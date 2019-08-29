Log in
Interstate Restoration targets Dorian impact zone

08/29/2019 | 11:50am EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Restoration is getting ahead of the storm with various preparations that will help commercial clients recover as quickly as possible from property damage inflicted by Hurricane Dorian in Florida and other eastern coastal areas.

As of early today, meteorologists were projecting a wide span of possible landfall areas up and down the Florida coast and even into Georgia; and Interstate Restoration was moving assets toward that zone.

“We’re proactively moving personnel, equipment, and resources into that theater,” said Billy Short, vice-president of national operations for Interstate. “We’re currently using our local Orlando office as a storage facility for supplies that are in striking distance of the storm’s cone.”

Some of the important items in Orlando include power, extraction and drying equipment.

The last significant storm to hit Florida’s Atlantic Coast was the Category 4 Hurricane Irma in September 2017, and Interstate has used its experience from that event and others to fine-tune current preparations. For the 2017 storm, Interstate had moved 150 people into ready-position even before the winds arrived. It is typical for Interstate to line up housing for workers and to contact vendors and trade groups well ahead of the storm. Interstate responded to five multi-million dollar projects in 2017 that were directly or indirectly related to Hurricane Irma.

One of the leading disaster recovery companies in North America, Interstate Restoration has built a reputation for strategic proactiveness and a keen sense of urgency that Florida clients are now seeing. Interstate forges partnerships with clients long before disaster strikes, then moves quickly and efficiently to help those clients resume their business activities as soon as possible.

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, Interstate Restoration LLC is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. Interstate Restoration is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, Interstate acquired FirstOnSite Restoration, the leading independent Canadian disaster restoration services provider. With approximately 1,400 employees, Interstate Restoration and FirstOnSite assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters. For more information on Interstate Restoration, visit InterstateRestoration.com, call (800) 622-6433 or on Twitter, @InterstateRest. 

Media contact: Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
