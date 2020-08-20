Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Casino extend Sunday Sundowner Special

Online poker room and casino continue with £10k poker promotion

They say you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone, but you won’t have to worry about that after Juicy Stakes Casino and Intertops Poker announced the extension of the all-action Sunday Sundowner Special.

The well-known Sunday Sundowner was an already-established hit with its $4500 guaranteed prize pool rounding off the weekend in style. But we soon found out that the original’s not always the best when these two ever-popular platforms decided to up the ante with a truly special $10,000 hot pot.

And now Juicy Stakes and Intertops have shown that they really are a pair of aces by continuing with the big-money poker tournament until further notice.

What’s more, if you play your cards right, you could book your place in the Sunday Sundowner Special by competing in the satellite events throughout the week, where buy-ins range from $1 through to $12. There are plenty of chances to qualify, including a fantastic four on Sunday in the hours building up to the main event.

Players can deal in on the action every Sunday at 4:15pm EST. Will you be feeling flush when it’s over? Here are the details:

Sunday Sundowner Special

$10,000 guaranteed

Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry

Buy-in + fee: $100 + $10

Sundays until further notice

Starting time: 4:15pm EST

10k starting stack, 15 min blind levels

John Murphy, manager of Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “It’s been really important for us to give our players something to shout about during a tough year.

“We felt the Sunday Sundowner Special has done exactly that since the launch, so we’ve decided to extend it until further notice. It’s the perfect way to see out the weekend – especially if you land the top prize!”

Editor’s notes:

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades.

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world and its online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

