Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interserve names Rolls-Royce veteran Mark Morris as new finance chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 01:28pm EDT
Interserve offices are seen in Twyford

(Reuters) - Interserve Group on Tuesday named Rolls-Royce veteran Mark Morris as its new finance chief in place of Mark Whiteling who stepped down in April soon after the British outsourcer was placed in administration.

Morris has worked at Rolls-Royce Plc for 28 years in various roles and was the engine maker's finance head before joining offshore drilling contractor Seadrill more than three years ago in the same role, the company said.

Interserve Plc, one of the British government's biggest contractors, was placed in administration in March and was immediately taken over by its lenders and renamed Interserve Group, after shareholders rejected a rescue plan for the debt-laden company.

The public services provider, which employs 68,000 people globally to clean schools and hospitals, run probation services and build roads and bridges, had been battling to avoid being consigned to the same fate as collapsed rival Carillion before being taken over by lenders.

(This story corrects paragraph 3 to say Interserve Plc, not Interserve Group, went into administration)

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROLLS-ROYCE 1.20% 877.2 Delayed Quote.4.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pTRIUMPH : Delivers First Ramp Structures For V-22
PR
01:42pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Netflix, Inc. - NFLX
GL
01:42pFUJIFILM : Announces Release of Tomosynthesis Biopsy Option for ASPIRE Cristalle Mammography System
PR
01:41pCoca-Cola Exits Plastics Lobbying Group -- Update
DJ
01:40pALIBABA : com Opens Platform to US Sellers
PU
01:40pDISASTER PREPAREDNESS : Tornado Tips
PU
01:40pProminex Resource Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
01:40pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:40pHong Kong Welcomes e-Sports & Music Festival
PR
01:37pDREAM HOMES & DEVELOPMENT CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL AG : Stocks rise on earnings; sterling falls
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group