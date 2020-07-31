Log in
International trade in goods by enterprise characteristics, 2018

07/31/2020 | 05:22am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 31 July 2020

PRESS RELEASE

STATISTICS ON INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS BY

ENTERPRISE CHARACTERISTICS (TEC), 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces through this press release, data on international trade in goods by enterprise characteristics, presenting the value of imports and exports by economic activity sector of NACE Rev.2 and employment size class of the enterprises, for the year 2018.

On the basis of the available data, in 2018 the total number of enterprises which carried out imports, exports or both types of transactions amounted to 38,799: out of this number 20,791 enterprises had transactions with EU countries and 28,962 enterprises with third countries. The total value of imports and exports amounted to 82,432.9 million euro: 42,350.9 million euro correspond to transactions with EU countries and 40,082.0 million euro to transactions with third countries. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying" accounted for 59.7% of the value of transactions; the enterprises belonging to "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding wholesale and retail sale, etc.)" accounted for 5.0% of the total value of transactions and the enterprises in the section "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles" stood for 35.3 % of the value of the transactions (Table 1).

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel.

: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of International Transactions Statistics

e-mail

: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Eleni Pandi

Tel.

: +30 213 135 2042

Fax

: +30 213 135 2398

e-mail

: e.pandi@statistics.gr

1

More specifically, as regards imports, 33,260 enterprises had import transactions whose value amounted to 50,529.9 million euro. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", which represent 20.3% (6,732 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 52.7% of the total imports value (26,614.4 million euro). The enterprises in "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", which represent 22.7% (7,560 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 5.0% (2,522.3 million euro) of the total value of imports. Finally, the enterprises in "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", which stand for 57.0% (18,968 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 42.3 % (21,393.2 million euro) of the total value of imports (Table 1- Graph 1.1).

Accordingly, as regards exports, 17,697 enterprises had export transactions amounting to 31,902.9 million euro. The enterprises in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", which represent 32,1% (5.684 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 70.9% (22,616.2 million euro) of the total exports value. The enterprises in sections "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail, etc.)", which represent 17.1% (3,026 enterprises) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 4.9% (1,554.9 million euro) of the total exports value. Finally, the enterprises in "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", which stand for 50.8% (8,987 enterprises ) of the total number of enterprises, accounted for 24.2% (7,731.8 million euro) of the total value of exports (Table 1- Graph 1.2).

As regards the breakdown of import data by employment size class of the enterprises, it can be observed that small enterprises with less than 50 employees, which represent 92.4% of the total number of import enterprises accounted for 27.4% of the total value of imports, namely 13,850.3 million euro. Medium-sized enterprises, with 50 to 249 employees, which represent 5.6% of the total number of import enterprises, accounted for 23.7% of the total value of imports, namely 11,974.8 million euro, and large enterprises, with more than 249 employees, which stand for 1.5% of the total number of import enterprises, accounted for 48.9% of the total value of imports, namely 24,702.8 million euro (Table 2.1- Graph 2.1).

As regards the breakdown of exports data by employment size class of the enterprises, it can be observed that small enterprises with less than 50 employees, which represent 90.3% of the total number of exporting enterprises, accounted for 20.4% of the total value of exports, namely 6,502.2 million euro. Medium-sized enterprises with 50 to 249 employees, which represent 7.7% of the total number of exporting enterprises,

2

accounted for 23.4% of the total value of exports, namely 7,480.6 million euro and large enterprises with more than 249 employees, which represent 1.7% of the total number of exporting enterprises, accounted for 56.2% of the total value of exports, amounting to 17,917.8 million euro (Table 2.2- Graph 2.2).

On the basis of the available data on the concentration of trade value by size of the enterprises in terms of value of transactions, it is observed that the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value of transactions, accounted for 29.9% of the total value of imports and the top 100 enterprises accounted for 50.8% of imports, while the top 1,000 enterprises stood for 77.6% of the total value of imports (Table 3.1. - Graph 3). As regards exports, it is observed that the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value of transactions, accounted for 29.9% of the total value of exports, the top 100 enterprises stood for 58.2% of the total value of exports, while the top 1,000 enterprises accounted for 84.8% of the total value of exports (Table 3.2. - Graph 3).

As regards the concentration of trade value by sector of economic activity, for imports the following are observed: in sections "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", the top 5 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, accounted for 55.0% of the total value of imports. In "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", the top 20 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood for half (50.0%) of the total value of imports. In "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", the top 100 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, accounted for 38.2% of the total value of imports and the top 500 enterprises for approximately 2/3 (64.0%) of the total value of imports (Table 3.1.).

