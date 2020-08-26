Log in
Intero : San Carlos Moves to a New High-Profile Location at the Depot at Trestle

08/26/2020 | 11:02am EDT

44 Top Agents Will Set Up Shop in the New Modern Office That Sits a Few Hundred Yards From The Previous Location

Intero®, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., today announced the opening of the brand-new San Carlos location. Located at 661 El Camino Real, Suite 103, the stylish office sits in the heart of The Depot at Trestle development.

Intero has a long history with the city of San Carlos. The original Intero San Carlos office, which opened in 2004, was located on the east side of the San Mateo County Transit District building on San Carlos Avenue. And many of the agents in the office have been assisting the community with their real estate needs for more than 25 years.

“We’re excited to be opening this new San Carlos office as we continue to expand our presence on the Peninsula,” said Brian Crane, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Intero – A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate. “Even through these uncertain times, our commitment to the community of San Carlos and the surrounding areas has never been stronger.”

Another great aspect to the new office is its location to the San Carlos Caltrain stop. The stairs from the station stop drop right in front of the new building. When the shelter-in-pace mandate is finally lifted, it will be a perfect connection point for busy professionals to get their real estate, mortgage and title needs met.

“Most companies would shy away from opening a new office in these turbulent times,” said John Thompson, Co-Founder and President of Intero – A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate. “But we have some of the most seasoned and resilient agents in the business and we wanted to provide an environment that would supercharge them for years to come.”

Intero San Carlos agents and staff will continue their dedication and involvement in the San Carlos and surrounding communities. The highlight of this involvement is the Intero San Carlos toy drive that has continued for nearly 18 years. The office raises funds and takes donations that allows them to purchase 80-100 bikes, helmets and locks each and every year. They then gift those bikes and accessories to St. Anthony’s of Redwood City to provide to area residents in need.

About the Intero Brand:

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., serves Northern California with 18 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley. The Intero Franchise network is comprised of 55 affiliates located in Alabama, California, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas. The company is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley.

Find more information about Intero at www.intero.com. Find more information about HomeServices at www.homeservices.com.


© Business Wire 2020
