 100.0 1,554,888,798 100.0 22,616,245,492 100.0 7,731,794,654 100.0 The distribution of the enterprises is based on the value of their transactions Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included. 9 Graph 3. Imports-Exports: Concentration of trade value (%), 2018 Top 5 29.9% 29.9% Top 10 33.1% 36.6% Top 20 37.4% 42.0% Top 50 44.2% 50.7% Top 100 50.8% 58.2% Top 500 69.4% 77.3% Top 1.000 77.6% 84.8% >1.000 100.0% 100.0% Imports Exports 10 EXPLANATORY NOTES International trade Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled on a in goods by yearly basis and refer to the total value of imports and exports on the basis of the economic enterprise activity sector and employment size class of the enterprises. International Trade in Goods characteristics Statistics, when combined with data on other characteristics of the enterprises, can provide a more comprehensive view for assessing the economy of a country. The data on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled pursuant Legal framework to Regulations 222/2009 and 471/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council. Reference period The year 2018. Frequency Annual. Definitions International Trade in Goods Statistics: It refers to the compilation of statistics on trade with EU countries (Intra Union Trade) and with Third countries (Extra Union Trade), on a monthly basis. The transactions with EU countries are compiled on the basis of the data submitted to the Intrastat system of ELSTAT by the enterprises which have intra EU trade transactionsthe value of which is above 150,000 euro for imports and 90,000 euro for exports (statistical threshold for 2018), on a yearly basis. The trade transactions with Third countriesare compiled on the basis of data transmitted by the Customs Authorities of the country. Type of trader refers to the type of trade transactions of the enterprise, namely if the enterprise is only an importer, only an exporter or a two-way trader (importer and exporter). Classification by section of economic activity: The classification of the enterprises by sector of economic activity is in compliance with the European standard statistical classification of economic activities, NACE Rev.2, as laid down in Annex I of Regulation (EC) 1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council. Economic activities are classified into four distinct breakdown levels, namely: 21 Sections (one-digit level, A-U), 88 Divisions (two-digit level), 272 Groups (three-digit level) and 615 Classes (four-digit level). Size class of the enterprise (employment size class): the classification of the enterprises by size class is based on the number of employees of the enterprise, in accordance with the definitions laid down in Regulation (EC) 295/2008 on Structural Business Statistics. Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled based on data on imports and exports of international trade in goods and data on the characteristics of these enterprises deriving from the Statistical Business Register. Methodology Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics (TEC) are compiled using imports and exports data from Intrastat system regarding the trade with the EU countries and imports and exports data regarding the trade with the Third Countries (Extra- EU Trade), combined with data on enterprises' characteristics from the Statistical Business Register. In this framework, Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled, on a yearly basis, by combining information from the aforementioned sources at the level of the enterprise. Subsequently, tables are compiled with aggregate data pertaining to the number of enterprises and the value of international trade transactions by section of economic activity and employment size class of the enterprise. For the purposes of this statistical work, the data are broken down at one-digit level of NACE Rev. 2, namely at the level of the Section. The data of the Sections have been grouped and presented as follows: A) "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, Mining and quarrying". B) "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding wholesale and retail trade, etc.)". It should be noted that "Other services" include: Transportation and storage, Accommodation and food service activities, Information and communication, Financial and insurance activities, Real estate activities, Professional, scientific and technical activities, Public administration and defence, Compulsory social security, Education, Human health and social work activities, Arts, entertainment and recreation, Other service activities, Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use, Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies. C) "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles". Since the year 2016, Eurostat's methodological recommendations to Member States include enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which have carried out small value transactions. ELSTAT, in the frame of scheduled revisions announced for the year 2019, in accordance with the European Statistics Code of Practice, on 5.7.2019 published revised data concerning 11 international trade in good statistics for the years 2010-2018 and the period January - April 2019. The revision of the time series was applied in line with the requirements of the EU Regulations 96/2010 and 113/2010 concerning the implementation of the principle of economic ownership for imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of ships and aircrafts. In this Press Release announcing data with reference year 2018, the international trade in goods statistics by enterprise characteristics includes the revised data on international trade in goods. 