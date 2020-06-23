Internet Enabled Universal Input Logger from Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing Corporation announces the release of the WebDAQ 904 Internet Enabled, Universal Input Data Logger.

With the ability to measure almost any signal type, WebDAQ 904 features four, simultaneous universal analog inputs capable of measuring voltage (up to +/- 60V), thermocouples, RTD’s, current, resistance, strain gages, and other bridge-based sensors. The device offers 24-bit resolution for superior measurement quality and each channel can be sampled at up to 100 S/sec. Four digital I/O are included for triggering and alarming functions.

WebDAQ is an easy-to-use, remote data acquisition solution ideal for Edge Computing and applications where having a local PC is not feasible or necessary. With an embedded web server, users can configure and run simple to complex data logging operations, log data, set alarm conditions, and view the data in real-time from anywhere on an internet-enabled device.

The WebDAQ 904 includes 3GB of internal storage, SD card input, and support for USB flash drives. Data can be viewed and downloaded remotely and can be converted to .CSV® files compatible with Microsoft® Excel® and other analysis software. The WebDAQ supports both triggers and alarms to respond to event conditions, control digital outputs, and send notifications through email or SMS messages.

The included, easy-to-use software allows users to define and schedule data logging tasks and configure trigger and alarm conditions. For more advanced users and applications, the included REST API allows users to communicate with the device outside of the web interface.

