Internet of Things (IoT) Community Announces Formation of Healthcare IoT Center of Excellence (HIoTCoE) as Part of Its Domain Expertise Program

Healthcare Center of Excellence to provide solid guidelines for health care providers to implement IoT

HIoTCoE to be led by Chris Sullivan of Zebra Technologies and Vice Chair John Gresham of Cerner

The Internet of Things (IoT) Community®, the world’s largest community of corporate executives, IoT professionals and practitioners, today announced the formation of its health care-focused IoT Center of Excellence (CoE), which will be led by Chris Sullivan, global health care practice lead, Zebra Technologies. John Gresham, senior vice president, DeviceWorks and Interoperability, Cerner, will serve as the vice chair for the organization. The CoE aims to collectively provide health care IoT strategy development and implement best practices across health care providers.

The purpose of the CoE is to improve health and wellness through the adoption and application of IoT in health care and life sciences. The efforts will provide industry learning and best practice sharing for health care IoT applications, which include:

Learning portal and knowledge platform

CoE content approach

Live conferences and on-demand dissemination of thought leadership

The initial areas of coverage that form the pillars of excellence are:

Health care provider strategy

Personal health management

Big data and analytics

Underserved communities

Venture capital for health care startups

“We are delighted to announce the formation of our HIoTCoE, to be led by industry veterans in Chris and John. We are working to create the framework that can provide a meaningful pathway for health care providers and institutions implementing IoT products and services, assisting them to get things right the first time, without compromising security, privacy and other inhibiting barriers. This CoE will share expertise and knowledge in the health care IoT domain, leading to significantly better patient outcomes,” said David Hill, executive director, IoT Community.

“I am thrilled to join the IoT Community’s Center of Excellence and work with industry leaders to aid health care organizations in improving their IoT strategies to better serve their staff and patients. Our combined efforts will help devise a sharing platform that will include the most effective industry learnings for adopting IoT in health care settings while helping remove technical, regulatory, operational and financial barriers. We invite health care and life science practitioners who share a similar vision to join us in realizing meaningful outcomes by establishing ourselves as a source of objective, non-commercialized truth for the industry,” said Sullivan.

“The IoT plays an important role in our ability to communicate in today’s health care environment, and I’m excited to be a part of this effort to bring together leading health care IoT stakeholders. At a time when more and more organizations are recognizing the benefits of device connectivity, I look forward to collaborating with other members of the IoT Community to further share best practices and contribute to the advancement of IoT in health care to improve health outcomes for consumers,” said Gresham.

“IoT solutions in the medical field are evolving at a tremendous pace and understanding, collaborating, influencing and sharing best practices is the primary goal of the IoT Community. Thus, we are delighted to partner with Zebra Technologies, Cerner and other major industry leaders to form the HIoTCoE and address the opportunities and challenges that lay within these amazing technology advancements.” said Nancy Shemwell, COO (chief operations officer) of IoT Community.

“The IoT Community plays a critical role in the advancement of IoT, which opens the door to a spectrum of exciting new health care digital applications. Our members count on us to be at the forefront of this domain to leverage technology in support of their evolving business models, from finding new cures for diseases to drastically improving patient experiences and quality of life. Active participation in the IoT Community helps providers serve the innovative needs of our members at scale. As we start to hone in on industry-specific applications of IoT and connect the health care industry providing a backbone of thought leadership, we welcome Zebra and Cerner’s addition to our health care-focused corporate member roster and look forward to announcing the complete framework, additional members and updates to our other four active CoEs very soon,” said Bill Mortimer, vice president of strategic marketing, Spirent, and IoT Community advisory board chairman.

About IoT Community – (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 23,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net. Follow @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity

About IoT Community IoTCoE Program

The IoT Community Centers of Excellence (IoT CoE) program seeks to provide industry learning and best practice sharing for IoT application and use – with an emphasis towards the removal of technical, operational, and financial barriers. For More information please visit https://iotcommunity.net/coe

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005576/en/