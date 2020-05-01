Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intertops and Juicy Stakes Launch Soft Series 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Online casinos on hand with $25k poker tournament

In a world where things are changing every single day, it’s always good to have something you can rely on. Step forward Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Casino.

The teams behind the two popular online platforms are bringing a week-long Texas Hold’em tournament to town, with a total prize pot of $25750 there to be won, and a $5000 final taking place on the closing Sunday.

The Soft Poker Series 2020 gets under way on May 4, with 19 qualifiers spread across seven days before a fitting finale on May 10 brings the week to a climax.

One of the big draws of the tournament is it is suitable for anyone, whether you’re a novice or a seasoned poker player. The opening day consists of two Freeroll events, before a number of qualifiers spread across the following days – with buy-ins ranging from $1 to $25 available.

What’s in it for each event winner? Firstly, players will be able to show off their success by securing themselves a Soft Series Champion hoodie. As if that wasn’t enough, the triumphant player will also secure themselves a share of the $25750 prize fund and a place in Sunday’s Champions Tournament.

Event 19, the final qualifier, gets under way at 1:05pm EST on Sunday May 10. And the winner will join the others two hours later for the ultimate showdown: The Soft Series Champions Tournament.

Soft Series Event 20 – Champions Tournament
$5000 guaranteed
Texas Hold’em NL
Buy-in + fee: $50 + $5 / 1 re-buy
Sunday May 10
Starting time: 3:05pm EST

And that’s not all. On Saturday May 2, the Wanderlust XL tournament gets going, with another $4500 guaranteed. If you want to get involved, and you’d be mad to miss it, here’s what you need to know:

Wanderlust XL
$4500 guaranteed
Texas Hold’em NL
Buy-in + fee: $33 + £3
Saturday May 2
Starting time: 5:15pm EST
Starting stack: 2k
Blind levels: 8 mins
Re-entry: 7:55pm EST

John Murphy, manager of Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “The Soft Series 2020 is going to be another fantastic event and we can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a new month, a new tournament and a new $25k prize pot that really can be won by anyone. We hope our players have as much fun playing it as we had bringing it together.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Intertops Poker:
Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades.

About Juicy Stakes Casino:
Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:58aSHELL B : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
05:58aSHELL A : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
05:57aCOVESTRO : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:57aSOUTHERN : Alabama power dividends declared
AQ
05:51aUK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
05:50aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:44aRBS scraps Bó as profit halved by $1 billion coronavirus provision
RE
05:44aCENTRICA : 01 May 2020 British Gas is still ‘Here to solve' Company
PU
05:44aJDE PEET : 's Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Share Sales Activity in German Market
BU
05:38aTEREX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS : Market Update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group