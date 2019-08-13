Intero : Agent Efi Luzon Leverages Vast Experience and Knowledge With the Launch and Management of Intero : Capital Markets

With A Real Estate Career That Has Spanned More Than 30 years, Luzon Was The Logical Choice To Lead This Exciting New Division For Intero.

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is proud to announce that top Intero agent, Efi Luzon, will launch and manage a new division for the company called Intero Capital Markets. Luzon brings more than 30 years of real estate experience to this new division, which is slated to invest more than $1 Billion in various Bay Area commercial opportunities over the remainder of 2019.

In addition to the investments, there will be a viable referral channel for agents that leverage their network to bring sellers with large commercial opportunities. Commercial projects that are up for consideration include large commercial holdings such as office buildings, shopping malls, apartment complexes, hotels, ground leases, mobile home parks and mixed-use parcels.

Running Intero Capital Markets is a natural progression for Luzon, who has experienced the highest level of success within the commercial real estate world. He has participated in some of the most prolific commercial transactions, not only in the Bay Area, but in the country. He has the top-three transactions, based on sales price, in the history of Intero and has more than $6 billion in sales volume over his prestigious career.

“I am very excited to get Intero Capital Markets up and running,” said Efi Luzon, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intero Capital Markets. “We are going to experience a level of success unprecedented in the commercial real estate space and I’m proud to be driving this incredible division.”

Luzon started with Intero in 2004 and has had a stellar career with the firm. In that 15-year timeframe, Luzon has had several billion dollars in real estate sales and in 2017, he was recognized by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal as the number one agent in California and number two agent nationally, with more than $800 million in sales. In 2015, Luzon earned the most coveted award from Intero with his induction into the Hall of Fame.

“All of us at Intero are tremendously proud and excited by what Efi is building,” said Brian Crane, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Intero – A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate. “We know this will be an extremely successful venture for both Efi and Intero.”

“Having worked with Efi for a while now, I know his skill and determination will be a powerful combination for this new division,” said Scott Chase, Vice President and Managing Officer of Intero Los Altos. “We are not only excited for Efi, but we are excited what this new division will provide for Intero and our agents.”