Accordingly as regards exports, on the basis of available data broken down by sector of economic activity, it is observed that in "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities and Mining and quarrying", the top 20 enterprises, in terms of value transactions accounted for more than half (53.0%) of the total value of exports. In "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail trade, etc.)", the top 50 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood for

60.4 % of the total value of exports. In "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", the top 50 enterprises, in terms of value transactions, stood approximately for half (50.4%) of the total value of exports and the biggest 500 enterprises for 79.5 % of the total value of exports (Table 3.2.).

3

Table 1. International trade in goods, by type of trader and section of economic activity, 2018

Total - Importers

and Exporters(1)

Importers

of which:

Importers only

Two-way traders(1)

Exporters

of which:

Exporters only

Two-way traders(1)

Agriculture, forestry and fishing,

Manufacturing, Electricity, gas,

steam and air conditioning supply,

Construction, Other services

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of

Total

Water supply, sewerage, waste

Type of Trader

(excluding wholesale and retail

motor vehicles and motorcycles

management and remediation

trade, etc.)

activities, Mining and quarrying (3)

Number of

Value in €

Number of

Value in €

Number of

Value in €

Number of

Value in €

enterprises

enterprises

enterprises

enterprises

Importsand

World(2)

38,799

82,432,865,847

8,943

4,077,231,207

8,511

49,230,658,566

21,345

29,124,976,074

Exports

Third countries (other than

of which:

European Union

20,791

42,350,902,972

3,321

2,525,027,197

4,904

19,355,392,481

12,566

20,470,483,294

EU)

28,962

40,081,962,875

6,892

1,552,204,010

7,040

29,875,266,085

15,030

8,654,492,780

World(2)

33,260

50,529,936,903

7,560

2,522,342,409

6,732

26,614,413,074

18,968

21,393,181,420

of which:

European Union

18,022

25,944,721,828

2,657

1,649,594,274

4,129

8,983,391,747

11,236

15,311,735,807

Third countries (other than

23,423

24,585,215,075

5,690

872,748,135

5,089

17,631,021,327

12,644

6,081,445,613

EU)

Imports

World(2)

21,102

4,792,999,863

5,917

806,116,827

2,827

506,478,944

12,358

3,480,404,092

of which:

European Union

8,697

3,423,638,934

1,878

398,503,276

1,017

314,241,942

5,802

2,710,893,716

Third countries (other than

14,702

1,369,360,929

4,412

407,613,551

2,141

192,237,002

8,149

769,510,376

EU)

World(2)

12,158

45,736,937,040

1,643

1,716,225,582

3,905

26,107,934,130

6,610

17,912,777,328

of which:

European Union

9,325

22,521,082,894

779

1,251,090,998

3,112

8,669,149,805

5,434

12,600,842,091

Third countries (other than

8,721

23,215,854,146

1,278

465,134,584

2,948

17,438,784,325

4,495

5,311,935,237

EU)

World(2)

17,697

31,902,928,944

3,026

1,554,888,798

5,684

22,616,245,492

8,987

7,731,794,654

of which:

European Union

11,045

16,406,181,144

1,306

875,432,923

3,601

10,372,000,734

6,138

5,158,747,487

Third countries (other than

12,084

15,496,747,800

2,301

679,455,875

4,428

12,244,244,758

5,355

2,573,047,167

EU)

World(2)

5,539

2,552,458,912

1,383

185,313,929

1,779

321,151,720

2,377

2,045,993,263

Exports

of which:

European Union

1,913

1,831,001,572

378

101,766,898

572

215,703,353

963

1,513,531,321

Third countries (other than

4,228

721,457,340

1,081

83,547,031

1,421

105,448,367

1,726

532,461,942

EU)

World(2)

12,158

29,350,470,032

1,643

1,369,574,869

3,905

22,295,093,772

6,610

5,685,801,391

of which:

European Union

9,132

14,575,179,572

928

773,666,025

3,029

10,156,297,381

5,175

3,645,216,166

Third countries (other than

7,856

14,775,290,460

1,220

595,908,844

3,007

12,138,796,391

3,629

2,040,585,225

EU)

  1. Two-waytraders are recorded only once.
  2. The number of enterprises is not the sum of the total number of enterprises because one enterprise may have transactions with both EU countries and Third countries.
  3. Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.

4

Graph 1.1. Imports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by economic

activity section, 2018

70%

60%

57.0%

50%

40%

30%

22.7%

20%

52.7%

42.3%

20.3%

10%5.0%

0%

Agriculture, forestry and fishing,

Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of

Construction, Other services (excluding

and air conditioning supply, Water

motor vehicles and motorcycles

wholesae and retail trade, etc.)

supply, sewerage, waste management

and remediation activities, Mining and

quarrying

Number of enterprises

Value in €

Graph 1.2. Exports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by economic

activity section, 2018

80%

70.9%

70%

60%

50.8%

50%

40%

32.1%

30%

24.2%

20%

17.1%

10%

4.9%

0%

Agriculture, forestry and fishing,

Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of

Construction, Other services (excluding

and air conditioning supply, Water

motor vehicles and motorcycles

wholesae and retail trade, etc.)

supply, sewerage, waste management

and remediation activities, Mining and

quarrying

Number of enterprises

Value in €

5

Table 2.1. Imports: Number of enterprises and trade value, by employment size class and section of economic activity, 2018

Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction,

Enterprise

Total

Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail

trade, etc.)

size class

(in terms of

number of

employees)

Number

Share

Share

Number

Share

Share

of

Value in €

of

Value in €

%

%

%

%

enterprises

enterprises

0 - 9

23,613

71.0

4,709,215,301

9.3

4,762

63.0

396,422,987

15.7

Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air

conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage,

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor

waste management and remediation activities,

vehicles and motorcycles

Mining and quarrying (1)

Number

Share

Share

Number

Share

Share

of

Value in €

of

Value in €

%

%

%

%

enterprises

enterprises

3,721

55.3

696,760,905

2.6

15,130

79.8

3,616,031,409

16.9

10- 49

7,116

21.4

9,141,038,954

18.1

1,761

23.3

723,313,707

28.7

2,178

32.4

1,623,184,746

6.1

3,177

16.7

6,794,540,501

31.8

50 - 249

1,860

5.6

11,974,824,786

23.7

669

8.8

599,797,283

23.8

670

10.0

4,134,517,979

15.5

521

2.7

7,240,509,524

33.8

≥250

506

1.5

24,702,752,729

48.9

274

3.6

802,025,566

31.8

147

2.2

20,159,555,189

75.7

85

0.4

3,741,171,974

17.5

Unknown

165

0.5

2,105,133

0.0

94

1.2

782,866

0.0

16

0.2

394,255

0.0

55

0.3

928,012

0.0

Total

33,260

100.0

50,529,936,903

100.0

7,560

100.0

2,522,342,409

100.0

6,732

100.0

26,614,413,074

100.0

18,968

100.0

21,393,181,420

100.0

  1. Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.

Graph 2.1. Imports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by employment size class, 2018

Number of

Number of

Value in € ≥250,

Value in €

enterprises ≥250,

enterprises

48.9%

Unknown,

Number of

1.5%

Unknown,

0.0%

enterprises 50 - 249,

0.5%

5.6%

Number of

enterprises 10- 49,

21.4%

Value in € 0 - 9,

9.3%

Number of

Value in € 10- 49,

18.1%

enterprises 0 - 9,

71.0%

Percentage distribution

Value in € 50 - 249,

Percentage distribution

of enterprises

23.7%

of trade value

by employment size

by employment size

6

Table 2.2. Exports: Number of enterprises and trade value, by employment size class and section of economic activity, 2018

Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction,

Enterprise

Total

Other services (excluding Wholesale and retail

size class

trade, etc.)

(in terms of

number of

employees)

Number

Share

Share

Number

Share

Share

of

Value in €

of

Value in €

%

%

%

%

enterprises

enterprises

0 - 9

11,026

62.3

2,793,221,690

8.8

1,894

62.6

198,011,833

12.7

Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air

conditioning supply, Water supply, sewerage,

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor

waste management and remediation activities,

vehicles and motorcycles

Mining and quarrying (1)

Number

Share

Share

Number

Share

Share

of

Value in €

of

Value in €

%

%

%

%

enterprises

enterprises

2,886

50.8

504,960,433

2.2

6,246

69.5

2,090,249,424

27.0

10- 49

4,947

28.0

3,708,997,566

11.6

741

24.5

264,736,014

17.0

2,008

35.3

1,705,073,715

7.5

2,198

24.5

1,739,187,837

22.5

50 - 249

1,365

7.7

7,480,573,795

23.4

265

8.8

552,350,261

35.5

646

11.4

4,095,283,609

18.1

454

5.1

2,832,939,925

36.6

≥250

305

1.7

17,917,817,477

56.2

100

3.3

539,409,972

34.7

133

2.3

16,310,569,768

72.1

72

0.8

1,067,837,737

13.8

Unknown

54

0.3

2,318,416

0.0

26

0.9

380,718

0.0

11

0.2

357,967

0.0

17

0.2

1,579,731

0.0

Total

17,697

100.0

31,902,928,944

100.0

3,026

100.0

1,554,888,798

100.0

5,684

100.0

22,616,245,492

100.0

8,987

100.0

7,731,794,654

100.0

  1. Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.

