International trade in goods (change of ownership) - May 2020

According to preliminary data in current prices, the trade balance of goods in May 2020 ended in a surplus of CZK 1.3 bn, which was by CZK 22.0 bn lower, year−on−year (y−o−y).

The total balance of international trade1) in goods2) was significantly influenced by the impacts of measures taken to against the spread of the coronavirus. Y−o−y, surplus in 'motor vehicles, trailers and semitrailers' fell by CZK 22.5 bn, of which exports and imports decreased by CZK 45.7 bn and CZK 23.2 bn, respectively.

The trade balance deteriorated also in 'computer, electronic and optical products' (by CZK 6.6 bn), 'electrical equipment' (by CZK 3.1 bn), 'textiles' (by CZK 2.3 bn), 'machinery and equipment' (CZK 1.9 bn) and 'rubber and plastics products' (by CZK 1.5 bn).

The total balance was favourably influenced mainly by smaller deficits of international trade in 'crude petroleum and natural gas' (by CZK 5.3 bn) (the impact of falling prices on world markets and lower imported quantities), 'basic metals' (by CZK 5.1 bn) and 'chemicals and chemical products' (by CZK 4.7 bn).

In May 2020, the trade balance with the EU273) Member States ended in a surplus of CZK 44.5 bn, and thus it was by CZK 16.4 bn lower, y−o−y. The trade deficit with non−EU27 countries deepened by CZK 6.2 bn to reach the amount of CZK 41.9 bn.

Compared to April 2020, the seasonally adjusted exports and imports rose by 12.0% and 3.8%, respectively. The trend shows decreasing exports (−1.9%) and imports (−1.5%).

Compared to the same month in 2019, May exports decreased by 29.8% to CZK 232.1 bn and imports fell by 24.9% to CZK 230.8 bn. May 2020 had two less working days than May 2019.

In the period from January to May 2020, the trade balance surplus reached CZK 16.9 bn, which represented a decrease by CZK 71.2 bn, y−o−y. From the beginning of the year, exports and imports went down by 16.4% and 12.6%, respectively, y−o−y.

Beware of the terminology change:

Since 2020, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) has changed the terminology and the manner in which data is presented. The external trade is now referred to as international trade. The data based on the change of ownership between residents and non-residents (former so-called the 'national concept of external trade'), from now on, is referred to as 'international trade in goods (change of ownership)'. The 'cross-border concept of external trade' is referred to Cross-border movements of goods.

Notice:

Starting from the publishing data for February 2020 (on 6 April 2020), the method of updating data for the international trade in goods (change of ownership) has been changed. When data for the reference month is published, six previous months are updated. All months with preliminary data are updated when data for January, March and July is published. Final data shall be published always in September of the following year.

Notes:

1) The international trade balance is the difference between exports from the Czech Republic and import to the Czech Republic

2) The international trade in goods (change of ownership) reflects export and import performance of the Czech economy, i.e. the international trade balance of the Czech Republic as well. It measures real trade in goods carried out between Czech entities and foreign ones, i.e. the change of ownership between residents and non-residents.

3) The EU27 - from 1 February 2020 the United Kingdom is not a member of the European Union.

Data for companies, which are subject to the reporting duty and which failed to report data (non-response), have been imputed according to dispatches and receptions these companies reported in the previous period. Data for companies exempted from the reporting duty were estimated on the basis of the data given in the VAT return forms. The data, which were not available from the VAT return forms, are estimated on the basis of the values for previous periods.

Data for 2018 are final; data for respective months of 2019 and 2020 are preliminary.

