Internet of Cars Conference 2019 Call for Speakers Now Open

Nordtree announced today that the Call for Speakers is now open for its Internet of Cars Conference taking place September 26-27, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. This cutting-edge conference is planned to bring together academia, industry, transit and fleet operators, as well as insurers, and legislators to discuss their plans for safe self-driving cars and to address the challenges related to design, testing, deployment and regulations of connected cars.

Nordtree’s two-day conference will offer participants the opportunity to identify and monitor the capabilities and required technologies including those in progress, those planned, and those for which no current plans exist.

The conference will facilitate the exchange of ideas and networking among peers through collaborative discussions.

To fill-out a submission form, visit: https://nordtree.com/speaking-opportunities/ Or Email: roselyn.diaz (at) nordtree.com

Suggested key technology topics and related subjects include:

V2V Vehicle To Vehicle Communications

V2I Vehicle To Infrastructure Communications

V2P Vehicle To Pedestrian Communications

V2N Vehicle To Network Communications

V2X Vehicle To Everything Communications

IoC Standardization

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Smart Infrastructure

Gesture & Voice Recognition

Real-Time Data

Blockchain

IoC Connectivity Solutions

Last Mile Delivery Fleet

Collision Avoidance Safety Systems

Connected Sensors, Lidar, Camera,

Radar, GPS & Wearables

Connected Passenger Health

Connected Passenger Safety

For a complete list of confirmed speakers, please visit https://nordtree.com/auto/ioc/speakers/

The IoC Conference & Expo

The Internet of Cars Conference and Expo will provide exhibitors and sponsors the opportunity to network and to have direct access to program managers from leading US, Japanese, Korean and European Union autonomous vehicle programs.

IoC Co-Located With:

The Internet of Cars Conference and Expo is co-located with Autonomous Vehicle Conference & Expo Cybersecurity + Hackers.

Government, Academia & Startups Rates

In order to extend the education of the connected autonomous vehicles to much wider community that is shaping the IoC evolution, reduced registration-rates are available for students, academia, government and startups.

About Nordtree

Nordtree is a leading information provider, organizing conferences and trade-shows for technology, automobiles, and other industries to governments, industries and academia around the world.