Graph 2.2. Exports: Percentage distribution of enterprises and trade value by employment size class, 2018

Number of

Number of enterprises

Value in €

enterprises ≥250,

Unknown, 0.3%

Number of

Unknown,

Value in € 0 - 9,

1.7%

enterprises 50 - 249,

0.0%

8.8%

7.7%

Value in € 10- 49,

11.6%

Number of

enterprises 10- 49,

28.0%

Value in € 50 - 249,

23.4%

Number of

enterprises 0 - 9,

62.3%

Percentage distribution

Percentage distribution

Value in € ≥250,

of enterprises

56.2%

of trade value

by employment size

by employment size

7

Table 3.1. Imports: Concentration of trade value by section of economic activity, 2018

Imports

Manufacturing, Electricity, gas,

Agriculture, forestry and

steam and air conditioning

Wholesale and retail trade,

Distribution of

fishing, Construction, Other

supply, Water supply,

Total

repair of motor vehicles and

services (excluding wholesale

sewerage, waste management

enterprises by value of

motorcycles

and retail trade, etc.)

and remediation activities,

transactions (1)

Mining and quarrying (2)

Value in €

Share %

Value in €

Share %

Value in €

Share %

Value in €

Share %

Top 5

15,090,287,860

29.9

710,247,794

28.2

14,636,585,885

55.0

2,027,561,035

9.5

Top 10

16,747,682,225

33.1

1,003,252,098

39.8

15,864,315,169

59.6

2,978,721,162

13.9

Top 20

18,910,405,922

37.4

1,260,113,638

50.0

17,098,765,286

64.2

4,063,669,074

19.0

Top 50

22,328,353,958

44.2

1,572,046,393

62.3

19,018,188,059

71.5

6,135,777,146

28.7

Top 100

25,682,624,420

50.8

1,775,000,642

70.4

20,574,061,181

77.3

8,164,657,632

38.2

Top 500

35,091,738,400

69.4

2,188,245,498

86.8

24,055,327,905

90.4

13,685,701,962

64.0

Top 1.000

39,213,071,407

77.6

2,348,018,053

93.1

25,207,805,665

94.7

15,880,852,516

74.2

>1.000

50,529,936,903

100.0

2,522,342,409

100.0

26,614,413,074

100.0

21,393,181,420

100.0

  1. The distribution of the enterprises is based on the value of their transactions
  2. Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.

8

Table 3.2. Exports: Concentration of trade value by section of economic activity, 2018

Exports

Manufacturing, Electricity, gas,

Agriculture, forestry and

steam and air conditioning

Wholesale and retail trade,

Distribution of

fishing, Construction, Other

supply, Water supply,

Total

repair of motor vehicles and

services (excluding wholesale

sewerage, waste management

enterprises by value of

motorcycles

and retail trade, etc.)

and remediation activities,

transactions (1)

Mining and quarrying (2)

Value in €

Share %

Value in €

Share %

Value in €

Share %

Value in €

Share %

Top 5

9,528,258,777

29.9

413,841,242

26.6

9,522,551,112

42.1

1,887,011,311

24.4

Top 10

11,683,071,228

36.6

586,809,637

37.7

10,832,428,034

47.9

2,482,842,465

32.1

Top 20

13,397,944,729

42.0

721,092,434

46.4

11,978,491,448

53.0

3,052,869,877

39.5

Top 50

16,159,719,595

50.7

938,694,355

60.4

14,050,313,819

62.1

3,896,966,563

50.4

Top 100

18,569,521,828

58.2

1,092,429,482

70.3

15,876,675,236

70.2

4,540,600,864

58.7

Top 500

24,647,661,800

77.3

1,408,938,689

90.6

19,897,641,685

88.0

6,144,374,749

79.5

Top 1.000

27,059,892,391

84.8

1,505,376,849

96.8

21,258,236,312

94.0

6,774,519,791

87.6

>1.000

31,902,928,944

100.0

1,554,888,798

100.0

22,616,245,492

100.0

7,731,794,654

100.0

  1. The distribution of the enterprises is based on the value of their transactions
  2. Enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which relates to a small number of enterprises with low value of transactions, are included.

