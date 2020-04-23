Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
Internet Society Foundation : Announces New Emergency Response Grant Programme

04/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Focus in 2020 will be on COVID-19 response with grants ranging from US$250,000 to $500,000

The Internet Society Foundation has launched a new emergency response grant programme aimed at organizations working on projects that use the Internet to improve lives during or in response to an emergency. With a focus this year on COVID-19, the Foundation will solicit grant applications from programmes that respond to the pandemic both during the immediate period of the crisis and in the aftermath. Grants of US$250,000 – US$500,000 will be awarded to organizations for projects lasting up to 12 months.

The programme will open for applications between May 5 and May 17 and the grantees will be announced on May 27.

The Foundation is committed to working with organizations that take known Internet-based technical solutions and apply them to COVID-19 responses, or are pivoting from their regular activities to create new projects or new technical solutions to address the pandemic. Examples of projects that would be considered for funding include: apps that accelerate and coordinate humanitarian response, services that promote and enable distance learning for students, platforms that establish new pathways to alternate livelihoods, and indexes that demonstrate urban and/or rural pandemic preparedness.

“More than ever, we recognize the importance that the Internet plays during this uncertain time, serving as a lifeline that enables children to continue learning; families and friends to stay connected; and vital public health information to keep circulating,” said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. “We are launching this programme as we believe access to the Internet can create healthier and safer communities, reduce vulnerabilities and help build the resilience communities need to navigate this pandemic and emerge better prepared in the future.”

About Internet Society Foundation:

The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. In partnership with other change makers, the Foundation promotes the development of the Internet as a resource to enrich people's lives, and serve as a force for good in society. Focusing in six programme areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally-connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.


© Business Wire 2020
