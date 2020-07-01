Intero : Agent Efi Luzon Continues Success With Incredible Sales Year In 2019

With an Astounding $584,770,000 in Sales Volume, the 31-year industry veteran is once again one of the top agents in the country.

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is proud to announce that leading Intero agent, Efi Luzon, is once again one of the top agents in the country. Luzon, who brings 31 years of real estate experience to the table, had real estate sales volume that totaled $584,770,000 in 2019.

This level of volume has him sitting in the upper echelon of the industry as one the top real estate professionals nationally. In fact, if you combined commercial and residential sales figures, Luzon would be the #2 agent in the U.S. This is not unfamiliar territory for Luzon, who has had several billion dollars in real estate sales throughout his career. In 2017, he was recognized by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal as the number one agent in California and number two agent nationally with more than $800 million in sales volume.

“I am grateful and honored to have had such a successful year,” said Efi Luzon, Senior Vice President and Director of Intero Capital Markets. “During my 31-year career, I’ve seen every transaction scenario possible. My faith in God and unwavering determination are key factors of my success.”

Luzon started with Intero in 2004 and has had a stellar career with the firm. In that 16-year timeframe, Luzon has experienced the highest level of success within the commercial real estate world. He has participated in some of the most iconic commercial transactions in the nation including the Plaza Hotel in New York City and the I. Magnin Building in San Francisco. He has the top-three transactions, based on sales price, in the history of Intero and has more than $6 billion in sales volume over his prestigious career. In 2015, Luzon earned the most coveted award from Intero with his induction into the Hall of Fame.

“I affectionately refer to Efi as the T-Rex of the real estate industry,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America. “Just like the T-Rex was the king of the late Cretaceous Period more than 65 million years ago, Efi has been the king of real estate throughout his illustrious career.”

“All of us at Intero are extremely proud of what Efi accomplished in 2019,” said Brian Crane, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Intero – A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate. “We wish him nothing but continued success in 2020 and beyond.”

“Efi has the skill and grit to accomplish anything in this industry,” said Scott Chase, Vice President and Managing Officer of Intero Los Altos. “It will not surprise anyone if he keeps this level of production going well into the future.”

About the Intero® Brand:

