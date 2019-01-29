Interstate Restoration commits to healthcare board

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Licata, National Account Manager for Interstate Restoration , has accepted appointment as an affiliate member on the American College of Health Care Administrators-Florida board of directors.



Licata has served on other non-profit boards throughout various segments of Florida communities, and he chose to accept this latest honor in tribute to the Interstate Restoration clients who are so heavily invested in the healthcare industry.

“This appointment will put me in position to help healthcare organizations prepare for disaster and then recover with the least amount of anguish -- with the safety of their patients as the number one priority,” Licata said. “Interstate Restoration wants to give back to our clients and get involved by providing content and training critical for Health Care Administrators as well as promoting ACHCA in the State of Florida.”

He plans to help the association with its pending seminars and trade shows by emphasizing risk management, safety, and preparedness. Licata also serves as associate vice president on the board of the Southeast Florida Apartment Association; and he was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine.

“We’re glad to have Paul as an official part of the American College of Health Care Administrators board,” said Karen Northover, board president. “We look forward to hearing some of Paul’s recommendations about ways that our members can strengthen our safety policies in compliance with new and existing regulations that ultimately benefit the residents of our healthcare facilities.”

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998, Interstate Restoration LLC is an emergency restoration and general contractor specializing in repairing commercial property throughout North America. Fort Worth-based Interstate is a difference-maker in the industry, helping businesses to recover quickly from fire, flood, and other natural and manmade disasters. This means companies and people can focus on the important stuff - like getting back to business and back to life.

