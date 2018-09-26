Internet of Things (IoT) Community Announces Formation of Healthcare IoT Center of Excellence (HIoTCoE) as Part of Its Domain Expertise Program

Healthcare Center of Excellence to provide solid guidelines for health
care providers to implement IoT
HIoTCoE to be led by Chris Sullivan of Zebra Technologies and Vice Chair
John Gresham of Cerner
The
Internet of Things (IoT) Community®, the world’s largest community
of corporate executives, IoT professionals and practitioners, today
announced the formation of its health care-focused IoT Center of
Excellence (CoE), which will be led by Chris Sullivan, global health
care practice lead, Zebra Technologies. John Gresham, senior vice
president, DeviceWorks and Interoperability, Cerner, will serve as the
vice chair for the organization. The CoE aims to collectively provide
health care IoT strategy development and implement best practices across
health care providers.
The purpose of the CoE is to improve health and wellness through the
adoption and application of IoT in health care and life sciences. The
efforts will provide industry learning and best practice sharing for
health care IoT applications, which include:
-
Learning portal and knowledge platform
-
CoE content approach
-
Live conferences and on-demand dissemination of thought leadership
The initial areas of coverage that form the pillars of excellence are:
-
Health care provider strategy
-
Personal health management
-
Big data and analytics
-
Underserved communities
-
Venture capital for health care startups
“We are delighted to announce the formation of our HIoTCoE, to be led by
industry veterans in Chris and John. We are working to create the
framework that can provide a meaningful pathway for health care
providers and institutions implementing IoT products and services,
assisting them to get things right the first time, without compromising
security, privacy and other inhibiting barriers. This CoE will share
expertise and knowledge in the health care IoT domain, leading to
significantly better patient outcomes,” said David Hill, executive
director, IoT Community.
“I am thrilled to join the IoT Community’s Center of Excellence and work
with industry leaders to aid health care organizations in improving
their IoT strategies to better serve their staff and patients. Our
combined efforts will help devise a sharing platform that will include
the most effective industry learnings for adopting IoT in health care
settings while helping remove technical, regulatory, operational and
financial barriers. We invite health care and life science practitioners
who share a similar vision to join us in realizing meaningful outcomes
by establishing ourselves as a source of objective, non-commercialized
truth for the industry,” said Sullivan.
“The IoT plays an important role in our ability to communicate in
today’s health care environment, and I’m excited to be a part of this
effort to bring together leading health care IoT stakeholders. At a time
when more and more organizations are recognizing the benefits of device
connectivity, I look forward to collaborating with other members of the
IoT Community to further share best practices and contribute to the
advancement of IoT in health care to improve health outcomes for
consumers,” said Gresham.
“IoT solutions in the medical field are evolving at a tremendous pace
and understanding, collaborating, influencing and sharing best practices
is the primary goal of the IoT Community. Thus, we are delighted to
partner with Zebra Technologies, Cerner and other major industry leaders
to form the HIoTCoE and address the opportunities and challenges that
lay within these amazing technology advancements.” said Nancy Shemwell,
COO (chief operations officer) of IoT Community.
“The IoT Community plays a critical role in the advancement of IoT,
which opens the door to a spectrum of exciting new health care digital
applications. Our members count on us to be at the forefront of this
domain to leverage technology in support of their evolving business
models, from finding new cures for diseases to drastically improving
patient experiences and quality of life. Active participation in the IoT
Community helps providers serve the innovative needs of our members at
scale. As we start to hone in on industry-specific applications of IoT
and connect the health care industry providing a backbone of thought
leadership, we welcome Zebra and Cerner’s addition to our health
care-focused corporate member roster and look forward to announcing the
complete framework, additional members and updates to our other four
active CoEs very soon,” said Bill Mortimer, vice president of strategic
marketing, Spirent, and IoT Community advisory board chairman.
About IoT Community – (Internet of Things Community)
The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior
business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 23,000+ members.
The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in
commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors,
and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT
Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net.
About IoT Community IoTCoE Program
The IoT Community Centers of Excellence (IoT CoE) program seeks to
provide industry learning and best practice sharing for IoT application
and use – with an emphasis towards the removal of technical,
operational, and financial barriers. For More information please visit https://iotcommunity.net/coe
About Zebra
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in
retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics,
healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more
than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored,
end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data
to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our
market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and
manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient
care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last
three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more
information, visit www.zebra.com
About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at
more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to
creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities.
Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making
care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their
populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and
financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well
as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and
Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.
