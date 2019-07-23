Interserve names Rolls-Royce veteran Mark Morris as new finance chief

Morris has worked at Rolls-Royce Plc for 28 years in various roles and was the engine maker's finance head before joining offshore drilling contractor Seadrill more than three years ago in the same role, the company said.

Interserve Plc, one of the British government's biggest contractors, was placed in administration in March and was immediately taken over by its lenders and renamed Interserve Group, after shareholders rejected a rescue plan for the debt-laden company.

The public services provider, which employs 68,000 people globally to clean schools and hospitals, run probation services and build roads and bridges, had been battling to avoid being consigned to the same fate as collapsed rival Carillion before being taken over by lenders.

(This story corrects paragraph 3 to say Interserve Plc, not Interserve Group, went into administration)

