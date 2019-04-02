Internet of Cars Conference 2019 Call for Speakers Now Open

Nordtree announced today that the Call for Speakers is now open for its
Internet of Cars Conference taking place September 26-27, 2019 in Las
Vegas, NV. This cutting-edge conference is planned to bring together
academia, industry, transit and fleet operators, as well as insurers,
and legislators to discuss their plans for safe self-driving cars and to
address the challenges related to design, testing, deployment and
regulations of connected cars.
Nordtree’s two-day conference will offer participants the opportunity to
identify and monitor the capabilities and required technologies
including those in progress, those planned, and those for which no
current plans exist.
The conference will facilitate the exchange of ideas and networking
among peers through collaborative discussions.
To fill-out a submission form, visit: https://nordtree.com/speaking-opportunities/
Or Email: roselyn.diaz (at) nordtree.com
Suggested key technology topics and related subjects include:
-
V2V Vehicle To Vehicle Communications
-
V2I Vehicle To Infrastructure Communications
-
V2P Vehicle To Pedestrian Communications
-
V2N Vehicle To Network Communications
-
V2X Vehicle To Everything Communications
-
IoC Standardization
-
Intelligent Transportation Systems
-
Smart Infrastructure
-
Gesture & Voice Recognition
-
Real-Time Data
-
Blockchain
-
IoC Connectivity Solutions
-
Last Mile Delivery Fleet
-
Collision Avoidance Safety Systems
-
Connected Sensors, Lidar, Camera,
-
Radar, GPS & Wearables
-
Connected Passenger Health
-
Connected Passenger Safety
For a complete list of confirmed speakers, please visit https://nordtree.com/auto/ioc/speakers/
The IoC Conference & Expo
The Internet of Cars Conference and Expo will provide exhibitors and
sponsors the opportunity to network and to have direct access to program
managers from leading US, Japanese, Korean and European Union autonomous
vehicle programs.
IoC Co-Located With:
The Internet of Cars Conference and Expo is co-located with Autonomous
Vehicle Conference & Expo Cybersecurity + Hackers.
Government, Academia & Startups Rates
In order to extend the education of the connected autonomous vehicles to
much wider community that is shaping the IoC evolution, reduced
registration-rates are available for students, academia, government and
startups.
About Nordtree
Nordtree is a leading information provider, organizing conferences and
trade-shows for technology, automobiles, and other industries to
governments, industries and academia around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005686/en/