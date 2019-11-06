Internet of Things Consortium Welcomes Technology Pioneer Aira to Esteemed Roster of Members

Premier business development association for IoT ecosystem adds Aira, who develops mobile technology that provides visual information to the blind and low vision community

The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC), the premier business development association for the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, is pleased to announce the addition of Aira to its roster of esteemed members comprised of leading founders, executives and global IoT companies. Named a winner of Fast Company’s 2019 World Changing Ideas Awards for its transformative technology, Aira connects people who are blind, have low vision, or are simply aging into a digital world, with real, highly-trained professionals who provide visual information on demand via a mobile app or smart glasses. Aira will be instrumental in advancing IoTC’s mission to drive IoT forward in five key verticals: connected homes, autos, cities, retail, and wearables.

“We are thrilled to join forces with an imaginative company whose founder Suman Kanuganti and executive leaders truly give new meaning to the word visionary,” says IoTC founder and CEO Greg Kahn, who Inc. and others have named a principal influencer pushing the boundaries of IoT. “Wearables are moving fast beyond fitness trackers and into areas that can profoundly impact society. Aira not only demonstrates a commitment to help those who live with physical limitations such as blindness but also the potential of the IoT to change lives for the better—for everyone.”

Since 2016, the IoTC has united the most powerful and influential executives at a succession of meetings and VIP events. The leading association advancing consumer and industrial IoT, consortium members form strategic partnerships, share knowledge and best practices to help educate consumers and the broader business community while tackling industry roadblocks for IoT products and services to cross the chasm of early adoption to mass market. On November 12, 2019, IoTC will take this to another level with the launch of IoTC NEXT: The Connected Future Summit, where brand executives, technology leaders, investors and top media committed to the development, integration and implementation of connected technology will come together at The Times Center in New York City to ignite new ideas, build impactful partnerships and spur creativity.

Through their mobile app or smart glasses, Aira connects users to trained professionals, called Aira Agents, who can see a users’ environment through their mobile camera. This allows agents to describe objects, read signage, provide navigation, take and label photos, and much more. Aira serves both consumers as well as public/private partners through Aira Access. Comprised of 45,000 locations and counting, Aira Access provides free use of the service at municipalities, corporations, airports, transit authorities, and retail – enabling blind, low-vision, and older adults to fully engage and experience the world around them. Aira works with notable brands such as AT&T, Walgreens, and Bank of America, and has earned the support of The National Federation of the Blind, which has only invested in one other innovation in its 80-year history.

"We often assume that as the world moves toward automation and digital information, it becomes more inclusive. The reality is, it can often be more exclusive. Aira is committed to helping ensure everyone can participate equally," says Aira CEO Mike Randall, whose long track record of success includes serving in leadership positions at Yahoo, Facebook, and Snap. "By joining the IoTC, we'll have the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded innovators to build a more inclusive future for everyone."

For more information about IoTC, visit iofthings.org. For more information about IoTC NEXT, visit www.IoTCNext.com. View the complete agenda here.

About the Internet of Things Consortium

The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC) is the premier business development association for the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. It is comprised of executives, leading founders and global companies in IoT. The IoTC's mission is to ignite the growth of the IoT marketplace by leading the industry's effort through strategic partnerships. The organization focuses on five key verticals: connected homes, autos, cities, retail and wearables.

About Aira

Aira is a technology company dedicated to making lives simpler and more engaging. Based in San Diego, California, we use the latest technologies to connect people who are blind, have low vision, or are simply aging into a digital world, with highly-trained professionals who provide visual information on demand. To learn more about Aira and what we’re doing, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit www.aira.io.

