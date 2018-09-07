Interstate Plastics Engages New Customers with the PlasticStar.io Platform

Interstate Plastics' Premium Directory Listing Unlocks the Full Potential of the PlasticStar Materials Science Discovery Platform. An Expanded, Comprehensive Company Profile Provides Maximum Visibility on the Platform, Where Potential Customers Are Actively Sourcing Material Solutions

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Interstate Plastics has seen a significant increase in new customer engagement and lead generation by utilizing PlasticStar's premium directory listing service. A now indispensable driver of their lead generation efforts, Interstate Plastics has experienced substantial growth in their online presence and placement for search engine queries related to the services and materials they provide.

Image: https://marketersmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/403509-thumb-500x383.jpg

Interstate Plastics' premium directory listing unlocks the full potential of the PlasticStar materials science discovery platform. An expanded, comprehensive company profile provides maximum visibility on the platform, where potential customers are actively sourcing material solutions. PlasticStar premium directory listings funnel leads to a sale by displaying what potential customers are searching for alongside a quote request form that calls on them to act.

Through an intuitive tab-based layout, potential customers can efficiently browse Interstate Plastics many nation-wide locations, serviced markets, products, and services. This includes a wide range of plastics including general purpose, engineering, and industrial plastics, olefin-based and static controlled materials, fluoropolymers, medical grade and forming grade plastics, and much more.

Stocking hundreds of materials, Interstate Plastics most popular offerings include ABS, acetal, Delrin, acrylic, ECTFE, FRP panels, HDPE, LDPE, Kydex, nylon, PEEK, phenolic, polycarbonate, PTFE, PVC, and UHMW, to name a few. Industries served are vast but include aerospace, wet bench, chip manufacturing, flame retardant applications, semiconductor, marine, and medical applications.

Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size services, and complex CNC manufacturing.

After potential customers quickly identify Interstate Plastics' offered solutions, they are shown a quote request form that captures all vital information about the customer without alienating them. By capturing requests without having to leave the discovery platform, PlasticStar has demonstrated that customers are up to 60% more likely to purchase. With PlasticStar's proven lead capture capabilities, Interstate Plastics saw a sharp increase in serviceable leads. And as a commercial sourcing platform, PlasticStar is able to provide high value leads without a simultaneous increase of costly dead-ends that waste time and cost overhead.

Premium directory listings like Interstate Plastics' link to their content across multiple channels (PlasticStar email and online newsletters, media outlets, and social media platforms), generating targeted exposure to purchasing agents, procurement specialists, and contractors in Interstate Plastics' serviced industries. And all content gets indexed by major search engines, creating lasting permanence for search terms Interstate Plastics customers use.

If you're a player in materials science and wish to elevate your marketing efforts, give your brand an extensive reach to over 50,000 e-mail subscribers and 200,000 unique website visitors by enlisting PlasticStar premium directory services today.

With more than 40 years of materials science and capital equipment sales and marketing expertise, PlasticStar accelerates our partners into the digital age, providing an online presence with maximum impact. Our advanced analytics and online reputation management techniques focus on consumers at different phases of the purchasing process, helping to create the shortest path to a sale and keeping customers coming back with captivating content relevant to them. Let us show you how PlasticStar will exceed your lead generation marketing return-on-investment goals. Call us at 855-902-4532 now to get started.

