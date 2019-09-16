Log in
Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker Launch ‘football Frenzy' Tournament Series to Beef Up NFL Action

09/16/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

Intertops and Juicy Stakes aim to increase fan engagement with their Football Frenzy tournaments throughout the NFL season

At last the new NFL season is upon us, and Intertops Poker (poker.intertops.eu) and Juicy Stakes Poker (juicystakes.eu) are celebrating with a promise to spice things up for football and poker fans with their “Football Frenzy” series of tournaments.

Throughout the course of the season, Intertops and Juicy Stakes will be offering dozens of guaranteed tournaments, starting the football week, every week, with Thursday Night Football (TNF) tournaments.

These are $9+$90 buy-in tourneys with $600 guaranteed and freeroll and satellite feeders taking place throughout the day.

Then you can either choose to relax on the weekend and enjoy all the red-zone action on Sunday – or you can chance your arm in the various freerolls and satellites for the Monday Night Football (MNF) tournament. These MNF feeders run Saturday, Sundays and Mondays.

Ending the NFL game week, the MNF is a $1,200 guaranteed event for a buy-in of just $16+$1.60. But if you prefer to get busy over the weekend, you can qualify for nothing via one of many freerolls, or for $1.10 via a MNF satellite.

Meanwhile, exclusively for Intertops customers, feel like a VIP when you take part in the site’s exclusive “Skybox” tournament. The top-ten Skybox finalists will win free bets for the Intertops sportsbook -- and nothing increases fan engagement in sports quite like having a vested financial interest on the outcome.

Tickets for the Skybox final can be won through the listed satellites or by using the deposit bonus code that will be sent out every week in the Intertops newsletter.

“No sport can match the week-to-week urgency that is present in football stadiums across the nation each and every Sunday in the fall,” said Intertops Pokermanager. “It means that every fan is on the edge of his seat for every minute of the game, and that every play is meaningful to the outcome of the season. And this season will be even more thrilling when you combine it with some spicy poker action!”

For more information visit: https://www.juicystakes.eu/poker/promotions/football-frenzy and https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/639-football-frenzy

*** ENDS ***


© Business Wire 2019