9

Graph 3. Imports-Exports: Concentration of trade value (%), 2018

Top 5

29.9%

29.9%

Top 10

33.1%

36.6%

Top 20

37.4%

42.0%

Top 50

44.2%

50.7%

Top 100

50.8%

58.2%

Top 500

69.4%

77.3%

Top 1.000

77.6%

84.8%

>1.000

100.0%

100.0%

Imports Exports

10

EXPLANATORY NOTES

International trade

Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled on a

in goods by

yearly basis and refer to the total value of imports and exports on the basis of the economic

enterprise

activity sector and employment size class of the enterprises. International Trade in Goods

characteristics

Statistics, when combined with data on other characteristics of the enterprises, can provide a

more comprehensive view for assessing the economy of a country.

The data on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled pursuant

Legal framework

to Regulations 222/2009 and 471/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Reference period

The year 2018.

Frequency

Annual.

Definitions

International Trade in Goods Statistics: It refers to the compilation of statistics on trade with

EU countries (Intra Union Trade) and with Third countries (Extra Union Trade), on a monthly

basis.

The transactions with EU countries are compiled on the basis of the data submitted to the

Intrastat system of ELSTAT by the enterprises which have intra EU trade transactionsthe value

of which is above 150,000 euro for imports and 90,000 euro for exports (statistical threshold

for 2018), on a yearly basis. The trade transactions with Third countriesare compiled on the

basis of data transmitted by the Customs Authorities of the country.

Type of trader refers to the type of trade transactions of the enterprise, namely if the

enterprise is only an importer, only an exporter or a two-way trader (importer and exporter).

Classification by section of economic activity: The classification of the enterprises by sector

of economic activity is in compliance with the European standard statistical classification of

economic activities, NACE Rev.2, as laid down in Annex I of Regulation (EC) 1893/2006 of the

European Parliament and of the Council. Economic activities are classified into four distinct

breakdown levels, namely: 21 Sections (one-digit level, A-U), 88 Divisions (two-digit level), 272

Groups (three-digit level) and 615 Classes (four-digit level).

Size class of the enterprise (employment size class): the classification of the enterprises by

size class is based on the number of employees of the enterprise, in accordance with the

definitions laid down in Regulation (EC) 295/2008 on Structural Business Statistics.

Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are compiled based on

data on imports and exports of international trade in goods and data on the characteristics of

these enterprises deriving from the Statistical Business Register.

Methodology

Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics (TEC) are compiled

using imports and exports data from Intrastat system regarding the trade with the EU

countries and imports and exports data regarding the trade with the Third Countries (Extra-

EU Trade), combined with data on enterprises' characteristics from the Statistical Business

Register.

In this framework, Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics are

compiled, on a yearly basis, by combining information from the aforementioned sources at

the level of the enterprise. Subsequently, tables are compiled with aggregate data pertaining

to the number of enterprises and the value of international trade transactions by section of

economic activity and employment size class of the enterprise.

For the purposes of this statistical work, the data are broken down at one-digit level of NACE

Rev. 2, namely at the level of the Section. The data of the Sections have been grouped and

presented as follows:

A) "Manufacturing, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, Water supply,

sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, Mining and quarrying".

B) "Agriculture, forestry and fishing, Construction and Other services (excluding wholesale and

retail trade, etc.)".

It should be noted that "Other services" include: Transportation and storage, Accommodation

and food service activities, Information and communication, Financial and insurance activities,

Real estate activities, Professional, scientific and technical activities, Public administration and

defence, Compulsory social security, Education, Human health and social work activities, Arts,

entertainment and recreation, Other service activities, Activities of households as employers,

undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use,

Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies.

C) "Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles".

Since the year 2016, Eurostat's methodological recommendations to Member States include

enterprises with unknown section of economic activity, which have carried out small value

transactions.

ELSTAT, in the frame of scheduled revisions announced for the year 2019, in accordance with

the European Statistics Code of Practice, on 5.7.2019 published revised data concerning

11

international trade in good statistics for the years 2010-2018 and the period January - April 2019. The revision of the time series was applied in line with the requirements of the EU Regulations 96/2010 and 113/2010 concerning the implementation of the principle of economic ownership for imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of ships and aircrafts. In this Press Release announcing data with reference year 2018, the international trade in goods statistics by enterprise characteristics includes the revised data on international trade in goods. ELSTAT informs users that it is estimated that the time series of statistics by enterprise characteristics for the years before 2018 will be updated on the basis of the revised international trade in good statistics within 2020 and the relevant revised tables will be posted on the website.

References More information concerning Statistics on International Trade in Goods by Enterprise Characteristics can be found on the portal of ELSTAT at: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/itr

12

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 09:21:11 UTC
